Qualifying Analysis from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 1, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Sunny and rainy Loudenvielle France

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await a packed day of semi-finals and finals in France on Sunday. The fresh course in Loudenvielle is already offering some great racing as the flat-out and open top section lead into some of the steepest sections of track ever seen at a World Cup.

As riders prepare for a big day of racing on Sunday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.


Qualifying Results


Overall:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282
4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040
Elite Men

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609
4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165
5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028

Full results, here.


Sector by Sector Results


Overall Split Positions

Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 45:034
2nd. Mille Johnset: 45.752
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 46.127
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 46.147
5th. Lisa Baumann: 46.448

Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:52.265
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:52.452
3rd. Mille Johnset: 1:54.405
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:54.897
5th. Lisa Baumann: 1:56.136

Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 3:02.430
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:03.039
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:09.129
4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:10.438
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:13.133

Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 3:33.399
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:33.692
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:40.485
4th. Lisa Baumann: 3:42.430
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:46.106

Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 3:57.977
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:59.239
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:04.282
4th. Lisa Baumann: 4:06.137
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:10.040


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 39.951
2nd. Matt Walker: 40.557
3rd. Thomas Estaque: 40.608
4th. Dean Lucas: 40.725
5th. Johan Garcin: 40.772

Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:39.275
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 1:40.128
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 1:40.506
4th. Matt Walker: 1:40.518
5th. Finn Iles: 1:40.561

Sector 3
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:41.465
2nd. Loic Bruni: 2:42.023
3rd. Finn Iles: 2:43.195
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 2:43.679
5th. Andreas Kolb: 2:43.969

Sector 4
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:08.563
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:09.066
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:10.133
4th. Finn Iles: 3:10.235
5th. Andreas Kolb: 3:10.731

Finish
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 3:29.379
2nd. Loic Bruni: 3:30.027
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:30.609
4th. Andreas Kolb: 3:31.165
5th. Finn Iles: 3:32.028


Split Rankings


Elite Women

Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 45:034
2nd. Mille Johnset: 45.752
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 46.127
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 46.147
5th. Lisa Baumann: 46.448

Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:06.118
2nd. Vali Höll: 1:07.418
3rd. Mille Johnset: 1:08.653
4th. Marine Cabirou: 1:08.770
5th. Eleonora Farina: 1:09.399

Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 1:09.978
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:10.774
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:14.232
4th. Lisa Baumann: 1:14.302
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:14.321

Sector 4
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 30.653
2nd. Vali Höll: 30.969
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 31.356
4th. Lisa Baumann: 31.992
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 32.368

Final Split to Finish
1st. Mille Johnset: 23.649
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 23.707
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 23.797
4th. Gracey Hemstreet: 23.988
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 24.488


Elite Men

Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 39.951
2nd. Matt Walker: 40.557
3rd. Thomas Estaque: 40.608
4th. Dean Lucas: 40.725
5th. Johan Garcin: 40.772

Sector 2
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 59.098
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 59.184
3rd. Loic Bruni: 59.324
4th. Dakotah Norton: 59.395
5th. Finn Iles: 59.430

Sector 3
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 1:01.337
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 1:02.021
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 1:02.037
4th. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.123
5th. Thibaut Daprela: 1:02.126

Sector 4
1st. Thibaut Daprela: 00:00:26.454
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 00:00:26.762
3rd. Dylan Maples: 00:00:26.841
4th. Bernard Kerr: 00:00:26.957
5th. Finn Iles: 00:00:27.040

Final Split to Finish
1st. Andreas Kolb: 20.434
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: 20.476
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 20.593
4th. Dylan Maples: 20.629
5th. Luca Shaw: 20.660



Sector Breakdown


Sector 1

The first split created some big gaps at the front with Vali Höll and Loic Bruni finding plenty of extra time out of the start hut. In the Women's qualifying session, Vali Höll found around 0.7 seconds to pull ahead of Mille Johnset with Marine Cabirou just short of another 0.4 seconds back. Loic Bruni found some extra speed in his first sector as he led the race by just over 0.6 seconds. Matt Walker set the second-fastest time here with Thomas Estaque third.


Sector 2

The second sector saw Nina Hoffmann gap Vali Höll as she managed to go one and a half seconds up on Vali. Mille Johnset set the third-fastest time but this would amount to a deficit of over two seconds on Nina's top split time. The racing was closer for the Elite Men as Benoit Coulanges was just 0.08 ahead of Jackson Goldstone. Loic Bruni sits another 0.24 seconds behind.


Sector 3

Vali Höll and Nina Hoffmann were in a league of their own for the third sector with a huge gap of around 3.5 seconds back to third-placed Marine Cabirou. Vali Höll was the fastest here as she was 0.79 up on Nina Hoffmann. Benoit Coulanges also took a big win here although in the tighter men's racing he led by 0.28 seconds.


Sector 4

Nina Hoffmann secured a second split victory here as it was once again a fight between her and Vali Höll at the front of the race. In this sector, Nina was able to find a 0.32-second gap back to Vali. Last weekend's winner Thibaut Daprela took the win in sector four as he found 0.31 seconds against Andreas Kolb. Dylan Maples had a great split with a 3rd place result.


Sector 5

The Women's final sector times saw fresh faces at the top of the timesheet as Mille Johnset just pulled ahead of Lisa Baumann and Marine Cabirou. We have heard that Nina Hoffmann had some issues on the final corner so she may have more to give on Sunday as she was 11th here. The Men's sector times were very tight as Andreas Kolb was only 0.05 seconds up on Thibaut Daprela. A crash may have stopped Jackson Goldstone from securing a good result but he was still very fast a the bottom of the track with a third-place sector result.


Story of the Session


Elite Women


Elite Men


Stats Breakdown


photo

photo



The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30.

The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130 and 137.





