Qualifying Analysis from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:19.449

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:19.973

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.911

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:24.162

5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.265



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 2:49.271

2nd. Finn Iles: 2:50.454

3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:50.774

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 2:50.976

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.090





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Thibault Daprela - 44.800

2. Loris Vergier +0.0.85

3. Finn Iles +0.115

4. Loic Bruni +0.280

5. Amaury Pierron +0.880



Sector 2

1. Loic Bruni - 31.429

2. Benoit Coulanges +0.344

3. Amaury Pierron +0.750

4. Loris Vergier +0.777

5. Finn Iles+0.813



Sector 3

1. Benoit Coulanges - 36.688

2. Amaury Pierron +0.192

3. Danny Hart +0.558

4. Loic Bruni +0.566

5. Finn Iles +0.719



Sector 4

1. Antoine Vidal - 27.031

2. Loic Bruni +0.133

3. Benoit Coulanges +0.465

4. David Trummer +0.551

5. Amaury Pierron +0.605



Sector 5

1. Angel Suarez - 27.992

2. Finn Iles +0.262

3. Danny Hart+0.309

4. Loris Vergier +0.316

5. Loic Bruni +0.352



Perfect Lap



2:47.940



Fastest Run



2:49.271





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Vali Höll - 52.203

2. Myriam Nicole +0.65

3. Tahnee Seagrave +0.923

4. Camille Balanche +3.197

5. Nina Hoffmann +4.326



Sector 2

1. Myriam Nicole - 36.378

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.594

3. Camille Balanche +0.829

4. Vali Höll +1.063

5. Eleonora Farina 2.695



Sector 3

1. Vali Höll - 43.207

2. Myriam Nicole +0.571

3. Camille Balanche +1.637

4. Eleonora Farina +1.669

5. Tahnee Seagrave +2.828



Sector 4

1. Eleonora Farina - 33.902

2. Myriam Nicole +0.168

3. Vali Höll +0.243

4. Camille Balanche +0.329

5. Marine Cabirou +0.703



Sector 5

1. Eleonora Farina - 31.781

2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.497

3. Vali Höll +0.672

4. Camille Balanche +0.699

5. Myriam Nicole +1.113



Perfect Lap



3:17.477



Fastest Run



3:19.449





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

A French Feast in Lourdes

Eleonora Farina was Flying

Consistency was Key for Bruni

The Lourdes Track is Hard to Predict

Full results, here The French dominated in qualifying on home soil. In the men's field six of the top ten riders are noted down next to the tricolore with only Iles, Hart, Wilson and Shaw able to break their stranglehold. In the women's field, the domination was less pronounced but Myriam Nicole is looking in fine form and her titanic battle with Vali Höll looks to be picking up where it left off in Snowshoe. We've heard rumours that anywhere from 20 to 40,000 French fans will be in Lourdes tomorrow to watch the race and they'll have plenty of riders to cheer on home after today's qualifying session.You may remember Eleonora Farina from her best ever result last year in Maribor where she finished second, just over a second back from the win. She's carried that momentum into this season and was absolutely flying in the bottom half of her run here. We're not sure what happened up top but she blitzed the final two sections to end up qualifying fifth. Watch out for the Italian as an outside bet for a very strong result tomorrow.Loic Bruni may only have won one of the splits, but he was also the only rider to be top five in each one as well. As always, Bruni is not only fast, he's fast everywhere and that's why it's so hard to put time into him. His lead of more than a second is astonishing and the fact that only five riders could get within four seconds of him marks him apart as the favourite for tomorrow's race. Bruni has never won a World Cup on home soil and if he wants to put that right tomorrow, he'll have to continue with his smooth, consistent style.With the janky funicular being the only way to the top, track time has been a scarce resource for riders this weekend and we'd be surprised if any one rider who took to the track in qualifying had been able to have more than 5 practice runs across the whole weekend. With a track that's evolving as much as this one in Lourdes, this means riders are having to rely more on instinct than memory as they try and adapt their riding run by run. It's definitely not an ideal way to race a downhill World Cup and some big names have failed to make it into tomorrow's final. Zabjek, Mulally, Salazar, Courdurier, Payet, Breeden, Atwill, Brannigan and A'Hern are among the names that failed to make the cut in difficult conditions.