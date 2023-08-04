Qualifying Analysis from the Fort William DH World Champs 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await the final day of racing at the 2023 downhill World Championships at Fort William. Despite the refreshed course initially looking smooth and simple it has proved a tough challenge as the new high speeds shake up the classic racing venue.
As riders prepare for a final onslaught on the rowdy Fort William course, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying ResultsOverall:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 5:01.917
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:07.751
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 5:08.158
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 5:09.101
5th. Veronika Widmann: 5:10.548
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 4:25.570
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 4:26.350
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 4:26.800
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 4:27.566
5th. Luca Shaw: 4:27.725
Full results, here
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first sector of the Fort William course has seen some of the biggest changes this year and it seems to suit the eventual qualifying victors Vali Höll and Loic Bruni as they began their race leads from the off. While Vali would only pull a small lead over Nina Hoffmann, Loic Bruni was able to find around 0.4 seconds against Ed Masters.
Sector 2
Offering a sector that is around half the length of most World Cup tracks being raced this year Vali Höll made the most of this to pull a huge lead of around 2.3 seconds on Eleonora Farina. Sector two was another one with Loic Bruni out in front as he was joined by a cluster of British riders with Charlie Hatton, Danny Hart and Bernard Kerr right on his back wheel.
Sector 3
Interestingly sector three is where we see both qualifying winners lose time as Tahnee Seagrave goes fastest for the Women with Vali Höll ranking 3rd, 0.4 back. Loic Bruni would rank 18th in the third split losing 1.2 seconds to Thibaut Daprela who had a very strong showing here alongside eventual 2nd place qualifier Andreas Kolb.
Sector 4
The fourth sector saw Vali Höll back on top as she just narrowly pulled ahead of the Britsh racers Tahnee Seagrave and Stacey Fisher. This group would be around 0.3 seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou before a further 0.5 back to Louise Ferguson. Andreas Kolb had another great split as he took the top position with Loic Bruni sitting 0.6 seconds back in 10th. Splits 3 and 4 seem to be the place where Loic Bruni could be struggling and show there is plenty more time out on the track for finals.
Sector 5
Another sector and another top spot for Vali Höll as she found around 0.4 seconds on Veronika Widmann in the run-up to the finish line. Sadly Tahnee Seagrave had a big crash heading into the finish
and she would lose almost three seconds to Vali. Luca Shaw took the win in this split as he just bested Angel Suarez in the sprint to the line by 0.028 seconds. Loic Bruni faired better here with a time good enough for fourth.
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 70.