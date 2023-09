Qualifying Analysis from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:48.671

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:52.077

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:55.428

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:59.167

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:59.933

Elite Men



1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:22.612

2nd. Loris Vergier: 3:23.593

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 3:24.011

4th. Troy Brosnan: 3:25.292

5th. Loic Bruni: 3:26.448



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 37.558

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 37.682

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 37.779

4th. Marine Cabirou: 37.842

5th. Eleonora Farina: 38.393



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:37.527

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:39.008

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:40.898

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:41.312

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:41.887



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 2:36.539

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:38.859

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 2:42.101

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:43.643

5th. Eleonora Farina: 2:44.753



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 3:14.935

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 3:17.486

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:20.556

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.880

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:24.849



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Greg Minnaar: 33.717

2nd. Loic Bruni: 33.870

3rd. Matt Walker: 33.874

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 34.026

5th. Finn Iles: 34.030



Sector 2

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 1:26.199

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:26.394

3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:26.449

4th. Dakotah Norton: 1:26.578

5th. Greg Minnaar: 1:27.672



Sector 3

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:18.745

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 2:19.433

3rd. Loris Vergier: 2:19.605

4th. Dakotah Norton: 2:19.761

5th. Troy Brosnan: 2:20.608



Sector 4

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.376

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:52.509

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 2:52.923

4th. Troy Brosnan: 2:53.598

5th. Oliver Davis: 2:54.309



Finish

Sector Breakdown

Sector 3

Story of the Session

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in France on Saturday. The course is getting harder with every lap as most dust forms and previous lines get blown out. Riders will have a tough challenge with both semi-final and finals adding more stress to the deteriorating track.As riders prepare for a big day of racing on Saturday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here The first splits kicked off the domination of Vali Höll as she was fastest at every split in Les Gets. In this first sector, Vali was able to find 0.124 seconds on Lisa Baumann who is having a great end to her race season. For the Elite Men, it was Greg Minnaar who went fastest through the wide-open top part of the course as he took 0.153 seconds out of last weekend's winner Loic Bruni. Eventual qualifying winner Benoit Coulanges dropped around 0.3 back here.The longer second split saw some big gains in the Women's racing as Vali Höll was able to speed through here with a gap of 1.2 seconds to Marine Cabirou. Third-placed Monika Hrastnik fell over two seconds back in just this split. There are some big gaps to be made up here as the Elite Women's field will spend tonight trying to find how Vali was so dominant. The Elite Men saw four riders lead the split as Benoit Coulanges took the sector win by almost 0.2 seconds. Andreas Kolb, Dakotah Norton and Loris Vergier would all be within 0.03 of each other before a close to 0.6-second gap back to Oliver Davis.Vali Höll created more big gaps in the third split as she once again went ahead of Marine Cabirou, this time the margin would be smaller at 0.84 seconds. Monika Hrastnik also secured another third-placed split finish and lost almost two seconds. Jackson Goldstone secured his first split win in Les Gets through this sector as he found 0.08 seconds against the fastest qualifier Benoit Coulanges. There would then be a decent gap back to Troy Brosnan who went third fastest and 0.45 seconds off the pace of Jackson.The fourth split produced the closest racing for the Elite Women as Monika Hrastnik fell just 0.05 seconds back from Vali Höll. Marine Cabirou took third as she was 0.23 behind the split victor. Benoit Coulanges secured a second fastest split time as he managed to find a gap of 0.09 seconds against Valentin Chatanay. Sectors three and four look to have been tough for Loic Bruni as he did not appear inside the top 15 for both splits.Vali Höll has really blown apart the field today as the short final split saw the World Champ find a huge 0.75 seconds against Marine Cabirou. We imagine a lot of riders will be left wondering just what they can do this weekend to answer the problem of Vali Höll. The Men's final split saw Jack Piercy beat the World's best as he managed to find 0.15 seconds against a resurgent Loic Bruni after his trouble through the past two splits.