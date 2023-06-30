Qualifying Analysis from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:13.891

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:14.160

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:21.972

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:24.387

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:38.020

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:38.376

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:38.716

5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:38.988



Sector by Sector Overall Positions



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 55.632

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.405

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +0.431

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: +56.907

5th. Nina Hoffmann: +57.060



Sector 2

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:20.393

2nd. Jess Blewitt: +1.478

3rd. Vali Höll: +1.951

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +1.597

5th. Lisa Baumann: +5.061



Sector 3

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:51.961

2nd. Vali Höll: +1.365

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +1.856

4th. Marine Cabirou: +6.200

5th. Lisa Baumann: +7.349



Sector 4

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:34.014

2nd. Vali Höll: +2.428

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.872

4th. Marine Cabirou: +8.544

5th. Phoebe Gale: +9.927



Finish

1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331

2nd. Vali Höll: +2.560

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.829

4th. Marine Cabirou: +10.641

5th. Lisa Baumann: +13.056





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 47.518

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.264

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.519

4th. Danny Hart: +0.570

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.726



Sector 2

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:01.279

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.139

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.444

4th. Jordan Williams: +0.963

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.988



Sector 3

1st. Laurie Greenland: 2:28.791

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.003

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.129

4th. Jordan Williams: +0.444

5th. Jackson Goldstone: +0.985



Sector 4

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:03.679

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.646

3rd. Charlie Hatton: +1.289

4th. Laurie Greenland: +1.489

5th. Jackson Goldstone: +1.583



Finish

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164

2nd. Laurie Greenland: +1.856

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.212

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +2.552

5th. Charlie Hatton: +2.824





