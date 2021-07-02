Qualifying Analysis - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:07.804
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:15.296
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.460
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:18.202
5th. Eleonora Farina: 4:21.026
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.464
2nd. Angel Suarez: 3:32.095
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:32.305
4th. Reece Wilson: 3:32.334
5th. Danny Hart: 3:33.670
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector Results
Elite Men
Sector 1
1. Loris Vergier - 1:04.530
2. Angel Suarez +0.446
3. Loic Bruni +0.686
4. Danny Hart +0.693
5. Finn Iles +1.294
Sector 2
1. Benoit Coulanges - 21.387
2. Loris Vergier +0.285
3. Greg Minnaar +0.352
4. Hugo Frixtalon +0.386
5. Loic Bruni +0.515
Sector 3
1. Reece Wilson - 57.039
2. Loic Bruni +0.094
3. Loris Vergier +0.312
4. Angel Suarez +0.312
5. Bernard Kerr +0.352
Sector 4
1. Valentin Chatanay - 30.742
2. David Trummer +0.031
3. Angel Suarez +0.032
4. Finn Iles +0.247
5. Benoit Coulanges +0.317
Sector 5
1. Mick Hannah - 35.404
2. Loic Bruni +0.172
3. Reece Wilson +0.234
4. Matteo Iniguez +0.566
5. Dakotah Norton +0.598
Perfect Lap
3:29.102
Fastest Run
3:31.464
Elite Women
Sector 1
1. Myriam Nicole - 1:14.638
2. Tahnee Seagrave +3.594
3. Vali Höll +4.379
4. Camille Balanche +6.809
5. Eleonora Farina +6.875
Sector 2
1. Myriam Nicole - 25.531
2. Eleonora Farina +0.008
3. Vali Höll +0.305
4. Nina Hoffmann +0.664
5. Tahnee Seagrave +0.946
Sector 3
1. Myriam Nicole - 1:06.946
2. Nina Hoffmann +2.175
3. Camille Balanche +2.245
4. Vali Höll +2.269
5. Eleonora Farina +3.456
Sector 4
1. Camille Balanche - 38.520
2. Myriam Nicole +0.093
3. Nina Hoffmann +0.136
4. Eleonora Farina +0.508
5. Mathilde Bernhard +4.687
Sector 5
1. Camille Balanche - 39.521
2. Monika Hrastnik +1.392
3. Nina Hoffmann +2.414
4. Myriam Nicole +2.555
5. Vali Höll +2.653
Perfect Lap
4:05.156
Fastest Run
4:07.804
The Story of the Session
Talking Points
Troy Brosnan crashed and flatted but will race tomorrow
Troy Brosnan was running in fifth place up until split two but a sudden stop on the live timing and no further news had us worrying the fastest rider from timed training
had injured himself in a big crash. Well, Brosnan did take a spill but thankfully he seems to have not gone down too hard and instead pulled himself off course due to a front flat. In an interview on the Canyon Cllctv Instagram stories, Brosnan said: "Just washed the front wheel and went down pretty hard. As I went down the front tire burped, lost air so I had a front flat and there was no point trying to carry on. Just seeing if we can get ready for tomorrow."Myriam Nicole was imperious
Myriam Nicole decimated the women's field this afternoon in Les Gets. She accrued a 3.5 second advantage in the first sector alone but this only continued to grow as she flew down the rest of the track. Vital is reporting that Nicole was the only woman to hit the road gap apart from Red Bull Formation competitor Jess Blewitt
, which could explain that significant first sector. Whatever the case, it's clear that Nicole is feeling confident and will take some beating in Saturday's race.Time can be made everywhere on this track
In Leogang last week, the race was won or lost in the bottom woods however this wild Les Gets track seems to provide the total opposite with time gaps appearing all the way down its treacherous slopes.
Bruni only took the fastest time in the very final sector after making up more than half a second over Vergier and Suarez on the final dash to the line. By contrast, Myriam Nicole made up most of her time up top before Camille Balanche proved once again she's the woman to watch in steep, slick woods sections as she took the final two sectors. The closest thing we have to a decisive sector came at the top sector of the women's race (explained above) but it's clear riders will have to be on their toes all the way down this track.Young French riders take their chances on home soil
As expected, the big French racers like Bruni, Nicole, Vergier and Coulanges gridlocked the top of the qualifying sheets but further down some younger riders took their chances at this home race. None more so than Valentin Chatanay who races on a French domestic team and went faster than anyone in sector 3 at his first World Cup since 2019 and qualified 21st. Matteo Iniguez, who is a World Cup winner at Junior level, picked up a top 20 with some scorching sectors and Antoine Pierron proved that his family is always fast in Les Gets with a 14th place.
In the women's field, Mathilde Bernard showed she is starting to find her feet at Elite level by picking up her first-ever top-ten qualifying spot (and only her second ever qualification place) with the eighth fastest time.
3 Comments
Post a Comment