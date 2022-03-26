Qualifying Analysis from the Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 3:19.449
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:19.973
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 3:23.911
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:24.162
5th. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.265
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 2:49.271
2nd. Finn Iles: 2:50.454
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:50.774
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 2:50.976
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:51.090
Full results, here
Sector by Sector Results
Elite Men
Sector 1
1. Thibault Daprela - 44.800
2. Loris Vergier +0.0.85
3. Finn Iles +0.115
4. Loic Bruni +0.280
5. Amaury Pierron +0.880
Sector 2
1. Loic Bruni - 31.429
2. Benoit Coulanges +0.344
3. Amaury Pierron +0.750
4. Loris Vergier +0.777
5. Finn Iles+0.813
Sector 3
1. Benoit Coulanges - 36.688
2. Amaury Pierron +0.192
3. Danny Hart +0.558
4. Loic Bruni +0.566
5. Finn Iles +0.719
Sector 4
1. Antoine Vidal - 27.031
2. Loic Bruni +0.133
3. Benoit Coulanges +0.465
4. David Trummer +0.551
5. Amaury Pierron +0.605
Sector 5
1. Angel Suarez - 27.992
2. Finn Iles +0.262
3. Danny Hart+0.309
4. Loris Vergier +0.316
5. Loic Bruni +0.352
Perfect Lap
2:47.940
Fastest Run
2:49.271
Elite Women
Sector 1
1. Vali Höll - 52.203
2. Myriam Nicole +0.65
3. Tahnee Seagrave +0.923
4. Camille Balanche +3.197
5. Nina Hoffmann +4.326
Sector 2
1. Myriam Nicole - 36.378
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.594
3. Camille Balanche +0.829
4. Vali Höll +1.063
5. Eleonora Farina 2.695
Sector 3
1. Vali Höll - 43.207
2. Myriam Nicole +0.571
3. Camille Balanche +1.637
4. Eleonora Farina +1.669
5. Tahnee Seagrave +2.828
Sector 4
1. Eleonora Farina - 33.902
2. Myriam Nicole +0.168
3. Vali Höll +0.243
4. Camille Balanche +0.329
5. Marine Cabirou +0.703
Sector 5
1. Eleonora Farina - 31.781
2. Tahnee Seagrave +0.497
3. Vali Höll +0.672
4. Camille Balanche +0.699
5. Myriam Nicole +1.113
Perfect Lap
3:17.477
Fastest Run
3:19.449
The Story of the Session
Talking Points
A French Feast in Lourdes
The French dominated in qualifying on home soil. In the men's field six of the top ten riders are noted down next to the tricolore with only Iles, Hart, Wilson and Shaw able to break their stranglehold. In the women's field, the domination was less pronounced but Myriam Nicole is looking in fine form and her titanic battle with Vali Höll looks to be picking up where it left off in Snowshoe. We've heard rumours that anywhere from 20 to 40,000 French fans will be in Lourdes tomorrow to watch the race and they'll have plenty of riders to cheer on home after today's qualifying session. Eleonora Farina was Flying
You may remember Eleonora Farina from her best ever result last year in Maribor where she finished second, just over a second back from the win. She's carried that momentum into this season and was absolutely flying in the bottom half of her run here. We're not sure what happened up top but she blitzed the final two sections to end up qualifying fifth. Watch out for the Italian as an outside bet for a very strong result tomorrow. Consistency was Key for Bruni
Loic Bruni may only have won one of the splits, but he was also the only rider to be top five in each one as well. As always, Bruni is not only fast, he's fast everywhere and that's why it's so hard to put time into him. His lead of more than a second is astonishing and the fact that only five riders could get within four seconds of him marks him apart as the favourite for tomorrow's race. Bruni has never won a World Cup on home soil and if he wants to put that right tomorrow, he'll have to continue with his smooth, consistent style.The Lourdes Track is Hard to Predict
With the janky funicular being the only way to the top, track time has been a scarce resource for riders this weekend and we'd be surprised if any one rider who took to the track in qualifying had been able to have more than 5 practice runs across the whole weekend. With a track that's evolving as much as this one in Lourdes, this means riders are having to rely more on instinct than memory as they try and adapt their riding run by run. It's definitely not an ideal way to race a downhill World Cup and some big names have failed to make it into tomorrow's final. Zabjek, Mulally, Salazar, Courdurier, Payet, Breeden, Atwill, Brannigan and A'Hern are among the names that failed to make the cut in difficult conditions.
