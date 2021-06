Qualifying Analysis - Leogang World Cup 2021

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058

3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794

4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289

5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:34.139

2nd. Danny Hart: 3:40.873

3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:41.068

4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:41.397

5th. David Trummer: 3:42.318





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Thibaut Daprela - 47.93

2. Loris Vergier +0.196

3. Troy Brosnan +0.680

4. Danny Hart +0.680

5. Brook MacDonald +0.756



Sector 2

1. Thibaut Daprela - 37.854

2. Angel Suarez +0.313

3. Finn Iles +0.392

4. Troy Brosnan +0,485

5. Danny Hart +0.594



Sector 3

1. Luca Shaw - 39.083

2. Loris Vergier +0.019

3. Greg Minnaar +0.160

4. Dakotah Norton +0.316

5. Mick Hannah +0.578



Sector 4

1. Troy Brosnan - 52.475

2. Mark Wallace +1.937

3. Amaury Pierron +2.417

4. Remi Thirion +2.879

5. Baptiste Pierron +2.879



Sector 5

1. Troy Brosnan - 34.648

2. Reece Wilson +1.422

3. Amaury Pierron +1.648

4. Kade Edwards +1.714

5. Loic Bruni +1.879



Perfect Lap



3:31.990



Fastest Run



3:34.139





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Vali Höll - 53.830

2. Myriam Nicole +0.829

3. Marine Cabirou +0.900

4. Nina Hoffmann +1.509

5. Camille Balanche +2.227



Sector 2

1. Vali Höll - 43.777

2. Myriam Nicole +1.339

3. Camille Balanche +1.773

4. Monika Hrastnik +2.073

5. Nina Hoffmann +3.190



Sector 3

1. Nina Hoffmann - 44.415

2. Vali Höll +0.703

3. Monika Hrastnik +0.949

4. Camille Balanche +0.957

5. Myriam Nicole +0.976



Sector 4

1. Eleonora Farina - 1:09.178

2. Myriam Nicole +1.141

3. Marine Cabirou +1.411

4. Vali Höll +4.238

5. Camille Balanche +4.687



Sector 5

1. Vali Höll - 40.683

2. Marine Cabirou +2.554

3. Myriam Nicole +2.890

4. Nina Hoffmann +3.070

5. Monika Hrastnik +4.551



Perfect Lap



4:11.883



Fastest Run



4:16.824





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

The Woods

Troy Brosnan Cooked up a Special Run

The Track Seems to be Running Better Than Last Year

Riders you Might Have Missed

Amaury Pierron

Loris Veriger

Frida Ronning

Full results, here There's no doubt about it, the woods section was the defining feature of this Leogang course once again. In both fields, the rider leading at the third split (the bike park section) lost their lead in the first half of the woods and it's also true that the rider who was fastest in sectors 4 and 5 combined ended up the top qualifier.We've no doubt there will be tales of woe filtering through over the next few hours but from scanning the timesheets the biggest losers here seem to be Loris Vergier (who fell from 8th to 43rd), Mick Hannah (18th to 48th) and Nina Hoffmann (3rd to 7th). There were winners too though. Amaury Pierron (70th to 21st), Eleonora Farina (10th to 4th) and Mark Wallace (52nd to 15th) were among those able to recover from weaker top sections to end up in strong qualifying positions. As expected, this is where the race will be decided tomorrow.Without a doubt, the best rider through the woods section was Troy Brosnan. You may associate Australian riders with their dry, dusty home trails, but Brosnan proved they have no problem in the slick mud either. Over the two bottom sectors, Brosnan was more than 4 seconds faster than the next fastest rider, Amaury Pierron. For comparison, last year Reece Wilson was about 2 seconds faster than his second-placed man David Trummer through those same sectors in finals. Does Brosnan have a new line up his sleeve that nobody else has twigged or is he simply on another level this weekend? We'll probably have to wait until tomorrow's full broadcast to find out.It's clear the woods are causing carnage once again but the times would suggest that it's holding up better than last year. The times are about 20 seconds faster for the women and ten seconds faster for the men than the Seeding results from World Champs last year . Of course, qualifying at a World Cup means more than Seeding at a World Champs but that's still a significant difference and probably means the mud isn't stopping riders dead like it did last year.Here are some riders going fast that you may have missed from a quick glance at the timesheet: