Q1 Reports Continue to Show Bike Boom Slowing for Garmin & MIPS; Shimano Stock Dips

Following Tuesday's release of Shimano's Q1 financial report, the Japanese components company saw its stock price fall nearly 14%
, likely because of the prediction that the bike boom may be losing momentum.
Shimano reported a 13.9% increase in 2022 Q1 net sales compared to 2021, falling short of expectations after two years of rapid growth. The same Q1 report in 2021 saw a 64.4% net sales increase over 2020.
While Shimano is still clearly - if more slowly - growing, Garmin reported a 28% decrease in revenue
from its Fitness division, which includes cycling products such as GPS units, power meter pedals, and Tacx stationary trainers. The report also showed a 99% decrease in Fitness segment operating income, which the company attributes to a highly successful (and therefore difficult to match) 2021. Still, Garmin managed to bring in record Q1 net sales of $1.17 billion across all its divisions, a 9% increase compared to 2021. Its operating income was $229 million, an 8% decrease year-over-year. The growth was driven not by anything necessarily related to cycling, but largely by its Outdoor division, which saw a 50% increase in revenue and includes its GPS smartwatches and tracking devices. Garmin's Aviation, Marine, and Auto segments remained somewhat stable.
MIPS reported a similar pattern, still growing but unable to match its 2021 bike division sales. The Swedish helmet technology company reported a 48% organic growth
, adjusted for changes in exchange rates (before the currency adjustment, the net sales growth is up at 65%). The company did not release the specific sport-by-sport breakdown of the numbers, but said the current growth is driven primarily by snow segment sales, even as the bike division continues to grow. In comparison, bike sales led the company's 2021 Q1 growth
, thanks to high demand during the bike boom.
Companies that relied on bike division sales to boost their performance over the last two years can no longer do so.
While we certainly can't predict the future, it seems these reports all point to the bike industry beginning to restabilize after two years of soaring demand and resulting supply chain issues. Does that mean bike and component prices will ease back down a bit? We can only hope.
11 Comments
It took me 2 seconds to Google "Rebecca Rusch Concussion" and another couple seconds to find a free, published news story about her unfortunate situation: 6park.news/arizona/rebecca-rusch-the-importance-of-self-reliance-in-the-field.html
Sheesh. I understand you have an opinion about something, but it doesn't make it right or justifiable lol.
This is fine. 2020 and 2021 were absolute outlier years and were not sustainable. Let's take some lessons from it, learn about supply chain constraints, and move forward. The industry is still growing, and if anything, it is now growing at a more sustainable rate.
When suppliers are still forecasting no inventory for the next 12-24 months of course there won't be any growth.