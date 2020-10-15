Qualifying Analysis - Maribor World Cup #1 2020

Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:42.150
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +5.348
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +8.401
4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.709
5th. Camille Balanche: +11.367
Elite Men
1st. Reece Wilson: 3:08.068
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.841
3rd. Matt Walker: +5.046
4th. Loris Vergier: +5.325
5th. Remi Thirion: +5.663
Full results, here
Sector by Sector Results
Elite Men
Sector 1
1. Remi Thirion - 49.415
2. Reece Wilson +0.200
3. Thibault Daprela +0.229
4. Mick Hannah +0.926
5. Troy Brosnan +0.965
Sector 2
1. Thibault Daprela - 25.246
2. Reece Wilson +0.816
3. Danny Hart +0.910
4. Jack Moir +1.039
5. Remi Thirion +1.051
Sector 3
1. Reece Wilson - 40.692
2. Loris Vergier +0.703
3. Hugo Frixtalon +1.116
4. Dakotah Norton +01.151
5. Finn Iles +1.277
Sector 4
1. Reece Wilson - 34.410
2. David Trummer +0.660
3. Dakotah Norton +0.684
4. Hugo Frixtalon +0.798
5. Loris Vergier +0.887
Sector 5
1. Reece Wilson - 37.289
2. Mattt Walker +0.496
3. Dakotah Norton +0.582
4. Jack Moir +0.598
5. Loris Vergier +0.781
Perfect Lap
3:07.052
Fastest Run
3:08.068
Elite Women
Sector 1
1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642
2. Tahnee Seagrave +2.198
3. Myriam Nicole +2.505
4. Monika Hrastnik +2.757
5. Camille Balanche +3.696
Sector 2
1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642
2. Eleonora Farina +0.180
3. Myriam Nicole +0.359
4. Camille Balanche +0.656
5. Tahnee Seagrave +1.195
Sector 3
1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642
2. Myriam Nicole +1.512
3. Eleonora Farina +2.262
4. Marine Cabirou +2.336
5. Mille Johnset +2.664
Sector 4
1. Tracey Hannah - 40.965
2. Monika Hrastnik +0.183
3. Myriam Nicole +0.507
4. Eleonora Farina +1.261
5. Camille Balanche +1.726
Sector 5
1. Tracey Hannah - 43.586
2. Myriam Nicole +0.465
3. Eleonora Farina +0.504
4. Nina Hoffmann +0.648
5. Monika Hrastnik +0.750
Perfect Lap
4:35.662
Fastest Run
4:35.662
The Story of the Session
Talking Points
Rain Only Slowed the Track Down Slightly
It was a wetter day in Maribor but that didn't cost the riders too much time compared to yesterday. Loris Vergier and Matt Walker both went under 3 minutes yesterday but today riders were all around 10-20 seconds back on that. The women had roughly the same time gap on yesterday's times too with Tracey Hannah's 3:42 not too far back on Cabirou's 3:33 yesterday. Of course, we're sure that riders were holding a little bit back in timed training but clearly, the track is holding up well for now. More rain is scheduled before the race but it's unlikely to result in a mud fest like Leogang.Wilson and Hannah were a Class Apart
Two very clear front runners emerged today, Reece Wilson and Tracey Hannah. Both put a number of seconds into their competition and set themselves as the riders to beat on Friday. Between them, they won 8 of the 10 sectors on offer with Hannah clean sweeping hers and Wilson finishing second in those he didn't win. Their competitors are going to have to find some serious time on these two before they leave the start hut tomorrow.Thibaut Daprela Makes an Instant Impact in his First Elite World Cup
Anyone who paid attention to the junior results last year knew there was a serious phenom making their way up to the elite ranks this year, and we're not talking about Vali Holl. Daprela was dominant in a strong junior field last year and seems to have made the transition up to the Elite ranks with ease. He was leading at Split 2 and ended up just two seconds back on Wilson, while the rest of the Elite men's field couldn't get within five.Riders you Might Have Missed
Here are some riders going fast that you may have missed from a quick glance at the timesheet:
Hugo Frixtalon- Frix Frix was flying and was fifth at the fourth split but an issue seems to have caught him out before the line. He finished 30th
Mick Hannah - Mick on pace in the upper half of the track and posted two great first splits. He was running fifth before falling back to 14th.
Dakotah Norton- An eighth place quali is no bad result for Norton but considering he was running 20th after split one, he made up some serious time through the track. Just take a look at his last three sector results.
Tahnee Seagrave - As fast as ever at the first two splits, Tahnee looked to be on for a good run before we presume she had an issue and slipped back to sixth.
