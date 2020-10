Qualifying Analysis - Maribor World Cup #1 2020

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Tracey Hannah: 3:42.150

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +5.348

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: +8.401

4th. Eleonora Farina: +8.709

5th. Camille Balanche: +11.367



Elite Men



1st. Reece Wilson: 3:08.068

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +2.841

3rd. Matt Walker: +5.046

4th. Loris Vergier: +5.325

5th. Remi Thirion: +5.663





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Remi Thirion - 49.415

2. Reece Wilson +0.200

3. Thibault Daprela +0.229

4. Mick Hannah +0.926

5. Troy Brosnan +0.965



Sector 2

1. Thibault Daprela - 25.246

2. Reece Wilson +0.816

3. Danny Hart +0.910

4. Jack Moir +1.039

5. Remi Thirion +1.051



Sector 3

1. Reece Wilson - 40.692

2. Loris Vergier +0.703

3. Hugo Frixtalon +1.116

4. Dakotah Norton +01.151

5. Finn Iles +1.277



Sector 4

1. Reece Wilson - 34.410

2. David Trummer +0.660

3. Dakotah Norton +0.684

4. Hugo Frixtalon +0.798

5. Loris Vergier +0.887



Sector 5

1. Reece Wilson - 37.289

2. Mattt Walker +0.496

3. Dakotah Norton +0.582

4. Jack Moir +0.598

5. Loris Vergier +0.781



Perfect Lap



3:07.052



Fastest Run



3:08.068





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Tahnee Seagrave +2.198

3. Myriam Nicole +2.505

4. Monika Hrastnik +2.757

5. Camille Balanche +3.696



Sector 2

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Eleonora Farina +0.180

3. Myriam Nicole +0.359

4. Camille Balanche +0.656

5. Tahnee Seagrave +1.195



Sector 3

1. Tracey Hannah - 57.642

2. Myriam Nicole +1.512

3. Eleonora Farina +2.262

4. Marine Cabirou +2.336

5. Mille Johnset +2.664



Sector 4

1. Tracey Hannah - 40.965

2. Monika Hrastnik +0.183

3. Myriam Nicole +0.507

4. Eleonora Farina +1.261

5. Camille Balanche +1.726



Sector 5

1. Tracey Hannah - 43.586

2. Myriam Nicole +0.465

3. Eleonora Farina +0.504

4. Nina Hoffmann +0.648

5. Monika Hrastnik +0.750



Perfect Lap



4:35.662



Fastest Run



4:35.662





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Rain Only Slowed the Track Down Slightly

Wilson and Hannah were a Class Apart

Thibaut Daprela Makes an Instant Impact in his First Elite World Cup

Riders you Might Have Missed

Full results, here It was a wetter day in Maribor but that didn't cost the riders too much time compared to yesterday. Loris Vergier and Matt Walker both went under 3 minutes yesterday but today riders were all around 10-20 seconds back on that. The women had roughly the same time gap on yesterday's times too with Tracey Hannah's 3:42 not too far back on Cabirou's 3:33 yesterday. Of course, we're sure that riders were holding a little bit back in timed training but clearly, the track is holding up well for now. More rain is scheduled before the race but it's unlikely to result in a mud fest like Leogang.Two very clear front runners emerged today, Reece Wilson and Tracey Hannah. Both put a number of seconds into their competition and set themselves as the riders to beat on Friday. Between them, they won 8 of the 10 sectors on offer with Hannah clean sweeping hers and Wilson finishing second in those he didn't win. Their competitors are going to have to find some serious time on these two before they leave the start hut tomorrow.Anyone who paid attention to the junior results last year knew there was a serious phenom making their way up to the elite ranks this year, and we're not talking about Vali Holl. Daprela was dominant in a strong junior field last year and seems to have made the transition up to the Elite ranks with ease. He was leading at Split 2 and ended up just two seconds back on Wilson, while the rest of the Elite men's field couldn't get within five.Here are some riders going fast that you may have missed from a quick glance at the timesheet:Hugo Frixtalon-Mick Hannah -Dakotah Norton-Tahnee Seagrave -