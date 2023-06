Qualifying Analysis from the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Qualifying Results

Overall:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:13.891

3rd. Jess Blewitt: 4:14.160

4th. Marine Cabirou: 4:21.972

5th. Lisa Baumann: 4:24.387

Elite Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164

2nd. Laurie Greenland: 3:38.020

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:38.376

4th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:38.716

5th. Charlie Hatton: 3:38.988



Sector by Sector Overall Positions



Elite Women





Sector 1

1st. Camille Balanche: 55.632

2nd. Vali Höll: +0.405

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +0.431

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: +56.907

5th. Nina Hoffmann: +57.060



Sector 2

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:20.393

2nd. Jess Blewitt: +1.478

3rd. Vali Höll: +1.951

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +1.597

5th. Lisa Baumann: +5.061



Sector 3

1st. Camille Balanche: 2:51.961

2nd. Vali Höll: +1.365

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +1.856

4th. Marine Cabirou: +6.200

5th. Lisa Baumann: +7.349



Sector 4

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:34.014

2nd. Vali Höll: +2.428

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.872

4th. Marine Cabirou: +8.544

5th. Phoebe Gale: +9.927



Finish

1st. Camille Balanche: 4:11.331

2nd. Vali Höll: +2.560

3rd. Jess Blewitt: +2.829

4th. Marine Cabirou: +10.641

5th. Lisa Baumann: +13.056





Elite Men





Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 47.518

2nd. Loic Bruni: +0.264

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.519

4th. Danny Hart: +0.570

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.726



Sector 2

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 2:01.279

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.139

3rd. Laurie Greenland: +0.444

4th. Jordan Williams: +0.963

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: +0.988



Sector 3

1st. Laurie Greenland: 2:28.791

2nd. Charlie Hatton: +0.003

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.129

4th. Jordan Williams: +0.444

5th. Jackson Goldstone: +0.985



Sector 4

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:03.679

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: +0.646

3rd. Charlie Hatton: +1.289

4th. Laurie Greenland: +1.489

5th. Jackson Goldstone: +1.583



Finish

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:36.164

2nd. Laurie Greenland: +1.856

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.212

4th. Benoit Coulanges: +2.552

5th. Charlie Hatton: +2.824





Camille Balanche Is Looking Unstoppable

High Speeds Don't Always Lead to a Fast Run

A Slower Start Can be Beneficial for the Lower Steeps

After a small break, it is time for the third World Cup of 2023 as riders take on the infamous 'Black Snake' in Val Di Sole. While the track started off smoother than normal after some much-needed track maintenance holes are opening up and with the threat of wet weather the conditions are always changing.As riders continue to solve the puzzle of this year's Val Di Sole course, let's get into the results and stats from Qualifying.Full results, here A closer look at the top five overall race positions as riders passed through each timing gate.This weekend might just be Camille Balanche's chance to take her first race win in 2023 after taking second place at the opening rounds in Lenzerheide and Leogang. In her qualifying run Camille was able to set the fastest splits times of the top 15 Women in all but splits three and five. In these splits, she would still be second and very much in touch with the top time. As we wait for semi-finals tomorrow morning Camille will be the rider to watch to see if anyone has an answer for her lead of over two and a half seconds in qualifying.It seems that in qualifying the 'Black Snake' wasn't rewarding riders who were flying through the speed trap as only four of the top ten finishers held a spot in the 15 fastest times. Of those four Loris Vergier was very much the outlier as he set the fastest time and still managed to cross the line inside the top ten. Over half of the fastest speeds through the trap were placed outside of the top 20 with six of these times from riders outside the top 40. It will be interesting to see if the course rewards riders who are fastest through the speed trap in tomorrow's racing, especially if we get the predicted wet weather.On a similar point, it appears a slower first split can be beneficial as we spotted that of the top 15 men only eight placed inside the top ten at split one, three of which were top five times. Looking at the top three riders they placed 8th, 9th and 10th at split one before making their way up ranks in the lower more technical parts of the course compared with the wide open corners at the top. Going slower at the top seems to have paid off for Jordan Williams as on his way to becoming the fastest qualifier he was able to go over half a second faster than anyone in the top 15 qualifiers in split three and was another four-hundredths of a second up in the final split. Looking at Jordan William's Lenzerheide winning run he also took a slower start before building his way to the front. If this is the best tactic for this weekend's racing then we could be in for another big win for the young British rider.