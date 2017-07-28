Qualifying Action from Les Carroz - French Downhill Championships 2017











Holy moly. This track is gnarly. The French downhill scene is alive and kicking. Why can’t we have more World Cups on tracks like this? The track is taped wide with loads of lines, fast, big holes, technical, and most importantly, hard. This caused a few big crashes, George Brannigan broke his collarbone out on track today, fastest today Flo Payet crashed twice in his practice run before finals.



Les Carroz is nestled on the edge of the French Alps, just over the mountain from Les Gets and Morzine. It’s a small resort which is part of the Grand Massif ski area.



With a lot of fast guys descending on Les Carroz, the likes of Loic Bruni, Loris Vergier, Flo Payet, and Myriam Nicole, it’s going to be an exciting race tomorrow.







A little picturesque town parked on the edge of the Alps. A little picturesque town parked on the edge of the Alps.





French Downhill Champs in Les Carroz. French Downhill Champs in Les Carroz.



Two number one plates for the Commencal team, Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Ruffin. Two number one plates for the Commencal team, Myriam Nicole and Thibaut Ruffin.



A daunting drop in from the top of Les Carroz. A daunting drop in from the top of Les Carroz.





Super Bruni out the start gate, laying her over. Super Bruni out the start gate, laying her over.





Amaury Pierron powering through the open ski piste. Amaury Pierron powering through the open ski piste.





Myriam Nicole, was storming on the track today. She seeded fastest today. Myriam Nicole, was storming on the track today. She seeded fastest today.









Alexandre Fayolle. Alexandre Fayolle.





Here an inside berm has formed over the week's practice. Here an inside berm has formed over the week's practice.





These may look like bike park berms, but they're fast rough and rocky, and still super exciting to watch. These may look like bike park berms, but they're fast rough and rocky, and still super exciting to watch.





Rudy Cabirou attacking the exciting track. Rudy Cabirou attacking the exciting track.





Super Bruni inspecting the track. Super Bruni inspecting the track.





This section of root garden didn't really have a good line through, we saw the top riders choosing multiple lines. This section of root garden didn't really have a good line through, we saw the top riders choosing multiple lines.









Gaetan Vige. Gaetan Vige.





Melvin Pons. Melvin Pons.





More impossible roots. More impossible roots.



Fast wide open grassy corners. Fast wide open grassy corners.









Fresh sections are cut in for this race. Fresh sections are cut in for this race.









Fastest man in seeding was Flo Payet. Fastest man in seeding was Flo Payet.





Haunting root sections. Haunting root sections.





Marine Cabirou. Marine Cabirou.









Benoit Coulanges. Benoit Coulanges.





Loris Vergier had a little crash just above this section today but didn't seem to slow him down. Loris Vergier had a little crash just above this section today but didn't seem to slow him down.





Myriam Nicole. Myriam Nicole.





Loic Bruni. Loic Bruni.





The mechanics were busy preparing bikes for the big day tomorrow. The mechanics were busy preparing bikes for the big day tomorrow.



George Brannigan had a tumble today and broke his collarbone, heal up fast George. George Brannigan had a tumble today and broke his collarbone, heal up fast George.





Myriam Nicole. Myriam Nicole. Loic Bruni. Loic Bruni.



