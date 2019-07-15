Photo Epic: Qualification and Finals - Megavalanche 2019

Making it to the top of the qualification run is a mix of pedal and gondolas. Making it to the top of the qualification run is a mix of pedal and gondolas.

Kevin Miquel took the holeshot on his quali run.

Carnage on the first corner.

Nico Quere is always super fast on mass starts.

Chris Hutchens leading the peloton next to an awesome background.

The riders on the first section of snow in the qualification track.

After those first snow meters, riders face a flat rock slab section

It's always a bottleneck at this spot.

Remy Absalon sends the gap for a faster line from the huge rock slab into the snow.

The second and last snow section in the qualification track.

Clement Benoit followed closely by Jose Borges.

Right after the last section of snow, riders go into a fast dirt road pedaling section.

Kilian Bron leading his qualification wave next to the lake at 2700m.

Two of the fastest French riders are injured and were following the race all weekend.

FBM set the second-fastest time of all qualification waves. Unfortunately, he broke his derailleur in the final and couldn't fight for the top spots. He managed to finish the race with a lot of bike pushing.

Hugo Pigeon followed closely by Kelan Grant moments before the French rider had a flat. Kelan had a big crash on Sunday right after the start and couldn't finish the race.

Rae Morrison, winner of her qualification run.

Max Schumann avoiding as much snow riding as possible in qualification.

Alpe d'Huez village at night.

Entering the Arena

The gathering.

Early on Saturday morning it was freezing at Pic Blanc. Ines Thoma dressed for winter and Rae Morrison getting human warm from her husband Jesse.

Free tea at the top to warm up the body.

Sunday morning was less windy and cold at Pic Blanc.

Clouds madness from the Pic Blanc.

Minutes before the start, one last check.

Les Deux Alps, aka Mountain of Hell, from the start line.

La bomba.

Nico Quere, delivering a casual holeshot at the ebike finals.

Rush hour.

Early on the glacier, Ines Thoma chasing the head of the race.

Rae Morrison on her own, leading the race.

Morgane Such looking for balance right before the first corner.

Some creative lines.

Rae Morrison was super fast at the start.

After the long fire road climb in Alpe d'Huez, the riders enter a fast flow trail to eventually go deep in the woods down the valley.

Jose Borges leading Kilian Bron into the second half of the race.

The leaders of the race take a couple of seconds of rest down to Allemond.

Kilian Bron, maximum speed today at the glacier.

Women and men podium.