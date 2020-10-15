Qualifying Analysis - Maribor World Cup #1 2020

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:42.150

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +5.348

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +8.401

4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.709

5th. Camille Balanche: +11.367



Elite Men



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:08.068

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.841

3rd. Matt Walker: +5.046

4th. Loris Vergier: +5.325

5th. Remi Thirion: +5.663





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Remi Thirion - 49.415

2. Reece Wilson +0.200

3. Thibault Daprela +0.229

4. Mick Hannah +0.926

5. Troy Brosnan +0.965



Sector 2

1. Thibault Daprela - 25.246

2. Reece Wilson +0.816

3. Danny Hart +0.910

4. Jack Moir +1.039

5. Remi Thirion +1.051



Sector 3

1. Reece Wilson - 40.692

2. Loris Vergier +0.703

3. Hugo Frixtalon +1.116

4. Dakotah Norton +01.151

5. Finn Iles +1.277



Sector 4

1. Reece Wilson - 34.410

2. David Trummer +0.660

3. Dakotah Norton +0.684

4. Hugo Frixtalon +0.798

5. Loris Vergier +0.887



Sector 5

1. Reece Wilson - 37.289

2. Mattt Walker +0.496

3. Dakotah Norton +0.582

4. Jack Moir +0.598

5. Loris Vergier +0.781



Perfect Lap



3:07.052



Fastest Run



3:08.068





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Tahnee Seagrave +2.198

3. Myriam Nicole +2.505

4. Monika Hrastnik +2.757

5. Camille Balanche +3.696



Sector 2

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Eleonora Farina +0.180

3. Myriam Nicole +0.359

4. Camille Balanche +0.656

5. Tahnee Seagrave +1.195



Sector 3

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Myriam Nicole +1.512

3. Eleonora Farina +2.262

4. Marine Cabirou +2.336

5. Mille Johnset +2.664



Sector 4

1. Tracey Hannah - 40.965

2. Monika Hrastnik +0.183

3. Myriam Nicole +0.507

4. Eleonora Farina +1.261

5. Camille Balanche +1.726



Sector 5

1. Tracey Hannah - 43.586

2. Myriam Nicole +0.465

3. Eleonora Farina +0.504

4. Nina Hoffmann +0.648

5. Monika Hrastnik +0.750



Perfect Lap



4:35.662



Fastest Run



4:35.662





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Rain Only Slowed the Track Down Slightly

Wilson and Hannah were a Class Apart

Thibaut Daprela Makes an Instant Impact in his First Elite World Cup

Riders you Might Have Missed