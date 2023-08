Qualifying Analysis from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.917

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:07.751

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:08.158

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.101

5th. Veronika Widmann: 5:10.548

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 4:25.570

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:26.350

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 4:26.800

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:27.566

5th. Luca Shaw: 4:27.725



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 1:01.343

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:01.468

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 1:01.664

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 1:01.854

5th. Veronika Widmann: 1:02.333



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 3:08.208

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 3:10.827

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:11.679

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:12.633

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 3:12.673



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:53.370

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:56.431

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 3:58.011

4th. Marine Cabirou: 3:58.221

5th. Veronika Widmann: 4:00.150



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:32.583

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:35.659

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:37.746

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 4:39.083

5th. Veronika Widmann: 4:40.831



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 54.777

2nd. Ed Masters: 55.138

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 55.178

4th. Luca Shaw: 55.393

5th. Angel Suarez: 55.451



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:44.826

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 2:46.719

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 2:46.782

4th. Danny Hart: 2:47.162

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:47.661



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:23.660

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:24.671

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:24.683

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:25.382

5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:25.429



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:58.482

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:58.950

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:59.094

4th. Charlie Hatton: 3:59.887

5th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:00.564



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 44.752

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 44.827

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.162

4th. Gloria Scarsi: 45.338

5th. Marine Cabirou: 45.588



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 39.213

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 39.228

3rd. Stacey Fisher: 39.279

4th. Marine Cabirou: 39.525

5th. Louise Ferguson: 40.005



Final Split to Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 29.334

2nd. Veronika Widmann: 29.717

3rd. Mille Johnset: 29.768

4th. Louise Ferguson: 29.936

5th. Gloria Scarsi: 30.018





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 54.777

2nd. Ed Masters: 55.138

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 55.178

4th. Luca Shaw: 55.393

5th. Angel Suarez: 55.451



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:50.049

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 1:50.248

3rd. Danny Hart: 1:50.545

4th. Bernard Kerr: 1:50.662

5th. Thibaut Daprela: 1:51.393



Sector 3

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 36.658

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 36.858

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 37.28

4th. Davide Palazzari: 37.424

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 37.721



Sector 4

1st. Andreas Kolb: 34.279

2nd. Luca Shaw: 34.283

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 34.411

4th. Charlie Hatton: 34.458

5th. Troy Brosnan: 34.485



Final Split to Finish

1st. Luca Shaw: 26.893

2nd. Angel Suarez: 26.921

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 27.002

4th. Loic Bruni: 27.088

5th. Dakotah Norton: 27.209





Stats Breakdown

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await the final day of racing at the 2023 downhill World Championships at Fort William. Despite the refreshed course initially looking smooth and simple it has proved a tough challenge as the new high speeds shake up the classic racing venue.As riders prepare for a final onslaught on the rowdy Fort William course, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here The first sector of the Fort William course has seen some of the biggest changes this year and it seems to suit the eventual qualifying victors Vali Höll and Loic Bruni as they began their race leads from the off. While Vali would only pull a small lead over Nina Hoffmann, Loic Bruni was able to find around 0.4 seconds against Ed Masters.Offering a sector that is around half the length of most World Cup tracks being raced this year Vali Höll made the most of this to pull a huge lead of around 2.3 seconds on Eleonora Farina. Sector two was another one with Loic Bruni out in front as he was joined by a cluster of British riders with Charlie Hatton, Danny Hart and Bernard Kerr right on his back wheel.Interestingly sector three is where we see both qualifying winners lose time as Tahnee Seagrave goes fastest for the Women with Vali Höll ranking 3rd, 0.4 back. Loic Bruni would rank 18th in the third split losing 1.2 seconds to Thibaut Daprela who had a very strong showing here alongside eventual 2nd place qualifier Andreas Kolb.The fourth sector saw Vali Höll back on top as she just narrowly pulled ahead of the Britsh racers Tahnee Seagrave and Stacey Fisher. This group would be around 0.3 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou before a further 0.5 back to Louise Ferguson. Andreas Kolb had another great split as he took the top position with Loic Bruni sitting 0.6 seconds back in 10th. Splits 3 and 4 seem to be the place where Loic Bruni could be struggling and show there is plenty more time out on the track for finals.Another sector and another top spot for Vali Höll as she found around 0.4 seconds on Veronika Widmann in the run-up to the finish line. Sadly Tahnee Seagrave had a big crash heading into the finish and she would lose almost three seconds to Vali. Luca Shaw took the win in this split as he just bested Angel Suarez in the sprint to the line by 0.028 seconds. Loic Bruni faired better here with a time good enough for fourth.