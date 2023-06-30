Qualifying Analysis from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

After a small break, it is time for the third World Cup of 2023 as riders take on the infamous 'Black Snake' in Val Di Sole. While the track started off smoother than normal after some much-needed track maintenance holes are opening up and with the threat of wet weather the conditions are always changing.
As riders continue to solve the puzzle of this year's Val Di Sole course, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.
Qualifying ResultsOverall:
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:13.891
3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:14.160
4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:21.972
5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:24.387
Elite Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164
2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:38.020
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:38.376
4th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:38.716
5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:38.988
Full results, here
Sector by Sector Overall Positions
A closer look at the top five overall race positions as riders passed through each timing gate.
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Camille Balanche: 55.632
2nd. Vali Höll: +0.405
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +0.431
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: +56.907
5th. Nina Hoffmann: +57.060
Sector 2
1st. Camille Balanche: 2:20.393
2nd. Jess Blewitt: +1.478
3rd. Vali Höll: +1.951
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +1.597
5th. Lisa Baumann: +5.061
Sector 3
1st. Camille Balanche: 2:51.961
2nd. Vali Höll: +1.365
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +1.856
4th. Marine Cabirou: +6.200
5th. Lisa Baumann: +7.349
Sector 4
1st. Camille Balanche: 3:34.014
2nd. Vali Höll: +2.428
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.872
4th. Marine Cabirou: +8.544
5th. Phoebe Gale: +9.927
Finish
1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331
2nd. Vali Höll: +2.560
3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.829
4th. Marine Cabirou: +10.641
5th. Lisa Baumann: +13.056
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Finn Iles: 47.518
2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.264
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.519
4th. Danny Hart: +0.570
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.726
Sector 2
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:01.279
2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.139
3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.444
4th. Jordan Williams: +0.963
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.988
Sector 3
1st. Laurie Greenland: 2:28.791
2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.003
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.129
4th. Jordan Williams: +0.444
5th. Jackson Goldstone: +0.985
Sector 4
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:03.679
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.646
3rd. Charlie Hatton: +1.289
4th. Laurie Greenland: +1.489
5th. Jackson Goldstone: +1.583
Finish
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164
2nd. Laurie Greenland: +1.856
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.212
4th. Benoit Coulanges: +2.552
5th. Charlie Hatton: +2.824
Story of the SessionElite Women
Elite Men
Stats BreakdownThe top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 25 and 30.The top 15 qualifying margins were plotted before including results at positions 20, 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, 100, 110, 120, 130 and 140.
Talking PointsCamille Balanche Is Looking Unstoppable
This weekend might just be Camille Balanche's chance to take her first race win in 2023 after taking second place at the opening rounds in Lenzerheide and Leogang. In her qualifying run Camille was able to set the fastest splits times of the top 15 Women in all but splits three and five. In these splits, she would still be second and very much in touch with the top time. As we wait for semi-finals tomorrow morning Camille will be the rider to watch to see if anyone has an answer for her lead of over two and a half seconds in qualifying.High Speeds Don't Always Lead to a Fast Run
It seems that in qualifying the 'Black Snake' wasn't rewarding riders who were flying through the speed trap as only four of the top ten finishers held a spot in the 15 fastest times. Of those four Loris Vergier was very much the outlier as he set the fastest time and still managed to cross the line inside the top ten. Over half of the fastest speeds through the trap were placed outside of the top 20 with six of these times from riders outside the top 40. It will be interesting to see if the course rewards riders who are fastest through the speed trap in tomorrow's racing, especially if we get the predicted wet weather. A Slower Start Can be Beneficial for the Lower Steeps
On a similar point, it appears a slower first split can be beneficial as we spotted that of the top 15 men only eight placed inside the top ten at split one, three of which were top five times. Looking at the top three riders they placed 8th, 9th and 10th at split one before making their way up ranks in the lower more technical parts of the course compared with the wide open corners at the top. Going slower at the top seems to have paid off for Jordan Williams as on his way to becoming the fastest qualifier he was able to go over half a second faster than anyone in the top 15 qualifiers in split three and was another four-hundredths of a second up in the final split. Looking at Jordan William's Lenzerheide winning run he also took a slower start before building his way to the front. If this is the best tactic for this weekend's racing then we could be in for another big win for the young British rider.
