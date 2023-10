Qualifying Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:57.739

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:58.168

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.532

4th. Ethan Craik: 4:01.157

5th. Loris Vergier: 4:01.407



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 57.556

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 58.158

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 58.868

4th. Marine Cabirou: 59.267

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 59.290



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:42.439

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:43.326

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 2:44.435

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:47.341

5th. Mille Johnset: 2:48.130



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.091

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:28.415

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:30.012

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:34.063

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:35.524



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.698

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:08.788

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:09.417

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:15.432

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.018



Finish

Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 50.032

2nd. Finn Iles: 50.543

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 51.290

4th. Ronan Dunne: 51.321

5th. Troy Brosnan: 51.582



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:19.196

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 2:20.724

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 2:21.529

4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:22.736

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:23.333



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:59.199

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:00.879

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:01.621

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:03.559

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:03.899



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:32.865

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:33.595

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:35.545

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:36.330

5th. Ethan Craik: 3:36.397



Finish

Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:44.883

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:45.168

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:45.168

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:48.051

5th. Anna Newkirk: 1:48.106



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 44.765

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 45.577

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.976

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.257

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.722



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.776

2nd. Vali Höll: 39.283

3rd. Mille Johnset: 40.494

4th. Sian A'Hern: 40.779

5th. Anna Newkirk: 40.947



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 27.588

2nd. Vali Höll: 27.678

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 28.315

4th. Mille Johnset: 28.334

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.405





Elite Men



Sector 1

Sector 2

1st. Troy Brosnan: 1:29.142

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:29.164

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:30.239

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 1:30.707

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 1:31.157



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 40.003

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 40.092

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 40.155

4th. Loris Vergier: 40.171

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 40.226



Sector 4

1st. Ethan Craik: 32.084

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 32.716

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 32.771

4th. Dakotah Norton: 32.853

5th. Loris Vergier: 32.919



Final Split to Finish

1st. Troy Brosnan: 24.573

2nd. Loris Vergier: 24.589

3rd. Ethan Craik: 24.76

4th. Kye A'Hern: 24.784

5th. Loic Bruni: 24.874





Only Marine Cabirou & Nina Hoffmann Could Challenge Vali Höll

Loic Bruni Will Win the Overall if he Repeats his Qualifying Result

Troy Brosnan was Incredibly Consistent Through All 5 Splits

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await the packed schedule of semi-finals and finals at Mont-Sainte-Anne on Saturday. Riders will have a tough challenge for the season finale as in the dry this year's course is destroying tires and wheels and if we get the predicted rain it could be carnage.As riders prepare for a full day of racing on Saturday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here The top split saw the qualifying winners come out on top as both Vali Höll and Loic Bruni led over the first 50 seconds of the course at Mont-Saint-Anne.In the women's racing, Vali Höll managed to find 0.6 seconds against Nina Hoffmann with Veronika Widmann falling over 1.3 seconds off the pace in third. While Marine Cabirou would take 2nd by the finish line she was 4th here and 1.7 behind Vali. Loic Bruni also secured a sizeable lead here as he bested Finn Iles by just over 0.5 seconds. No other rider would be within 1.2 seconds as Andreas Kolb set the third-fastest time through here.Vali Höll was once again on top leading through the second sector as she won a very close fight with Nina Hoffmann and Marine Cabirou. Amazingly Nina and Marine, who are battling in the overall standings, set the exact same time through here. Both riders were just 0.29 seconds behind Vali's split winning time.The second split saw a new face at the front with Troy Brosnan taking his first of two split wins. 0.02 seconds behind was Loic Bruni who is really showing his strength in qualifying as he is putting everything into securing the overall. Andreas Kolb took third again and was over a second back from the leading two riders.Split three saw Nina Hoffmann take her one and only fastest sector as she pulled ahead of Marine Cabirou by around 0.8 seconds. Vali Höll was right in the mix breaking the timing beam in third. Loic was back at the front of the men's racing as he went 0.09 up on Andreas Kolb. Troy Brosnan went third fastest, 0.16 back from Loic.Marine Cabirou kick-started some serious momentum in the fourth split as she led Vali Höll by 0.5 seconds, this would pull Vali's overall race lead down to 1.09 seconds. Nina Hoffmann lost a good chunk of time here falling over two seconds back in 6th.In the men's qualifying session, Ethan Craik has found something special here as he went 0.64 seconds faster than Troy Brosnan and bumped himself from 5.1 to 3.5 seconds off qualifying leader Loic Bruni. Troy Brosnan went second fastest with Jackson Goldstone 0.05 seconds behind him.In the final short sprint to the line, Marine Cabirou had the power to beat Vali Höll pulling back 0.09 seconds on the fastest qualifier. Nina Hoffmann will be left with a lot to ponder before Saturday's big day of racing as she lost almost 0.8 seconds to her overall standings rival. Troy Brosnan returned to the top for the men as he edged ahead of Loris Vergier by 0.02 seconds. Ethan Craik was fast through here setting a time good enough for third.In the dry and dusty conditions, we saw the same faces at the top of the timesheet as it was the top three overall women setting the fastest times in MSA. Vali Höll is back to her dominant form as she looks to back up a win here last year and end an already amazing season on a high note.While Vali has the overall all-wrapped up the battle for 2nd does rage on and based on qualifying it couldn't be much closer between Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann as the pair both took sector victories although currently, Marine does carry a slight edge into semis and finals. As proven in today's wild Junior racing anything can happen at MSA and with no points on the line for qualifying and semi we could be seeing some of the riders holding back slightly for a big run in finals.The battle for the elite men's overall is a little bit complicated this year as we have four riders who could mathematically take the title. Loic Bruni holds the best chance currently as he heads into finals with a 60-point lead and with the fastest run in qualifying he has shown he means business this weekend.If Loic can match his speed and result in qualifying or at least placing ahead of Loris Vergier, Jackson Goldstone and Finn Iles then he will win the overall without the need for any calculators to be brought out.Troy Brosnan is back setting some incredibly consistent splits this weekend as he did not drop outside the top five through any sector this weekend. Troy has yet to win an elite World Cup at MSA although since 2016 he has placed within the top six at every visit to MSA and has been in the top three since 2018. The final stop of the 2023 series may just be his turn to take the top step of the podium here and become the eighth winner in eight rounds this season.