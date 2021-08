Qualifying Analysis - Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Qualifying Results

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696

2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079

3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144

4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605

5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:32.440

2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.990

3rd. Antoine Vidal: +1.506

4th. Greg Minnaar: +1.536

5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.386





Sector by Sector Results



Elite Men





Sector 1

1. Tory Brosnan - 39.136

2. Greg Minnaar +0.499

3. Thibaut Daprela +0.642

4. Loris Vergier +0.705

5. Danny Hart +0.757



Sector 2

1. Loris Vergier - 1:09.652

2. Antoine Vidal +0.172

3. Laurie Greenland +0.375

4. Thibaut Daprela +0.590

5. Greg Minnaar +1.004



Sector 3

1. Loic Bruni - 35.382

2. Laurie Greenland +0.109

3. Loris Vergier +0.176

4. Greg Minnaar +0.293

5. Antoine Vidal +0.430



Sector 4

1. Antoine Vidal - 31.836

2. Laurie Greenland +0.348

3. David Trummer +0.465

4. Loris Vergier +0.586

5. Troy Brosnan +0.593



Sector 5

1. Loris Vergier - 34.517

2. Thibaut Daprela +0.133

3. Laurie Greenland +0.188

4. Antoine Vidal +0.301

5. Greg Minnaar +0.332



Perfect Lap



3:30.523



Fastest Run



3:32.440





Elite Women





Sector 1

1. Vali Holl - 44.675

2. Myriam Nicole +0.508

3. Eleonora Farina +0.843

4. Camille Balanche +1.000

5. Veronika Widmann +1.698



Sector 2

1. Vali Holl - 1:20.992

2. Myriam Nicole +0.126

3. Camille Balanche +0.988

4. Monika Hrastnik +4.298

5. Eleonora Farina +4.571



Sector 3

1. Eleonora Farina - 44.027

2. Camille Balanche +0.055

3. Vali Holl +0.196

4. Marine Cabirou +0.273

5. Myriam Nicole +0.672



Sector 4

1. Myriam Nicole - 39.442

2. Eleonora Farina +0.773

3. Marine Cabirou +1.547

4. Camille Balanche+1.570

5. Monika Hrastnik +1.644



Sector 5

1. Vali Holl - 39.576

2. Veronika Widmann +0.140

3. Monika Hrastnik +0.183

4. Jess Blewitt +0.281

5. Eleonora Farina +0.402



Perfect Lap



4:08.712



Fastest Run



4:10.696





The Story of the Session

Talking Points

Antoine Vidal

Tahnee Seagrave

Sandbagging

Vali Holl

Full results, here There was a new name near the top of the time sheets this week in Val di Sole, Antoine Vidal. Vidal is a former under 21 EWS champion who, you guessed it, rides for Commencal and is French. Not only was he third fastest overall but he beat everyone in Sector 4, which is seriously impressive when you consider this is only his third downhill race at the World Cup level. He has been mentored by Cecile Ravanel and clearly it's paying off as he just announced himself in a big way on this physical Val di Sole track.One result that may have worried fans is Tahnee Seagrave's DNF. Well, thankfully it's not as serious as it might appear. Tahnee is still rehabbing her slipped disc and felt it was best to save herself for finals. She said on Instagram , "This track is SO demanding physically and mentally. I had a great day in practice yesterday, but it was a little much for my neck and I woke up super stiff, aware that riding my bike makes it worse… I decided to sit out today. Luckily with my protected status I am able to just break the beam in qualies which means I will still be able to race on Sunday. Trying to give myself the best chance at doing the best job possible on race day. Let’s get it."With every protected rider already guaranteed a specific starting slot in Sunday's finals, we saw a fair bit of sandbagging going on this afternoon. For example, Loic Bruni recovered from this wild save in training to register the fastest time in sector 2 but ended up 66th and there were also quiet afternoons for Danny Hart (90th), Remi Thirion (84th) and Jure Zabjek (68th). Val di Sole is a brutal, physical track and there might have been an advantage in taking this run easy to save your body for the main event.Vali Holl continued her streak of great qualifying results with yet another fastest time. She hasn't qualified lower than second all year and has been at the top of the time sheets three times already. Although Vali hasn't yet worked out the magic formula for race day just yet, this is just another piece of evidence that she has the pace to match the very best in women's downhill.