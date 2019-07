Photo Epic: Qualification and Finals - Megavalanche 2019

Making it to the top of the qualification run is a mix of pedal and gondolas. Making it to the top of the qualification run is a mix of pedal and gondolas.

Kevin Miquel took the holeshot on his quali run.

Carnage on the first corner.

Nico Quere is always super fast on mass starts.

Chris Hutchens leading the peloton next to an awesome background.

The riders on the first section of snow in the qualification track.

After those first snow meters, riders face a flat rock slab section

It's always a bottleneck at this spot.

Remy Absalon sends the gap for a faster line from the huge rock slab into the snow.

The second and last snow section in the qualification track.

Clement Benoit followed closely by Jose Borges.

Right after the last section of snow, riders go into a fast dirt road pedaling section.

Kilian Bron leading his qualification wave next to the lake at 2700m.

Two of the fastest French riders are injured and were following the race all weekend.

FBM set the second-fastest time of all qualification waves. Unfortunately, he broke his derailleur in the final and couldn't fight for the top spots. He managed to finish the race with a lot of bike pushing.

Hugo Pigeon followed closely by Kelan Grant moments before the French rider had a flat. Kelan had a big crash on Sunday right after the start and couldn't finish the race.

Rae Morrison, winner of her qualification run.

Max Schumann avoiding as much snow riding as possible in qualification.

Alpe d'Huez village at night.

Entering the Arena

The gathering.

Early on Saturday morning it was freezing at Pic Blanc. Ines Thoma dressed for winter and Rae Morrison getting human warm from her husband Jesse.

Free tea at the top to warm up the body.

Sunday morning was less windy and cold at Pic Blanc.

Clouds madness from the Pic Blanc.

Minutes before the start, one last check.

Les Deux Alps, aka Mountain of Hell, from the start line.

La bomba.

Nico Quere, delivering a casual holeshot at the ebike finals.

Rush hour.

Early on the glacier, Ines Thoma chasing the head of the race.

Rae Morrison on her own, leading the race.

Morgane Such looking for balance right before the first corner.

Some creative lines.

Rae Morrison was super fast at the start.

After the long fire road climb in Alpe d'Huez, the riders enter a fast flow trail to eventually go deep in the woods down the valley.

Jose Borges leading Kilian Bron into the second half of the race.

The leaders of the race take a couple of seconds of rest down to Allemond.

Kilian Bron, maximum speed today at the glacier.

Women and men podium.

The qualification track, starting at 2800m only had two sections of snow of barely 150m long each and it was quite soft, slowing down most of the riders. A sunny day in the Alps delivered a tight battle between Ines Thoma and Rae Morrison in the women's wave, with only 2 seconds between them after almost 19 minutes of racing. Regarding the men, almost every top rider got a spot for the finals, with qualification wave winners as Jose Borges, Kilian Bron, Nico Quere, Remy Absalon, Francois Bailly-Maitre or Theo Galy.Saturday and Sunday was time for finals. Weather was sunny both days, although on Saturday morning it was quite windy and very cold at the top of Pic Blanc for the women's final, with the snow showing some more icy spots compared to the men's final on Sunday.In the women's field, after winning the qualification run, Rae Morrison took the holeshot at the start and got a big gap over the rest of the girls in the first kilometer of the glacier. Rae had a couple of crashes in the snow and had to stop to fix her saddle. Morgane Such took her chance and led the race for following minutes, being then chased by both Ines and Rae, who later caught and dropped Morgane. Over the last few kilometers, Ines opened a gap with Rae to take the win in Allemond. Morgane Such came in third at the finish line. Anna Littorin-Sandbu and Axelle Murigneux got fourth and fifth respectively.In the men's category, after a close battle with Kilian Bron, the Portuguese rider Jose Borges took the King of Mega title home. Bron was the fastest rider in the glacier, leaving the snow with Theo Galy behind him. Galy got a puncture soon after the snow, seeing his winning chances vanish. Borges made the move to the front and rode together with Bron for the most part of the race. Almost at the bottom, Borges put the hammer down on the last climb and opened up a gap that Bron couldn't close on the descent to the finish line in Allemond. Kevin Miquel, on a very consistent season this year, finished third, thirty seconds behind Borges. Alexis Chevenier and Clement Benoit completed the podium.ResultsMen1st - Jose Borges ( 39:03'')2nd - Kilian Bron ( +8'')3rd - Kevin Miquel ( +30'')Women1st - Ines Thoma ( 47:04'')2nd - Rae Morrison ( +54'')3rd - Morgane Such ( +2:05'')Full results available here @kabelleira