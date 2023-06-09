Qualifying Analysis from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 3:12.135

2nd. Rachel Atherton: 3:17.178

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:18.153

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:19.404

5th. Phoebe Gale: 3:19.703

Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:44.411

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:44.893

3rd. Angel Suarez: 2:45.234

4th. Loic Bruni: 2:45.466

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:46.155



Sector by Sector Results



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 53.161

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +0.146

3rd. Vali Höll: +1.140

4th. Phoebe Gale: +1.737

5th. Mille Johnset: +1.884



Sector 2

1st. Camile Balanche: 1:39.759

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +1.029

3rd. Vali Höll: +2.628

4th. Phoebe Gale: +2.869

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +4.211



Sector 3

1st. Camile Balanche: 2:08.525

2nd. Vali Höll: +3.081

3rd. Phoebe Gale: +4.146

4th. Rachel Atherton: +4.200

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.105



Sector 4

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:47.451

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +4.626

3rd. Vali Höll: +5.138

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +6.789

5th. Phoebe Gale: +6.857



Finish

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:12.135

2nd. Rachel Atherton: +5.043

3rd. Vali Höll: +6.018

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.269

5th. Phoebe Gale: +7.568





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Andreas Kolb: 45.488

2nd. Angel Suarez: +0.017

3rd. Loic Bruni: +0.215

4th. Charlie Hatton: +0.566

5th. Oliver Zwar: +0.588



Sector 2

1st. Angel Suarez: 1:24.782

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.144

3rd. Andreas Kolb: +0.155

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.087

5th. Loris Vergier: +1.118



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:49.437

2nd. Andreas Kolb: +0.246

3rd. Loris Vergier: +0.986

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.076

5th. Angel Suarez: +1.122



Sector 4

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:21.843

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.889

3rd. Loic Bruni: +1.223

4th. Angel Suarez: +1.384

5th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.912



Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 2:44.411

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.482

3rd. Angel Suarez: +0.823

4th. Loic Bruni: +1.055

5th. Benoit Coulanges: +1.744





