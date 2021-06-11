Qualifying Analysis - Leogang World Cup 2021

Jun 11, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
Fastest in times runs was Amaury Pierron



Qualifying Results


Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:16.824
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 4:19.058
3rd. Marine Cabirou: 4:24.794
4th. Eleonora Farina: 4:28.289
5th. Camille Balanche: 4:28.644

Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:34.139
2nd. Danny Hart: 3:40.873
3rd. Thibaut Daprela: 3:41.068
4th. Dakotah Norton: 3:41.397
5th. David Trummer: 3:42.318


Full results, here.

Sector by Sector Results


Elite Men


Sector 1
1. Thibaut Daprela - 47.93
2. Loris Vergier +0.196
3. Troy Brosnan +0.680
4. Danny Hart +0.680
5. Brook MacDonald +0.756

Sector 2
1. Thibaut Daprela - 37.854
2. Angel Suarez +0.313
3. Finn Iles +0.392
4. Troy Brosnan +0,485
5. Danny Hart +0.594

Sector 3
1. Luca Shaw - 39.083
2. Loris Vergier +0.019
3. Greg Minnaar +0.160
4. Dakotah Norton +0.316
5. Mick Hannah +0.578

Sector 4
1. Troy Brosnan - 52.475
2. Mark Wallace +1.937
3. Amaury Pierron +2.417
4. Remi Thirion +2.879
5. Baptiste Pierron +2.879

Sector 5
1. Troy Brosnan - 34.648
2. Reece Wilson +1.422
3. Amaury Pierron +1.648
4. Kade Edwards +1.714
5. Loic Bruni +1.879

Perfect Lap

3:31.990

Fastest Run

3:34.139


Elite Women


Sector 1
1. Vali Höll - 53.830
2. Myriam Nicole +0.829
3. Marine Cabirou +0.900
4. Nina Hoffmann +1.509
5. Camille Balanche +2.227

Sector 2
1. Vali Höll - 43.777
2. Myriam Nicole +1.339
3. Camille Balanche +1.773
4. Monika Hrastnik +2.073
5. Nina Hoffmann +3.190

Sector 3
1. Nina Hoffmann - 44.415
2. Vali Höll +0.703
3. Monika Hrastnik +0.949
4. Camille Balanche +0.957
5. Myriam Nicole +0.976

Sector 4
1. Eleonora Farina - 1:09.178
2. Myriam Nicole +1.141
3. Marine Cabirou +1.411
4. Vali Höll +4.238
5. Camille Balanche +4.687

Sector 5
1. Vali Höll - 40.683
2. Marine Cabirou +2.554
3. Myriam Nicole +2.890
4. Nina Hoffmann +3.070
5. Monika Hrastnik +4.551

Perfect Lap

4:11.883

Fastest Run

4:16.824



The Story of the Session



Talking Points

The Woods

The wise head of Greg Minnaar could be the perfect match for these conditions. It ll be difficult to judge how hard to push.

There's no doubt about it, the woods section was the defining feature of this Leogang course once again. In both fields, the rider leading at the third split (the bike park section) lost their lead in the first half of the woods and it's also true that the rider who was fastest in sectors 4 and 5 combined ended up the top qualifier.

We've no doubt there will be tales of woe filtering through over the next few hours but from scanning the timesheets the biggest losers here seem to be Loris Vergier (who fell from 8th to 43rd), Mick Hannah (18th to 48th) and Nina Hoffmann (3rd to 7th). There were winners too though. Amaury Pierron (70th to 21st), Eleonora Farina (10th to 4th) and Mark Wallace (52nd to 15th) were among those able to recover from weaker top sections to end up in strong qualifying positions. As expected, this is where the race will be decided tomorrow.

Troy Brosnan Cooked up a Special Run

Always there or thereabouts. Troy Brosnan slotted into 4th in timed training today.

Without a doubt, the best rider through the woods section was Troy Brosnan. You may associate Australian riders with their dry, dusty home trails, but Brosnan proved they have no problem in the slick mud either. Over the two bottom sectors, Brosnan was more than 4 seconds faster than the next fastest rider, Amaury Pierron. For comparison, last year Reece Wilson was about 2 seconds faster than his second-placed man David Trummer through those same sectors in finals. Does Brosnan have a new line up his sleeve that nobody else has twigged or is he simply on another level this weekend? We'll probably have to wait until tomorrow's full broadcast to find out.

The Track Seems to be Running Better Than Last Year

Eleonora Farina has had a strong off-season and we can expect a good showing for her at the weekend with a clean run.

It's clear the woods are causing carnage once again but the times would suggest that it's holding up better than last year. The times are about 20 seconds faster for the women and ten seconds faster for the men than the Seeding results from World Champs last year. Of course, qualifying at a World Cup means more than Seeding at a World Champs but that's still a significant difference and probably means the mud isn't stopping riders dead like it did last year.

Riders you Might Have Missed

LG one of several extremely fast and dangerous Frenchmen looking to leave the rest of pack far behind this weekend.

Here are some riders going fast that you may have missed from a quick glance at the timesheet:

Amaury Pierron - Fastest in timed training yesterday and second fastest through the woods today. Something clearly happened to Pierron in the top section of the track but he's lost none of the pace he was carrying yesterday.

Loris Veriger - Loris was the fastest through the first split and eighth at the third. We can only assume he had a mechanical or a crash as he ended up 17 seconds back in 43rd.

Frida Ronning - The Norwegian rider who resides in the US was running well up until the woods. Cracking the top 10 for the first time tomorrow could be a possibility for her.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Nerding Out Troy Brosnan Vali Holl DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021


