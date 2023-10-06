Qualifying Analysis from the Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352

Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:57.739

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:58.168

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.532

4th. Ethan Craik: 4:01.157

5th. Loris Vergier: 4:01.407



Sector by Sector Results

Overall Split Positions



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 57.556

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 58.158

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 58.868

4th. Marine Cabirou: 59.267

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 59.290



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:42.439

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:43.326

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 2:44.435

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:47.341

5th. Mille Johnset: 2:48.130



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:28.091

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:28.415

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 3:30.012

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:34.063

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:35.524



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 4:07.698

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:08.788

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:09.417

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:15.432

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:16.018



Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 4:35.376

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 4:36.376

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:37.732

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:44.224

5th. Mille Johnset: 4:44.352





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 50.032

2nd. Finn Iles: 50.543

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 51.290

4th. Ronan Dunne: 51.321

5th. Troy Brosnan: 51.582



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:19.196

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 2:20.724

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 2:21.529

4th. Ronan Dunne: 2:22.736

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 2:23.333



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:59.199

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:00.879

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:01.621

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:03.559

5th. Loris Vergier: 3:03.899



Sector 4

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:32.865

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:33.595

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 3:35.545

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:36.330

5th. Ethan Craik: 3:36.397



Finish

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:57.739

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 3:58.168

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 4:00.532

4th. Ethan Craik: 4:01.157

5th. Loris Vergier: 4:01.407





Split Rankings



Elite Women



Sector 1

1st. Vali Höll: 57.556

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 58.158

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 58.868

4th. Marine Cabirou: 59.267

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 59.290



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 1:44.883

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 1:45.168

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 1:45.168

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:48.051

5th. Anna Newkirk: 1:48.106



Sector 3

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 44.765

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 45.577

3rd. Vali Höll: 45.976

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 46.257

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 46.722



Sector 4

1st. Marine Cabirou: 38.776

2nd. Vali Höll: 39.283

3rd. Mille Johnset: 40.494

4th. Sian A'Hern: 40.779

5th. Anna Newkirk: 40.947



Final Split to Finish

1st. Marine Cabirou: 27.588

2nd. Vali Höll: 27.678

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 28.315

4th. Mille Johnset: 28.334

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 28.405





Elite Men



Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 50.032

2nd. Finn Iles: 50.543

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 51.290

4th. Ronan Dunne: 51.321

5th. Troy Brosnan: 51.582



Sector 2

1st. Troy Brosnan: 1:29.142

2nd. Loic Bruni: 1:29.164

3rd. Andreas Kolb: 1:30.239

4th. Jackson Goldstone: 1:30.707

5th. Gaëtan Vige: 1:31.157



Sector 3

1st. Loic Bruni: 40.003

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 40.092

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 40.155

4th. Loris Vergier: 40.171

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 40.226



Sector 4

1st. Ethan Craik: 32.084

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 32.716

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 32.771

4th. Dakotah Norton: 32.853

5th. Loris Vergier: 32.919



Final Split to Finish

1st. Troy Brosnan: 24.573

2nd. Loris Vergier: 24.589

3rd. Ethan Craik: 24.76

4th. Kye A'Hern: 24.784

5th. Loic Bruni: 24.874





Sector Breakdown

Sector 1

Sector 2

Sector 3

Sector 4

Sector 5

Story of the Session

Elite Women

Elite Men

Battle for the Podium

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

Talking Points

Only Marine Cabirou & Nina Hoffmann Could Challenge Vali Höll

Loic Bruni Will Win the Overall if he Repeats his Qualifying Result

Troy Brosnan was Incredibly Consistent Through All 5 Splits