Qualifying Analysis from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849

3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.080

2nd. Camille Balanche: 36.174

3rd. Vali Höll: 36.432

4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.518

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.596



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:37.584

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:39.045

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:40.177

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:40.467

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:41.630



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:11.200

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:13.294

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:17.888

4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:18.013

5th. Mille Johnset: 2:18.457



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 2:41.272

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:44.151

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:49.674

4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:49.874

5th. Mille Johnset: 2:50.049



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849

3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896

5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 32.760

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.374

3rd. Danny Hart: 33.420

4th. Matt Walker: 33.482

5th. Ed Masters: 33.510



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:27.029

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:27.178

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:27.353

4th. Loris Vergier: 1:27.506

5th. Danny Hart: 1:27.806



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:55.361

2nd. Loris Vergier: 1:55.443

3rd. Danny Hart: 1:56.482

4th. Jordan Williams: 1:56.575

5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:56.833



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:21.003

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:21.319

3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:23.022

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:23.210

5th. Danny Hart: 2:23.620



Finish

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720

4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.080

2nd. Camille Balanche: 36.174

3rd. Vali Höll: 36.432

4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.518

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.596



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.152

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:02.965

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:03.187

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:03.581

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:03.652



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 33.616

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 34.249

3rd. Mille Johnset: 35.897

4th. Phoebe Gale: 36.023

5th. Louise Ferguson: 36.648



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 30.072

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 30.845

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.857

4th. Mille Johnset: 31.592

5th. Louise Ferguson: 31.721



Final Split to Finish

1st. Mille Johnset: 30.608

2nd. Vali Höll: 30.652

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 31.222

4th. Louise Ferguson: 31.631

5th. Nina Hoffmann: 31.698





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 32.760

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.374

3rd. Danny Hart: 33.420

4th. Matt Walker: 33.482

5th. Ed Masters: 33.510



Sector 2

1st. Loris Vergier: 53.644

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 53.777

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 53.804

4th. Loic Bruni: 54.269

5th. Danny Hart: 54.386



Sector 3

1st. Loris Vergier: 27.937

2nd. Jordan Williams: 28.214

3rd. Loic Bruni: 28.332

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 28.539

5th. Danny Hart: 28.676



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 25.642

2nd. Loris Vergier: 25.876

3rd. Ronan Dunne: 26.072

4th. Dakotah Norton: 26.139

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 26.213



Final Split to Finish

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 25.510

2nd. Loic Bruni: 25.717

2nd.. Dakotah Norton: 25.717

4th. Loris Vergier: 25.788

5th. Ronan Dunne: 25.866





With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in Andorra tomorrow. The slightly updated course for 2023 provides some flat-out speeds while still featuring plenty of tech and steeps that were classic features in past Andorran World Cups.As riders prepare for a big day of racing, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here The first split produced some interesting results as in the Elite Women's session we saw Nina Hoffmann just nudge ahead of Camille Balanche (before her crash) with Vali Höll losing almost 0.4 seconds here. For the Elite Men Loic Bruni did something really special here as he dominated the split creating a 0.6-second gap back to Andreas Kolb. Loic managed to best 2nd-place qualifier Loris Vergier by over a second here.As riders made their way through the second split Vali Höll would really start coming into her own on the flat-out Andorran course. The newly crowned double Elite World Champ pulled a massive gap of nearly two seconds against Nina Hoffmann in this split showing a level of speed that was unmatched. The Elite Men saw Loris Vergier take the split victory as he just squeezed ahead of Thibaut Daprela and Andreas Kolb by around 0.1 seconds. Loic Bruni would drop back by 0.6 seconds but he was still the fourth fastest rider here.Split three saw Vali Höll and Loris Vergier on top once again as they continue to show that after their wins here last year they are the riders to beat in Andorra. For the Elite Women Vali would best Nina Hoffmann by 0.6 seconds as Mille Johnset was third here and off the pace by over two seconds. Loris Vergier secured a 0.3 second win in this sector as Jordan Williams would set a great time in 2nd and Loic Bruni was once again performing well with the third fastest time.Another split and another big time gap for Vali Höll as she put almost 0.8 seconds into her competitors. This time it was Monika Hrastnik who rode closest to the World Champ as she continued to be unstoppable in the loose conditions. Loic Bruni would take the sector win here as he picked up 0.2 seconds against Loris Vergier. The French pair are going to be interesting to watch in Semis and Finals as they look very comfortable on course this week.The final sector to the finish line saw two new faces setting the fastest times as it was Mille Johnset and Jackson Goldstone leading. Mille Johnset was the only rider to pull back time on Vali Höll here as she went 0.04 into the green. Jackson Goldstone built himself a decent advantage here as he managed to find 0.2 seconds on the hard-charging Loic Bruni. Dakotah Norton would also have a strong showing in this sector with the exact same time as Loic Bruni.