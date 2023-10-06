Qualifying Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await the packed schedule of semi-finals and finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. Riders will have a tough challenge for the season finale as in the dry this year's course is destroying tires and wheels and if we get the predicted rain it could be carnage.
As riders prepare for a full day of racing on Saturday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:57.739
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:58.168
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.532
4th. Ethan Craik: 4:01.157
5th. Loris Vergier: 4:01.407
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Vali Höll: 57.556
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 58.158
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 58.868
4th. Marine Cabirou: 59.267
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 59.290
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:42.439
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:43.326
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 2:44.435
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:47.341
5th. Mille Johnset: 2:48.130
Sector 3
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.091
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:28.415
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:30.012
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:34.063
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:35.524
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.698
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:08.788
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:09.417
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:15.432
5th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.018
Finish
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 50.032
2nd. Finn Iles: 50.543
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 51.290
4th. Ronan Dunne: 51.321
5th. Troy Brosnan: 51.582
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:19.196
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 2:20.724
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 2:21.529
4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:22.736
5th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:23.333
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:59.199
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:00.879
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:01.621
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:03.559
5th. Loris Vergier: 3:03.899
Sector 4
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:32.865
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:33.595
3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:35.545
4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:36.330
5th. Ethan Craik: 3:36.397
Finish
Elite Women
Sector 1
Sector 2
Sector 3
Sector 4
Final Split to Finish
Elite Men
Sector 1
Sector 2
Sector 3
Sector 4
Final Split to Finish
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The top split saw the qualifying winners come out on top as both Vali Höll and Loic Bruni led over the first 50 seconds of the course at Mont-Saint-Anne.
In the women's racing, Vali Höll managed to find 0.6 seconds against Nina Hoffmann with Veronika Widmann falling over 1.3 seconds off the pace in third. While Marine Cabirou would take 2nd by the finish line she was 4th here and 1.7 behind Vali. Loic Bruni also secured a sizeable lead here as he bested Finn Iles by just over 0.5 seconds. No other rider would be within 1.2 seconds as Andreas Kolb set the third-fastest time through here.
Sector 2
Vali Höll was once again on top leading through the second sector as she won a very close fight with Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou. Amazingly Nina and Marine, who are battling in the overall standings, set the exact same time through here. Both riders were just 0.29 seconds behind Vali's split winning time.
The second split saw a new face at the front with Troy Brosnan taking his first of two split wins. 0.02 seconds behind was Loic Bruni who is really showing his strength in qualifying as he is putting everything into securing the overall. Andreas Kolb took third again and was over a second back from the leading two riders.
Sector 3
Split three saw Nina Hoffmann take her one and only fastest sector as she pulled ahead of Marine Cabirou by around 0.8 seconds. Vali Höll was right in the mix breaking the timing beam in third. Loic was back at the front of the men's racing as he went 0.09 up on Andreas Kolb. Troy Brosnan went third fastest, 0.16 back from Loic.
Sector 4
Marine Cabirou kick-started some serious momentum in the fourth split as she led Vali Höll by 0.5 seconds, this would pull Vali's overall race lead down to 1.09 seconds. Nina Hoffmann lost a good chunk of time here falling over two seconds back in 6th.
In the men's qualifying session, Ethan Craik has found something special here as he went 0.64 seconds faster than Troy Brosnan and bumped himself from 5.1 to 3.5 seconds off qualifying leader Loic Bruni. Troy Brosnan went second fastest with Jackson Goldstone 0.05 seconds behind him.
Sector 5
In the final short sprint to the line, Marine Cabirou had the power to beat Vali Höll pulling back 0.09 seconds on the fastest qualifier. Nina Hoffmann will be left with a lot to ponder before Saturday's big day of racing as she lost almost 0.8 seconds to her overall standings rival. Troy Brosnan returned to the top for the men as he edged ahead of Loris Vergier by 0.02 seconds. Ethan Craik was fast through here setting a time good enough for third.
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20 and 24.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 87.
Talking PointsOnly Marine Cabirou & Nina Hoffmann Could Challenge Vali Höll
In the dry and dusty conditions, we saw the same faces at the top of the timesheet as it was the top three overall women setting the fastest times in MSA. Vali Höll is back to her dominant form as she looks to back up a win here last year and end an already amazing season on a high note.
While Vali has the overall all-wrapped up the battle for 2nd does rage on and based on qualifying it couldn't be much closer between Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann as the pair both took sector victories although currently, Marine does carry a slight edge into semis and finals. As proven in today's wild Junior racing anything can happen at MSA and with no points on the line for qualifying and semi we could be seeing some of the riders holding back slightly for a big run in finals. Loic Bruni Will Win the Overall if he Repeats his Qualifying Result
The battle for the elite men's overall is a little bit complicated this year
as we have four riders who could mathematically take the title. Loic Bruni holds the best chance currently as he heads into finals with a 60-point lead and with the fastest run in qualifying he has shown he means business this weekend.
If Loic can match his speed and result in qualifying or at least placing ahead of Loris Vergier, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles then he will win the overall without the need for any calculators to be brought out. Troy Brosnan was Incredibly Consistent Through All 5 Splits
Troy Brosnan is back setting some incredibly consistent splits this weekend as he did not drop outside the top five through any sector this weekend. Troy has yet to win an elite World Cup at MSA although since 2016 he has placed within the top six at every visit to MSA and has been in the top three since 2018. The final stop of the 2023 series may just be his turn to take the top step of the podium here and become the eighth winner in eight rounds this season.