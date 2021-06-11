Qualifying Analysis - Leogang World Cup 2021

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794

4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289

5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:34.139

2nd. Danny Hart: 3:40.873

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:41.068

4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:41.397

5th. David Trummer: 3:42.318





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Thibaut Daprela - 47.93

2. Loris Vergier +0.196

3. Troy Brosnan +0.680

4. Danny Hart +0.680

5. Brook MacDonald +0.756



Sector 2

1. Thibaut Daprela - 37.854

2. Angel Suarez +0.313

3. Finn Iles +0.392

4. Troy Brosnan +0,485

5. Danny Hart +0.594



Sector 3

1. Luca Shaw - 39.083

2. Loris Vergier +0.019

3. Greg Minnaar +0.160

4. Dakotah Norton +0.316

5. Mick Hannah +0.578



Sector 4

1. Troy Brosnan - 52.475

2. Mark Wallace +1.937

3. Amaury Pierron +2.417

4. Remi Thirion +2.879

5. Baptiste Pierron +2.879



Sector 5

1. Troy Brosnan - 34.648

2. Reece Wilson +1.422

3. Amaury Pierron +1.648

4. Kade Edwards +1.714

5. Loic Bruni +1.879



Perfect Lap



3:31.990



Fastest Run



3:34.139





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Vali Höll - 53.830

2. Myriam Nicole +0.829

3. Marine Cabirou +0.900

4. Nina Hoffmann +1.509

5. Camille Balanche +2.227



Sector 2

1. Vali Höll - 43.777

2. Myriam Nicole +1.339

3. Camille Balanche +1.773

4. Monika Hrastnik +2.073

5. Nina Hoffmann +3.190



Sector 3

1. Nina Hoffmann - 44.415

2. Vali Höll +0.703

3. Monika Hrastnik +0.949

4. Camille Balanche +0.957

5. Myriam Nicole +0.976



Sector 4

1. Eleonora Farina - 1:09.178

2. Myriam Nicole +1.141

3. Marine Cabirou +1.411

4. Vali Höll +4.238

5. Camille Balanche +4.687



Sector 5

1. Vali Höll - 40.683

2. Marine Cabirou +2.554

3. Myriam Nicole +2.890

4. Nina Hoffmann +3.070

5. Monika Hrastnik +4.551



Perfect Lap



4:11.883



Fastest Run



4:16.824





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

The Woods

Troy Brosnan Cooked up a Special Run

The Track Seems to be Running Better Than Last Year

Riders you Might Have Missed

Amaury Pierron

Loris Veriger

Frida Ronning