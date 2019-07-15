Photo Epic: Qualification and Finals - Megavalanche 2019

The qualification track, starting at 2800m only had two sections of snow of barely 150m long each and it was quite soft, slowing down most of the riders. A sunny day in the Alps delivered a tight battle between Ines Thoma and Rae Morrison in the women's wave, with only 2 seconds between them after almost 19 minutes of racing. Regarding the men, almost every top rider got a spot for the finals, with qualification wave winners as Jose Borges, Kilian Bron, Nico Quere, Remy Absalon, Francois Bailly-Maitre or Theo Galy.
Saturday and Sunday was time for finals. Weather was sunny both days, although on Saturday morning it was quite windy and very cold at the top of Pic Blanc for the women's final, with the snow showing some more icy spots compared to the men's final on Sunday.
In the women's field, after winning the qualification run, Rae Morrison took the holeshot at the start and got a big gap over the rest of the girls in the first kilometer of the glacier. Rae had a couple of crashes in the snow and had to stop to fix her saddle. Morgane Such took her chance and led the race for following minutes, being then chased by both Ines and Rae, who later caught and dropped Morgane. Over the last few kilometers, Ines opened a gap with Rae to take the win in Allemond. Morgane Such came in third at the finish line. Anna Littorin-Sandbu and Axelle Murigneux got fourth and fifth respectively.
In the men's category, after a close battle with Kilian Bron, the Portuguese rider Jose Borges took the King of Mega title home. Bron was the fastest rider in the glacier, leaving the snow with Theo Galy behind him. Galy got a puncture soon after the snow, seeing his winning chances vanish. Borges made the move to the front and rode together with Bron for the most part of the race. Almost at the bottom, Borges put the hammer down on the last climb and opened up a gap that Bron couldn't close on the descent to the finish line in Allemond. Kevin Miquel, on a very consistent season this year, finished third, thirty seconds behind Borges. Alexis Chevenier and Clement Benoit completed the podium.
Making it to the top of the qualification run is a mix of pedal and gondolas.
Early on Saturday morning it was freezing at Pic Blanc. Ines Thoma dressed for winter and Rae Morrison getting human warm from her husband Jesse.
Sunday morning was less windy and cold at Pic Blanc.
Women and men podium.
Results
Men
1st - Jose Borges ( 39:03'')
2nd - Kilian Bron ( +8'')
3rd - Kevin Miquel ( +30'')
Women
1st - Ines Thoma ( 47:04'')
2nd - Rae Morrison ( +54'')
3rd - Morgane Such ( +2:05'')
Full results available here
.
Mentions:
@kabelleira
0 Comments
Post a Comment