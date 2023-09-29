Qualifying Analysis from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

With qualifying all wrapped up riders now await the packed schedule of semi-finals and finals in Snowshoe on Saturday. The course is brutal this year as the rocks and trees are battering bikes and bodies. Riders will have a tough challenge with both semi-final and finals upping the already rapid pace established in qualifying.
As riders prepare for a big day of racing on Saturday, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying ResultsOverall:
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.778
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:53.447
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.865
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:58.677
5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:59.564
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.248
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:13.462
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:13.603
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:15.165
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:15.275
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector ResultsOverall Split Positions
Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.739
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.590
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 37.583
4th. Anna Newkirk: 37.758
5th. Louise Ferguson: 37.820
Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:48.104
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:51.553
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 1:53.006
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 1:53.213
5th. Anna Newkirk: 1:53.643
Sector 3
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 2:37.619
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 2:42.841
3rd. Vali Höll: 2:43.314
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:44.587
5th. Anna Newkirk: 2:47.236
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 3:24.166
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:25.928
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:29.463
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:30.463
5th. Marine Cabirou: 3:31.260
Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 3:50.778
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 3:53.447
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:57.865
4th. Anna Newkirk: 3:58.677
5th. Sian A'Hern: 3:59.564
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Matt Walker: 32.548
2nd. Danny Hart: 32.594
3rd. Rémi Thirion: 32.688
4th. Jack Piercy: 32.930
5th. Ronan Dunne: 33.001
Sector 2
1st. Laurie Greenland: 1:35.803
2nd. Rémi Thirion: 1:36.405
3rd. Loic Bruni: 1:36.760
4th. Loris Vergier: 1:36.772
5th. Bernard Kerr: 1:36.897
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:15.674
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 2:16.368
3rd. Luca Shaw: 2:17.279
4th. Rémi Thirion: 2:17.783
5th. Bernard Kerr: 2:17.986
Sector 4
1st. Laurie Greenland: 2:49.135
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 2:49.846
3rd. Loic Bruni: 2:49.850
4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 2:50.939
5th. Dakotah Norton: 2:51.674
Finish
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:13.248
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:13.462
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:13.603
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:15.165
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:15.275
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 35.739
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 36.590
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 37.583
4th. Anna Newkirk: 37.758
5th. Louise Ferguson: 37.820
Sector 2
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 1:12.365
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 1:13.639
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 1:14.306
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 1:15.423
5th. Veronika Widmann: 1:15.494
Sector 3
1st. Vali Höll: 47.781
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 49.515
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 51.288
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 51.374
5th. Elise Empey: 52.823
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 40.852
2nd. Sian A'Hern: 42.540
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 43.227
4th. Gloria Scarsi: 43.786
5th. Hattie Harnden: 44.407
Final Split to Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 26.612
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 27.519
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 27.796
4th. Mille Johnset: 27.816
5th. Jenna Hastings: 28.108
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Matt Walker: 32.548
2nd. Danny Hart: 32.594
3rd. Rémi Thirion: 32.688
4th. Jack Piercy: 32.930
5th. Ronan Dunne: 33.001
Sector 2
1st. Laurie Greenland: 1:02.764
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 1:03.057
3rd. Loris Vergier: 1:03.221
4th. Loic Bruni: 1:03.505
5th. Oisin O Callaghan: 1:03.670
Sector 3
1st. Loic Bruni: 38.914
2nd. Luca Shaw: 40.347
3rd. Laurie Greenland: 40.565
4th. Finn Iles: 40.578
5th. Matteo Iniguez: 40.620
Sector 4
1st. Bernard Kerr: 31.860
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 32.367
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 32.403
4th. Oisin O Callaghan: 32.543
5th. Laurie Greenland: 32.767
Final Split to Finish
1st. Harry Molloy: 23.378
2nd. Loic Bruni: 23.398
3rd. Dakotah Norton: 23.491
4th. Matthew Walker: 23.718
5th. Jordan Williams: 23.722
Sector BreakdownSector 1
The first split on the Snowshoe course kicks things off with a flat-out 30 seconds where Nina Hoffmann was able to find a gap of around 0.8 seconds against Tahnee Seagraveas she also took a huge margin of 3.363 seconds off eventual qualifying winner Vali Höll. From a post on social media, it looks like Vali Höll slid out somewhere during her run which could explain the large amounts of time lost in the top two sectors. For the men, it was the UK's Matt Walker who came out on top as he put 0.04 seconds into his old teammate Danny Hart. Rémi Thirion also had a great split and was the only other rider with 0.38 seconds of Matt.
Sector 2
Sector two saw another big win for Nina Hoffmann as she pushed ahead of the rest of the elite women's field by 1.3 seconds. Marine Cabirou secured the second-fastest time here with Eleonora Farina sitting in third before a fourth-placed Monika Hrastnik broke the timing beam over three seconds back. Vali Höll had another slow split here as she was 4.066 seconds behind Nina. The men's racing was slightly closer as Laurie Greenland led another UK top two as he was followed by Bernard Kerr 0.3 seconds back. The fastest qualifier Loic Bruni took fourth, almost 0.8 behind Laurie.
Sector 3
After a difficult start to her qualifying run Vali Höll came back with a vengeance in sector three pushing past Nina Hoffmann going fastest by 1.734 seconds. Sector three would kick off a dominant showing from Vali as she would go on to be the fastest in all the remaining splits. Marine Cabirou had another solid split to take third, 3.593 behind Vali. Loic Bruni would also come into his own in the middle part of the track as he took the biggest winning split margin for the men across all five sectors. Loic led Luca Shaw by 1.651 seconds with Laurie Greenland just over two seconds back.
Sector 4
Vali Höll would really put the hurt on Nina Hoffmann in the fourth split as she managed to find 7.457 seconds against her closest rival in the overall standings. It appears Nina Hoffmann got caught out in the final rock garden leading to a significant loss of time. Sian A'Hern however put in a great performance here as she was the only rider to come within two seconds of the flying Vali Höll. Bernard Kerr also showed his prowess through the lower rocks pulling ahead of Jackson Goldstone by 0.5 seconds. Crucially Bernard was able to take 2.316 seconds out of Loic Bruni and just under 0.9 from Laurie Greenland.
Sector 5
The final split saw another big win for Vali Höll as she speeded over the line 0.907 seconds ahead of Nina Hoffmann. It's interesting to see both riders make mistakes during their runs and we will be in for a great day of racing tomorrow as both riders are looking strong on course when they stay upright. In the men's final sector, Harry Molloy disrupted the top riders as he managed to beat Loic Bruni by 0.02 seconds. Dakotah Norton who is looking for another big result this year took third 0.11 seconds behind Harry. The final split was a vital one for Loic Bruni as he managed to find 0.929 seconds on Laurie Greenland to pull back into the lead and take the qualifying victory.
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
Battle for the PodiumElite Women
Elite Men
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20 and 24.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80 and 84.