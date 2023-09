Qualifying Analysis from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



Elite Men



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 45:034

2nd. Mille Johnset: 45.752

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 46.127

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 46.147

5th. Lisa Baumann: 46.448



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:52.265

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:52.452

3rd. Mille Johnset: 1:54.405

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:54.897

5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:56.136



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 3:02.430

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:03.039

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:09.129

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:10.438

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:13.133



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 3:33.399

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:33.692

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:40.485

4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:42.430

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:46.106



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282

4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 39.951

2nd. Matt Walker: 40.557

3rd. Thomas Estaque: 40.608

4th. Dean Lucas: 40.725

5th. Johan Garcin: 40.772



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:39.275

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:40.128

3rd. Dakotah Norton: 1:40.506

4th. Matt Walker: 1:40.518

5th. Finn Iles: 1:40.561



Sector 3

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:41.465

2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:42.023

3rd. Finn Iles: 2:43.195

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 2:43.679

5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:43.969



Sector 4

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.563

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:09.066

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:10.133

4th. Finn Iles: 3:10.235

5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:10.731



Finish

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379

2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609

4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165

5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 45:034

2nd. Mille Johnset: 45.752

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 46.127

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 46.147

5th. Lisa Baumann: 46.448



Sector 2

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:06.118

2nd. Vali Höll: 1:07.418

3rd. Mille Johnset: 1:08.653

4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:08.770

5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:09.399



Sector 3

1st. Vali Höll: 1:09.978

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:10.774

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.232

4th. Lisa Baumann: 1:14.302

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:14.321



Sector 4

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 30.653

2nd. Vali Höll: 30.969

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.356

4th. Lisa Baumann: 31.992

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 32.368



Final Split to Finish

1st. Mille Johnset: 23.649

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 23.707

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 23.797

4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 23.988

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 24.488





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 39.951

2nd. Matt Walker: 40.557

3rd. Thomas Estaque: 40.608

4th. Dean Lucas: 40.725

5th. Johan Garcin: 40.772



Sector 2

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 59.098

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 59.184

3rd. Loic Bruni: 59.324

4th. Dakotah Norton: 59.395

5th. Finn Iles: 59.430



Sector 3

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.337

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:02.021

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 1:02.037

4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.123

5th. Thibaut Daprela: 1:02.126



Sector 4

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 00:00:26.454

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 00:00:26.762

3rd. Dylan Maples: 00:00:26.841

4th. Bernard Kerr: 00:00:26.957

5th. Finn Iles: 00:00:27.040



Final Split to Finish

1st. Andreas Kolb: 20.434

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 20.476

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 20.593

4th. Dylan Maples: 20.629

5th. Luca Shaw: 20.660





Story of the Session

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in France on Sunday. The fresh course in Loudenvielle is already offering some great racing as the flat-out and open top section lead into some of the steepest sections of track ever seen at a World Cup.As riders prepare for a big day of racing on Sunday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here The first split created some big gaps at the front with Vali Höll and Loic Bruni finding plenty of extra time out of the start hut. In the Women's qualifying session, Vali Höll found around 0.7 seconds to pull ahead of Mille Johnset with Marine Cabirou just short of another 0.4 seconds back. Loic Bruni found some extra speed in his first sector as he led the race by just over 0.6 seconds. Matt Walker set the second-fastest time here with Thomas Estaque third.The second sector saw Nina Hoffmann gap Vali Höll as she managed to go one and a half seconds up on Vali. Mille Johnset set the third-fastest time but this would amount to a deficit of over two seconds on Nina's top split time. The racing was closer for the Elite Men as Benoit Coulanges was just 0.08 ahead of Jackson Goldstone. Loic Bruni sits another 0.24 seconds behind.Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann were in a league of their own for the third sector with a huge gap of around 3.5 seconds back to third-placed Marine Cabirou. Vali Höll was the fastest here as she was 0.79 up on Nina Hoffmann. Benoit Coulanges also took a big win here although in the tighter men's racing he led by 0.28 seconds.Nina Hoffmann secured a second split victory here as it was once again a fight between her and Vali Höll at the front of the race. In this sector, Nina was able to find a 0.32-second gap back to Vali. Last weekend's winner Thibaut Daprela took the win in sector four as he found 0.31 seconds against Andreas Kolb. Dylan Maples had a great split with a 3rd place result.The Women's final sector times saw fresh faces at the top of the timesheet as Mille Johnset just pulled ahead of Lisa Baumann and Marine Cabirou. We have heard that Nina Hoffmann had some issues on the final corner so she may have more to give on Sunday as she was 11th here. The Men's sector times were very tight as Andreas Kolb was only 0.05 seconds up on Thibaut Daprela. A crash may have stopped Jackson Goldstone from securing a good result but he was still very fast a the bottom of the track with a third-place sector result.