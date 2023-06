Qualifying Analysis from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 3:12.135

2nd. Rachel Atherton: 3:17.178

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:18.153

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:19.404

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:19.703

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:44.411

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:44.893

3rd. Angel Suarez: 2:45.234

4th. Loic Bruni: 2:45.466

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:46.155



Sector by Sector Results



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 53.161

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.146

3rd. Vali Höll: +1.140

4th. Phoebe Gale: +1.737

5th. Mille Johnset: +1.884



Sector 2

1st. Camile Balanche: 1:39.759

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.029

3rd. Vali Höll: +2.628

4th. Phoebe Gale: +2.869

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +4.211



Sector 3

1st. Camile Balanche: 2:08.525

2nd. Vali Höll: +3.081

3rd. Phoebe Gale: +4.146

4th. Rachel Atherton: +4.200

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.105



Sector 4

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:47.451

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.626

3rd. Vali Höll: +5.138

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +6.789

5th. Phoebe Gale: +6.857



Finish

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:12.135

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +5.043

3rd. Vali Höll: +6.018

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.269

5th. Phoebe Gale: +7.568





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Andreas Kolb: 45.488

2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.017

3rd. Loic Bruni: +0.215

4th. Charlie Hatton: +0.566

5th. Oliver Zwar: +0.588



Sector 2

1st. Angel Suarez: 1:24.782

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.144

3rd. Andreas Kolb: +0.155

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.087

5th. Loris Vergier: +1.118



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:49.437

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.246

3rd. Loris Vergier: +0.986

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.076

5th. Angel Suarez: +1.122



Sector 4

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:21.843

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.889

3rd. Loic Bruni: +1.223

4th. Angel Suarez: +1.384

5th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.912



Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:44.411

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.482

3rd. Angel Suarez: +0.823

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.055

5th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.744





The long wait is over as for the first time in 2023 the world's best downhill riders go against the clock as they try and qualify for the new Semi-Final format. The racing threw up plenty of surprise results as the fresh Elite riders moving up from Juniors proved they will be threats this year while some favorites from past seasons struggled to find speed.As the dust settles on the first qualifying session of 2023 let's get into the results and stats.Full results, here While we would normally track the fastest five riders for each individual split this data has not been released for the opening round. Instead, we have tracked how the overall top five changes as they passed through each timing gate.After finishing a dramatic 2022 season with the overall series title Camille Balanche is kicking things off in 2023 in a similar fashion as she dominated qualifying. Camille held the overall lead through all splits building a lead of just over five seconds by the finish line. The Swiss racer just missed out on the win here last year and it looks like she has come back to Lenzerheide with speed to take home the top spot.Rachel Atherton may have been saying she was struggling at Lenzerheide this week but the clock says otherwise as she makes her return to racing in 2023 with a 2nd in qualifying. Rachel just missed out on the podium when she attempted to race Lenzerheide last year and it is looking like she is a real threat for not just the podium but maybe even the win this weekend.Every year there's always the question of how the previous season's top Juniors will fare as they move up to Elites. This season it looks like the conversation may hold some weight as in the first qualifying session of the season we saw plenty of last year's fastest young riders really put the pressure on the usual names at the top. In the Elite Women's qualifying session, Phoebe Gale really shook things up and she made her way into the top five with Izabela Yankova and Gracey Hemstreet just missing out on the top ten.In the Elite Men's qualifying Jordan Williams left the biggest impression scoring an incredible sixth position. An injured Jackson Goldstone managed to get himself into the top ten beating out his teammate Laurie Greenland who finished in 11th. The real test for these riders will be tomorrow as they face the new double bill of Semi-Finals followed quickly by Finals if they make it through.