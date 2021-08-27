Qualifying Analysis - Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

We wouldn't be mountain bikers if we didn't love completely overanalyzing meaningless minutiae. With that in mind, here's a split by split rundown of today's World Championships seeding session that almost certainly means nothing for Sunday's race.
Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079
3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144
4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605
5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 3:32.440
2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.990
3rd. Antoine Vidal: +1.506
4th. Greg Minnaar: +1.536
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.386
Full results, here
.
Sector by Sector Results
Elite Men
Sector 1
1. Tory Brosnan - 39.136
2. Greg Minnaar +0.499
3. Thibaut Daprela +0.642
4. Loris Vergier +0.705
5. Danny Hart +0.757
Sector 2
1. Loris Vergier - 1:09.652
2. Antoine Vidal +0.172
3. Laurie Greenland +0.375
4. Thibaut Daprela +0.590
5. Greg Minnaar +1.004
Sector 3
1. Loic Bruni - 35.382
2. Laurie Greenland +0.109
3. Loris Vergier +0.176
4. Greg Minnaar +0.293
5. Antoine Vidal +0.430
Sector 4
1. Antoine Vidal - 31.836
2. Laurie Greenland +0.348
3. David Trummer +0.465
4. Loris Vergier +0.586
5. Troy Brosnan +0.593
Sector 5
1. Loris Vergier - 34.517
2. Thibaut Daprela +0.133
3. Laurie Greenland +0.188
4. Antoine Vidal +0.301
5. Greg Minnaar +0.332
Perfect Lap
3:30.523
Fastest Run
3:32.440
Elite Women
Sector 1
1. Vali Holl - 44.675
2. Myriam Nicole +0.508
3. Eleonora Farina +0.843
4. Camille Balanche +1.000
5. Veronika Widmann +1.698
Sector 2
1. Vali Holl - 1:20.992
2. Myriam Nicole +0.126
3. Camille Balanche +0.988
4. Monika Hrastnik +4.298
5. Eleonora Farina +4.571
Sector 3
1. Eleonora Farina - 44.027
2. Camille Balanche +0.055
3. Vali Holl +0.196
4. Marine Cabirou +0.273
5. Myriam Nicole +0.672
Sector 4
1. Myriam Nicole - 39.442
2. Eleonora Farina +0.773
3. Marine Cabirou +1.547
4. Camille Balanche+1.570
5. Monika Hrastnik +1.644
Sector 5
1. Vali Holl - 39.576
2. Veronika Widmann +0.140
3. Monika Hrastnik +0.183
4. Jess Blewitt +0.281
5. Eleonora Farina +0.402
Perfect Lap
4:08.712
Fastest Run
4:10.696
The Story of the Session
Talking Points
Antoine Vidal
There was a new name near the top of the time sheets this week in Val di Sole, Antoine Vidal. Vidal is a former under 21 EWS champion who, you guessed it, rides for Commencal and is French. Not only was he third fastest overall but he beat everyone in Sector 4, which is seriously impressive when you consider this is only his third downhill race at the World Cup level. He has been mentored by Cecile Ravanel and clearly it's paying off as he just announced himself in a big way on this physical Val di Sole track.Tahnee Seagrave
One result that may have worried fans is Tahnee Seagrave's DNF. Well, thankfully it's not as serious as it might appear. Tahnee is still rehabbing her slipped disc and felt it was best to save herself for finals. She said on Instagram
, "This track is SO demanding physically and mentally. I had a great day in practice yesterday, but it was a little much for my neck and I woke up super stiff, aware that riding my bike makes it worse… I decided to sit out today. Luckily with my protected status I am able to just break the beam in qualies which means I will still be able to race on Sunday. Trying to give myself the best chance at doing the best job possible on race day. Let’s get it."Sandbagging
With every protected rider already guaranteed a specific starting slot in Sunday's finals, we saw a fair bit of sandbagging going on this afternoon. For example, Loic Bruni recovered from this wild save in training
to register the fastest time in sector 2 but ended up 66th and there were also quiet afternoons for Danny Hart (90th), Remi Thirion (84th) and Jure Zabjek (68th). Val di Sole is a brutal, physical track and there might have been an advantage in taking this run easy to save your body for the main event.Vali Holl
Vali Holl continued her streak of great qualifying results with yet another fastest time. She hasn't qualified lower than second all year and has been at the top of the time sheets three times already. Although Vali hasn't yet worked out the magic formula for race day just yet, this is just another piece of evidence that she has the pace to match the very best in women's downhill.
