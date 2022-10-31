Q3 Revenue Round Up: Falling Consumer Interest, Layoffs & Drop in Sales

Shimano

Mips

Garmin

Revenue was negatively impacted by the strengthening of the U.S. Dollar. Despite this significant headwind, gross margin expanded and operating margin remained solid. Looking forward, we are lowering our revenue outlook for the remainder of the year consistent with the trends we are experiencing, while also raising our EPS guidance on an improving margin outlook. We believe that our strong lineup of innovative products and vertical integration strategy will allow us to remain strong in this challenging economic environment. — Cliff Pemble, Garmin president and CEO

Thule

Shimano's third fiscal quarter financial summary sees signs of consumer interest in bikes cooling but demand remains higher than it was before the pandemic.In its Q3 report, Shimano has revealed that inventory for high-end bikes remains low with higher demands compared to lower-end bikes which have seen a drop in interest. Shimano did not note that in Europe despite some shortages inventory levels are reaching decent levels.Shimano found in the first three-quarters of the year sales of components were up by 20.6% compared with the same time last year to reach 384,654 million yen ($2.59 billion). The companies operating income rose to 109,119 million yen, a 21.6% increase. Q3 sales saw a jump of 25.7% over this period last year.MIPS has stated a reduction in demand for bike helmets has led to its third-quarter sales decreasing by 39% year-over-year.Third-quarter net sales reached SEK 113 million ($9.9 million), a drop from the SEK 185 million achieved in the same period last year. It will not only affect this quarter as MIPS president and CEO Max Strandwitz has stated that it could continue for the rest of 2022 and into the new year."Bike retailers around the world have generally built up too high inventory levels of bikes and bike accessories and therefore helmet manufacturers pulled the hand brake in terms of helmet manufacturing ahead of next season."We believe that this sub-category (bike) will return to growth driven by strong trends in e-bikes, commuting and people wanting to spend more time outdoors. We still see a high interest from our customers wanting to launch new products within the bike sub-category. Therefore, we are confident in our continued investments in bike."The lower third-quarter results were expected by MIPS as last month the company predicted a revenue decrease with Max Strandwitz stating this was because "we realized that we had underestimated the speed and the magnitude of the slowdown in the bike sector."Garmin has seen a 4% year-over-year decrease in its latest report with the Fitness segment dropping by 18%.The decrease in revenue is said to be caused by lower demand for indoor cycling and advanced wellness products as the latest quarter reports a drop from $1.19 billion last year to $1.14 billion. The Fitness segment which includes GPS devices, power meter pedals, indoor trainers and more fell from $342 million to $280 million.The Thule Group has seen net sales drop by 23% year-over-year as high stock levels lower demand for bike products.Third-quarter net sales for Thule reached SEK 2.13 million ($196.3 million), a fall from SEK 2.77 million last year although this was in line with a mid-quarter financial statement from CEO and President Magnus Welander.Following the report CEO and President Magnus Welander said: "The coming quarters, as already communicated, we will be facing a challenged market with a greater uncertainty in regards to how consumers' purchasing desire is impacted in an uncertain world as well as retailers that will strive to keep inventory levels low."Earlier this month Thule's Americas division laid off 34 employees across management, product development, and manufacturing divisions.