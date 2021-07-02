Qualifying Analysis - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:07.804

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:15.296

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.460

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:18.202

5th. Eleonora Farina: 4:21.026



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:31.464

2nd. Angel Suarez: 3:32.095

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:32.305

4th. Reece Wilson: 3:32.334

5th. Danny Hart: 3:33.670





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Loris Vergier - 1:04.530

2. Angel Suarez +0.446

3. Loic Bruni +0.686

4. Danny Hart +0.693

5. Finn Iles +1.294



Sector 2

1. Benoit Coulanges - 21.387

2. Loris Vergier +0.285

3. Greg Minnaar +0.352

4. Hugo Frixtalon +0.386

5. Loic Bruni +0.515



Sector 3

1. Reece Wilson - 57.039

2. Loic Bruni +0.094

3. Loris Vergier +0.312

4. Angel Suarez +0.312

5. Bernard Kerr +0.352



Sector 4

1. Valentin Chatanay - 30.742

2. David Trummer +0.031

3. Angel Suarez +0.032

4. Finn Iles +0.247

5. Benoit Coulanges +0.317



Sector 5

1. Mick Hannah - 35.404

2. Loic Bruni +0.172

3. Reece Wilson +0.234

4. Matteo Iniguez +0.566

5. Dakotah Norton +0.598



Perfect Lap



3:29.102



Fastest Run



3:31.464





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Myriam Nicole - 1:14.638

2. Tahnee Seagrave +3.594

3. Vali Höll +4.379

4. Camille Balanche +6.809

5. Eleonora Farina +6.875



Sector 2

1. Myriam Nicole - 25.531

2. Eleonora Farina +0.008

3. Vali Höll +0.305

4. Nina Hoffmann +0.664

5. Tahnee Seagrave +0.946



Sector 3

1. Myriam Nicole - 1:06.946

2. Nina Hoffmann +2.175

3. Camille Balanche +2.245

4. Vali Höll +2.269

5. Eleonora Farina +3.456



Sector 4

1. Camille Balanche - 38.520

2. Myriam Nicole +0.093

3. Nina Hoffmann +0.136

4. Eleonora Farina +0.508

5. Mathilde Bernhard +4.687



Sector 5

1. Camille Balanche - 39.521

2. Monika Hrastnik +1.392

3. Nina Hoffmann +2.414

4. Myriam Nicole +2.555

5. Vali Höll +2.653



Perfect Lap



4:05.156



Fastest Run



4:07.804





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Troy Brosnan crashed and flatted but will race tomorrow

Myriam Nicole was imperious

Time can be made everywhere on this track

Young French riders take their chances on home soil

Hugo Frixtalon also put in some strong splits