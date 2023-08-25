Qualifying Analysis from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in Andorra tomorrow. The slightly updated course for 2023 provides some flat-out speeds while still featuring plenty of tech and steeps that were classic features in past Andorran World Cups.
As riders prepare for a big day of racing, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying ResultsOverall:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849
3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.080
2nd. Camille Balanche: 36.174
3rd. Vali Höll: 36.432
4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.518
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.596
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:37.584
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:39.045
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:40.177
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:40.467
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:41.630
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 2:11.200
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:13.294
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:17.888
4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:18.013
5th. Mille Johnset: 2:18.457
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 2:41.272
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:44.151
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:49.674
4th. Marine Cabirou: 2:49.874
5th. Mille Johnset: 2:50.049
Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 3:11.924
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:15.849
3rd. Mille Johnset: 3:20.657
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.896
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:21.705
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 32.760
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.374
3rd. Danny Hart: 33.420
4th. Matt Walker: 33.482
5th. Ed Masters: 33.510
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:27.029
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:27.178
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 1:27.353
4th. Loris Vergier: 1:27.506
5th. Danny Hart: 1:27.806
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:55.361
2nd. Loris Vergier: 1:55.443
3rd. Danny Hart: 1:56.482
4th. Jordan Williams: 1:56.575
5th. Andreas Kolb: 1:56.833
Sector 4
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:21.003
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:21.319
3rd. Jordan Williams: 2:23.022
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:23.210
5th. Danny Hart: 2:23.620
Finish
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:46.720
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:47.107
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:48.720
4th. Jordan Williams: 2:49.095
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:49.720
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 36.080
2nd. Camille Balanche: 36.174
3rd. Vali Höll: 36.432
4th. Lisa Baumann: 36.518
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.596
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.152
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:02.965
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:03.187
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:03.581
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:03.652
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 33.616
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 34.249
3rd. Mille Johnset: 35.897
4th. Phoebe Gale: 36.023
5th. Louise Ferguson: 36.648
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 30.072
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 30.845
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 30.857
4th. Mille Johnset: 31.592
5th. Louise Ferguson: 31.721
Final Split to Finish
1st. Mille Johnset: 30.608
2nd. Vali Höll: 30.652
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 31.222
4th. Louise Ferguson: 31.631
5th. Nina Hoffmann: 31.698
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 32.760
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 33.374
3rd. Danny Hart: 33.420
4th. Matt Walker: 33.482
5th. Ed Masters: 33.510
Sector 2
1st. Loris Vergier: 53.644
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 53.777
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 53.804
4th. Loic Bruni: 54.269
5th. Danny Hart: 54.386
Sector 3
1st. Loris Vergier: 27.937
2nd. Jordan Williams: 28.214
3rd. Loic Bruni: 28.332
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 28.539
5th. Danny Hart: 28.676
Sector 4
1st. Loic Bruni: 25.642
2nd. Loris Vergier: 25.876
3rd. Ronan Dunne: 26.072
4th. Dakotah Norton: 26.139
5th. Jackson Goldstone: 26.213
Final Split to Finish
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 25.510
2nd. Loic Bruni: 25.717
2nd.. Dakotah Norton: 25.717
4th. Loris Vergier: 25.788
5th. Ronan Dunne: 25.866
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first split produced some interesting results as in the Elite Women's session we saw Nina Hoffmann just nudge ahead of Camille Balanche (before her crash) with Vali Höll losing almost 0.4 seconds here. For the Elite Men Loic Bruni did something really special here as he dominated the split creating a 0.6-second gap back to Andreas Kolb. Loic managed to best 2nd-place qualifier Loris Vergier by over a second here.
Sector 2
As riders made their way through the second split Vali Höll would really start coming into her own on the flat-out Andorran course. The newly crowned double Elite World Champ pulled a massive gap of nearly two seconds against Nina Hoffmann in this split showing a level of speed that was unmatched. The Elite Men saw Loris Vergier take the split victory as he just squeezed ahead of Thibaut Daprela and Andreas Kolb by around 0.1 seconds. Loic Bruni would drop back by 0.6 seconds but he was still the fourth fastest rider here.
Sector 3
Split three saw Vali Höll and Loris Vergier on top once again as they continue to show that after their wins here last year they are the riders to beat in Andorra. For the Elite Women Vali would best Nina Hoffmann by 0.6 seconds as Mille Johnset was third here and off the pace by over two seconds. Loris Vergier secured a 0.3 second win in this sector as Jordan Williams would set a great time in 2nd and Loic Bruni was once again performing well with the third fastest time.
Sector 4
Another split and another big time gap for Vali Höll as she put almost 0.8 seconds into her competitors. This time it was Monika Hrastnik who rode closest to the World Champ as she continued to be unstoppable in the loose conditions. Loic Bruni would take the sector win here as he picked up 0.2 seconds against Loris Vergier. The French pair are going to be interesting to watch in Semis and Finals as they look very comfortable on course this week.
Sector 5
The final sector to the finish line saw two new faces setting the fastest times as it was Mille Johnset and Jackson Goldstone leading. Mille Johnset was the only rider to pull back time on Vali Höll here as she went 0.04 into the green. Jackson Goldstone built himself a decent advantage here as he managed to find 0.2 seconds on the hard-charging Loic Bruni. Dakotah Norton would also have a strong showing in this sector with the exact same time as Loic Bruni.
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25, 30 and 32.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140 and 150.