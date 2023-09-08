Qualifying Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in France on Saturday. The course is getting harder with every lap as most dust forms and previous lines get blown out. Riders will have a tough challenge with both semi-final and finals adding more stress to the deteriorating track.
As riders prepare for a big day of racing on Saturday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying ResultsOverall:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933
Elite Men
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612
2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011
4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292
5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448
Full results, here
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 37.558
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.682
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.779
4th. Marine Cabirou: 37.842
5th. Eleonora Farina: 38.393
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 1:37.527
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:39.008
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:40.898
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:41.312
5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:41.887
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 2:36.539
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:38.859
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:42.101
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:43.643
5th. Eleonora Farina: 2:44.753
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 3:14.935
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:17.486
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.556
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.880
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:24.849
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Greg Minnaar: 33.717
2nd. Loic Bruni: 33.870
3rd. Matt Walker: 33.874
4th. Benoit Coulanges: 34.026
5th. Finn Iles: 34.030
Sector 2
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 1:26.199
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:26.394
3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:26.449
4th. Dakotah Norton: 1:26.578
5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:27.672
Sector 3
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:18.745
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 2:19.433
3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:19.605
4th. Dakotah Norton: 2:19.761
5th. Troy Brosnan: 2:20.608
Sector 4
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.376
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:52.509
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 2:52.923
4th. Troy Brosnan: 2:53.598
5th. Oliver Davis: 2:54.309
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first splits kicked off the domination of Vali Höll as she was fastest at every split in Les Gets. In this first sector, Vali was able to find 0.124 seconds on Lisa Baumann who is having a great end to her race season. For the Elite Men, it was Greg Minnaar who went fastest through the wide-open top part of the course as he took 0.153 seconds out of last weekend's winner Loic Bruni. Eventual qualifying winner Benoit Coulanges dropped around 0.3 back here.
Sector 2
The longer second split saw some big gains in the Women's racing as Vali Höll was able to speed through here with a gap of 1.2 seconds to Marine Cabirou. Third-placed Monika Hrastnik fell over two seconds back in just this split. There are some big gaps to be made up here as the Elite Women's field will spend tonight trying to find how Vali was so dominant. The Elite Men saw four riders lead the split as Benoit Coulanges took the sector win by almost 0.2 seconds. Andreas Kolb, Dakotah Norton and Loris Vergier would all be within 0.03 of each other before a close to 0.6-second gap back to Oliver Davis.
Sector 3
Vali Höll created more big gaps in the third split as she once again went ahead of Marine Cabirou, this time the margin would be smaller at 0.84 seconds. Monika Hrastnik also secured another third-placed split finish and lost almost two seconds. Jackson Goldstone secured his first split win in Les Gets through this sector as he found 0.08 seconds against the fastest qualifier Benoit Coulanges. There would then be a decent gap back to Troy Brosnan who went third fastest and 0.45 seconds off the pace of Jackson.
Sector 4
The fourth split produced the closest racing for the Elite Women as Monika Hrastnik fell just 0.05 seconds back from Vali Höll. Marine Cabirou took third as she was 0.23 behind the split victor. Benoit Coulanges secured a second fastest split time as he managed to find a gap of 0.09 seconds against Valentin Chatanay. Sectors three and four look to have been tough for Loic Bruni as he did not appear inside the top 15 for both splits.
Sector 5
Vali Höll has really blown apart the field today as the short final split saw the World Champ find a huge 0.75 seconds against Marine Cabirou. We imagine a lot of riders will be left wondering just what they can do this weekend to answer the problem of Vali Höll. The Men's final split saw Jack Piercy beat the World's best as he managed to find 0.15 seconds against a resurgent Loic Bruni after his trouble through the past two splits.
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25, 30 and 35.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130, 140, 150 and 157.