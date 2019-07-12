Qualifying Analysis - Les Gets World Cup 2019

Sector Times



Men

Sector 1

1. Amaury Pierron - 37.567

2. Danny Hart +0.713

3. Mike Jones +1.071

4. Bernard Kerr +1.077

5. Thibaut Ruffin +1.108



Sector 2

1. Amaury Pierron - 45.907

2. Loic Bruni +0.059

3. Troy Brosnan +0.484

4. Danny Hart +0.653

5. Greg Minnaar +0.981



Sector 3

1. Troy Brosnan - 37.515

2. Amaury Pierron +0.211

3. Loic Bruni +0.354

4. Finn Iles +0.741

5. Dakotah Norton +0.761



Sector 4

1. Davide Palazzari - 38.411

2. Amaury Pierron +0.003

3. Connor Fearon +0.085

4. Loic Bruni +0.101

5. Noel Niederberger +0.144



Sector 5

1. Hugo Frixtalon - 19.365

2= Finn Iles +0.059

2= Loris Vergier +0.059

4. Troy Brosnan +0.094

5. Luca Shaw +0.101



Perfect Lap



2:58.765



Fastest Run



2:59.143





Women

Sector 1

1. Tracey Hannah - 42.601

2. Marine Cabirou +0.198

3. Nina Hoffmann +1.497

4. Mariana Salazar +2.091

5. Eleonora Farina +2.266



Sector 2

1. Tracey Hannah - 54.029

2. Marine Cabirou +0.894

3. Eleonora Farina +1.223

4. Camille Balanche +2.586

5. Nina Hoffmann +3.277



Sector 3

1. Marine Cabirou - 44.170

2. Nina Hoffmann +0.649

3. Tracey Hannah +1.211

4. Eleonora Farina +1.430

5. Mariana Salazar +1.551



Sector 4

1. Tracey Hannah - 43.106

2. Marine Cabirou +0.570

3. Nina Hoffmann +1.101

4. Mariana Salazar +1.543

5. Eleonora Farina +1.695



Sector 5

1. Tracey Hannah - 22.056

2= Marine Cabirou +0.215

2= Mariana Salazar +0.215

4. Sian A'Hern +1.958

5. Agnes Delest +2.063



Perfect Lap



3:25.962



Fastest Run



3:27.173





The Story of the Session

Men

Women

Talking Points

The men's qualifying times were super tight

Pierron's first sector time was huge

It's going to be an exciting battle between Cabirou and Hannah tomorrow

Daprela and Holl continue to harry the elites

Let's take a look at some of the numbers and talking points from a hectic qualifying session:What a tense session! A lot of riders who missed the cut will be rueing tiny mistakes as the margin for error here in Les Gets was miniscule. Just 10.869 separated the fastest man on the hill, Amaury Pierron, with the qualifying cut off in 60th. With 50 riders within 5 seconds between 10th and 60th, it was even closer when you get deeper into the ranks. Look at some of the lower sectors especially and there's virtually nothing to pick between even the fastest riders. This isn't actually the closest qualification of the year, that honour is still held by Leogang, where 9.546 seconds separated Greg Minnaar in 1st from Phil Atwill in 60th.In one of the tightest qualifying sessions of the year, Pierron made a real statement in the first sector. Pierron is clearly a fan of grass turns as he was fastest through the bottom sector in Vallnord by nearly a second and fastest through the top here by 0.713, with only Danny Hart able to get within a second of him. Much like Bruni and Atherton in Vallnord last week, the hard work was done at the start of the run and he just had to manage his gap from there on down.Tracey Hannah and Marine Cabirou were almost inseparable as they came down the Les Gets course, locking out the top 2 in every sector. Yes, Hannah won four of those splits, but Cabirou put in a great time in the woods and was ahead of Hannah at the halfway point. These two look to be clear favourites for the win with an 8 second gap back to third-placed Mariana Salazar but it's anyone's guess as to who will triumph between them. Keep an eye out for Nina Hoffmann though, she was running third but crashed on the same jump as Rachel Atherton yesterday. She's protected, in the finals and will be ready to put things right tomorrow in racing.Once again, Thibaut Daprela and Vali Holl put in times to worry the elite fields. For Holl it was a 3:33.523, good enough for third, and Daprela a 3:04.856, slotting in just behind Finn Iles in tenth. Keep an eye out for top 10 times from these two again tomorrow.