Qualifying Analysis from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 26, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
Qualifying Results


Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 3:19.449
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:19.973
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.911
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:24.162
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.265

Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 2:49.271
2nd. Finn Iles: 2:50.454
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:50.774
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 2:50.976
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.090


Full results, here.

Sector by Sector Results


Elite Men


Sector 1
1. Thibault Daprela - 44.800
2. Loris Vergier +0.0.85
3. Finn Iles +0.115
4. Loic Bruni +0.280
5. Amaury Pierron +0.880

Sector 2
1. Loic Bruni - 31.429
2. Benoit Coulanges +0.344
3. Amaury Pierron +0.750
4. Loris Vergier +0.777
5. Finn Iles+0.813

Sector 3
1. Benoit Coulanges - 36.688
2. Amaury Pierron +0.192
3. Danny Hart +0.558
4. Loic Bruni +0.566
5. Finn Iles +0.719

Sector 4
1. Antoine Vidal - 27.031
2. Loic Bruni +0.133
3. Benoit Coulanges +0.465
4. David Trummer +0.551
5. Amaury Pierron +0.605

Sector 5
1. Angel Suarez - 27.992
2. Finn Iles +0.262
3. Danny Hart+0.309
4. Loris Vergier +0.316
5. Loic Bruni +0.352

Perfect Lap

2:47.940

Fastest Run

2:49.271


Elite Women


Sector 1
1. Vali Höll - 52.203
2. Myriam Nicole +0.65
3. Tahnee Seagrave +0.923
4. Camille Balanche +3.197
5. Nina Hoffmann +4.326

Sector 2
1. Myriam Nicole - 36.378
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.594
3. Camille Balanche +0.829
4. Vali Höll +1.063
5. Eleonora Farina 2.695

Sector 3
1. Vali Höll - 43.207
2. Myriam Nicole +0.571
3. Camille Balanche +1.637
4. Eleonora Farina +1.669
5. Tahnee Seagrave +2.828

Sector 4
1. Eleonora Farina - 33.902
2. Myriam Nicole +0.168
3. Vali Höll +0.243
4. Camille Balanche +0.329
5. Marine Cabirou +0.703

Sector 5
1. Eleonora Farina - 31.781
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.497
3. Vali Höll +0.672
4. Camille Balanche +0.699
5. Myriam Nicole +1.113

Perfect Lap

3:17.477

Fastest Run

3:19.449



The Story of the Session



Talking Points

A French Feast in Lourdes

Benoit Coulanges aiming to start 2022 like he ended 21 comfortably inside the top 10.

The French dominated in qualifying on home soil. In the men's field six of the top ten riders are noted down next to the tricolore with only Iles, Hart, Wilson and Shaw able to break their stranglehold. In the women's field, the domination was less pronounced but Myriam Nicole is looking in fine form and her titanic battle with Vali Höll looks to be picking up where it left off in Snowshoe. We've heard rumours that anywhere from 20 to 40,000 French fans will be in Lourdes tomorrow to watch the race and they'll have plenty of riders to cheer on home after today's qualifying session.

Eleonora Farina was Flying

Just off the podium in 6th for Eleonora Farina.

You may remember Eleonora Farina from her best ever result last year in Maribor where she finished second, just over a second back from the win. She's carried that momentum into this season and was absolutely flying in the bottom half of her run here. We're not sure what happened up top but she blitzed the final two sections to end up qualifying fifth. Watch out for the Italian as an outside bet for a very strong result tomorrow.

Consistency was Key for Bruni

Loic Bruni has never won a World Cup on French soil. Can he break the curse in Holy Lourdes

Loic Bruni may only have won one of the splits, but he was also the only rider to be top five in each one as well. As always, Bruni is not only fast, he's fast everywhere and that's why it's so hard to put time into him. His lead of more than a second is astonishing and the fact that only five riders could get within four seconds of him marks him apart as the favourite for tomorrow's race. Bruni has never won a World Cup on home soil and if he wants to put that right tomorrow, he'll have to continue with his smooth, consistent style.

The Lourdes Track is Hard to Predict

Phil Atwill wasting no time airing into the bedrock.

With the janky funicular being the only way to the top, track time has been a scarce resource for riders this weekend and we'd be surprised if any one rider who took to the track in qualifying had been able to have more than 5 practice runs across the whole weekend. With a track that's evolving as much as this one in Lourdes, this means riders are having to rely more on instinct than memory as they try and adapt their riding run by run. It's definitely not an ideal way to race a downhill World Cup and some big names have failed to make it into tomorrow's final. Zabjek, Mulally, Salazar, Courdurier, Payet, Breeden, Atwill, Brannigan and A'Hern are among the names that failed to make the cut in difficult conditions.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Nerding Out DH Racing Lourdes Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Those plots are great!

Post a Comment



