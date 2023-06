Qualifying Analysis from the Leogang DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: 3:34.960

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.265

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.626

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:40.224

Elite Men



1st. Davide Palazzari: 3:11.755

2nd. Matt Walker: 3:11.998

3rd. Ian Guionnet: 3:12.926

4th. Johan Garcin: 3:14.217

5th. Loris Revelli: 3:15.655



Sector by Sector Overall Positions



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 38:511

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.032

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: +0.58

4th. Rachel Atherton: +0.609

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +0.9



Sector 2

1st. Camille Balanche: 1:31.699

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.465

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +1.597

4th. Rachel Atherton: +2.555

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +2.873



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:13.793

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.222

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +2.913

4th. Rachel Atherton: +5.027

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +5.032



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 2:57.273

2nd. Camille Balanche: +1.711

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +3.386

4th. Rachel Atherton: +5.547

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.881



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 3:32.941

2nd. Camille Balanche: +2.019

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: +4.324

4th. Monika Hrastnik: +5.685

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: +7.283





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Ian Guionnet: 34:454

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.048

3rd. Fernando Juan Munoz: +0.347

4th. Johan Garcin: +0.403

5th. Loris Revelli: +0.728



Sector 2

1st. Ian Guionnet: 1:22.677

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.365

3rd. Davide Palazzari: +1.356

4th. Johan Garcin: +1.49

5th. Loris Revelli: +1.783



Sector 3

1st. Matt Walker: 2:02.025

2nd. Ian Guionnet: +0.616

3rd. Johan Garcin: +0.817

4th. Dante Silva: +1.835

5th. Sam Blenkinsop: +1.916



Sector 4

1st. Matt Walker: 2:39.264

2nd. Ian Guionnet: +0.635

3rd. Davide Palazzari: +0.718

4th. Johan Garcin: +2.078

5th. Dante Silva: +3.452



Finish

1st. Davide Palazzari: 3:11.755

2nd. Matt Walker: +0.243

3rd. Ian Guionnet: +1.171

4th. Johan Garcin: +2.462

5th. Loris Revelli: +3.900





Riders have not had long to get over the packed weekend of racing in Lezerheide as it is already time to qualify for the second round of the year in Leogang. Some surprise wet and windy weather played havoc during qualifying particularly affecting the men's competition.As riders try and figure out how to attack the now wet course in Leogang after getting dusty practice laps, let's get into the results and stats.Full results, here A closer look at the top five overall race positions as riders passed through each timing gate.In the Elite Women's qualifying it was Vali Höll and Camille Balanche who were in a league of their own as they traded blows at the front of the race. From the second split onward no other rider would come within a second of the pair and by the end they would be well clear of the rest of the field. Vali Höll would perform best in the tricky conditions as she pulled just over two seconds ahead of Camille Balanche. Camille Balanche herself would build another two-second plus gap back to third-placed Nina Hoffmann. While Vali Höll was strong in qualifying if the past few years in Leogang have taught us anything it's that Camille Balanche is dominant in the wet here. We are in for a real fight between these two and we can't wait to watch it unfold tomorrow.While the men's race ended up being a bit of a mess with changing conditions offering very different challenges as the riders made their way down the one thing we have spotted is how the final sector to the line really changed up the top five. Heading into the final part of the course we saw Matt Walker and Ian Guionnet changing hands of the race lead and seemed like the riders on top during their runs. But in the final section, Matt Walker lost around 0.9 seconds and Ian Guionnet about 1.2 to the eventual fastest rider. We are not sure what they may have down here but one thing that is certain is that qualifying winner Davide Palazzari must have had a great split as he jumped from third to first, this follows a strong ride through the always wild lower woods where he also made up time. The final part of the course seems to have been a trouble area for Dante Silva as he was on his way to a top-five finish before this part of the course knocked him back to 8th position. If conditions remain for tomorrow this will be a spot to keep an eye on in the live broadcast.Perhaps the biggest takeaway from the washout that was qualifying is that all the lines and practice so far could be completely useless if the course remains wet for tomorrow. Practice is very limited in the morning with an already packed racing schedule giving riders no chance to properly reset once the semi-finals begin. Riders will be paying close attention to any footage from today's qualifying hoping to find a line they can get some practice on ahead of the first fight against the clock to advance into finals.