Qualifying Analysis from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224

Elite Men



1st. Davide Palazzari: 3:11.755

2nd. Matt Walker: 3:11.998

3rd. Ian Guionnet: 3:12.926

4th. Johan Garcin: 3:14.217

5th. Loris Revelli: 3:15.655



Sector by Sector Overall Positions



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 38:511

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.032

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +0.58

4th. Rachel Atherton: +0.609

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +0.9



Sector 2

1st. Camille Balanche: 1:31.699

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.465

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +1.597

4th. Rachel Atherton: +2.555

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +2.873



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:13.793

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.222

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.913

4th. Rachel Atherton: +5.027

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +5.032



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 2:57.273

2nd. Camille Balanche: +1.711

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +3.386

4th. Rachel Atherton: +5.547

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.881



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.019

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +4.324

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.685

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +7.283





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Ian Guionnet: 34:454

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.048

3rd. Fernando Juan Munoz: +0.347

4th. Johan Garcin: +0.403

5th. Loris Revelli: +0.728



Sector 2

1st. Ian Guionnet: 1:22.677

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.365

3rd. Davide Palazzari: +1.356

4th. Johan Garcin: +1.49

5th. Loris Revelli: +1.783



Sector 3

1st. Matt Walker: 2:02.025

2nd. Ian Guionnet: +0.616

3rd. Johan Garcin: +0.817

4th. Dante Silva: +1.835

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.916



Sector 4

1st. Matt Walker: 2:39.264

2nd. Ian Guionnet: +0.635

3rd. Davide Palazzari: +0.718

4th. Johan Garcin: +2.078

5th. Dante Silva: +3.452



Finish

1st. Davide Palazzari: 3:11.755

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.243

3rd. Ian Guionnet: +1.171

4th. Johan Garcin: +2.462

5th. Loris Revelli: +3.900





