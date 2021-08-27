Qualifying Analysis - Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021

Aug 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  
We wouldn't be mountain bikers if we didn't love completely overanalyzing meaningless minutiae. With that in mind, here's a split by split rundown of today's World Championships seeding session that almost certainly means nothing for Sunday's race.

Qualifying Results


Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:10.696
2nd. Myriam Nicole: +1.079
3rd. Camille Balanche: +2.144
4th. Eleonora Farina: +4.605
5th. Monika Hrastnik: +7.867

Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:32.440
2nd. Laurie Greenland: +0.990
3rd. Antoine Vidal: +1.506
4th. Greg Minnaar: +1.536
5th. Thibaut Daprela: +2.386


Full results, here.

Sector by Sector Results


Elite Men


Sector 1
1. Tory Brosnan - 39.136
2. Greg Minnaar +0.499
3. Thibaut Daprela +0.642
4. Loris Vergier +0.705
5. Danny Hart +0.757

Sector 2
1. Loris Vergier - 1:09.652
2. Antoine Vidal +0.172
3. Laurie Greenland +0.375
4. Thibaut Daprela +0.590
5. Greg Minnaar +1.004

Sector 3
1. Loic Bruni - 35.382
2. Laurie Greenland +0.109
3. Loris Vergier +0.176
4. Greg Minnaar +0.293
5. Antoine Vidal +0.430

Sector 4
1. Antoine Vidal - 31.836
2. Laurie Greenland +0.348
3. David Trummer +0.465
4. Loris Vergier +0.586
5. Troy Brosnan +0.593

Sector 5
1. Loris Vergier - 34.517
2. Thibaut Daprela +0.133
3. Laurie Greenland +0.188
4. Antoine Vidal +0.301
5. Greg Minnaar +0.332

Perfect Lap

3:30.523

Fastest Run

3:32.440


Elite Women


Sector 1
1. Vali Holl - 44.675
2. Myriam Nicole +0.508
3. Eleonora Farina +0.843
4. Camille Balanche +1.000
5. Veronika Widmann +1.698

Sector 2
1. Vali Holl - 1:20.992
2. Myriam Nicole +0.126
3. Camille Balanche +0.988
4. Monika Hrastnik +4.298
5. Eleonora Farina +4.571

Sector 3
1. Eleonora Farina - 44.027
2. Camille Balanche +0.055
3. Vali Holl +0.196
4. Marine Cabirou +0.273
5. Myriam Nicole +0.672

Sector 4
1. Myriam Nicole - 39.442
2. Eleonora Farina +0.773
3. Marine Cabirou +1.547
4. Camille Balanche+1.570
5. Monika Hrastnik +1.644

Sector 5
1. Vali Holl - 39.576
2. Veronika Widmann +0.140
3. Monika Hrastnik +0.183
4. Jess Blewitt +0.281
5. Eleonora Farina +0.402

Perfect Lap

4:08.712

Fastest Run

4:10.696



The Story of the Session



Talking Points


Antoine Vidal

There was a new name near the top of the time sheets this week in Val di Sole, Antoine Vidal. Vidal is a former under 21 EWS champion who, you guessed it, rides for Commencal and is French. Not only was he third fastest overall but he beat everyone in Sector 4, which is seriously impressive when you consider this is only his third downhill race at the World Cup level. He has been mentored by Cecile Ravanel and clearly it's paying off as he just announced himself in a big way on this physical Val di Sole track.

Tahnee Seagrave

One result that may have worried fans is Tahnee Seagrave's DNF. Well, thankfully it's not as serious as it might appear. Tahnee is still rehabbing her slipped disc and felt it was best to save herself for finals. She said on Instagram, "This track is SO demanding physically and mentally. I had a great day in practice yesterday, but it was a little much for my neck and I woke up super stiff, aware that riding my bike makes it worse… I decided to sit out today. Luckily with my protected status I am able to just break the beam in qualies which means I will still be able to race on Sunday. Trying to give myself the best chance at doing the best job possible on race day. Let’s get it."

Sandbagging

With every protected rider already guaranteed a specific starting slot in Sunday's finals, we saw a fair bit of sandbagging going on this afternoon. For example, Loic Bruni recovered from this wild save in training to register the fastest time in sector 2 but ended up 66th and there were also quiet afternoons for Danny Hart (90th), Remi Thirion (84th) and Jure Zabjek (68th). Val di Sole is a brutal, physical track and there might have been an advantage in taking this run easy to save your body for the main event.

Vali Holl

Vali Holl continued her streak of great qualifying results with yet another fastest time. She hasn't qualified lower than second all year and has been at the top of the time sheets three times already. Although Vali hasn't yet worked out the magic formula for race day just yet, this is just another piece of evidence that she has the pace to match the very best in women's downhill.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Nerding Out


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
55845 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
53502 views
Review: 2022 Scott Spark 900 Tuned AXS - A Hidden Shock & All the Integration
45926 views
Tech Randoms & Custom Bikes - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
43771 views
Spotted: Prototype Antidote Darkmatter 29er Downhill Bike
41518 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39935 views
Review: BikeYoke Revive 2.0 Dropper Post
37631 views
Red Bull TV to Broadcast Val di Sole World Champs in 105 Countries but Canada, USA & Others Miss Out
33998 views

5 Comments

  • 7 0
 Go Vali Holl!!!
  • 6 0
 Holl/Vergier is my bet but I'm pulling for the GOAT!
  • 1 0
 More like MAN-toine Vidal! Sheesh!
  • 1 0
 This turn is burnt into my brain. Full throttle
www.instagram.com/p/BzOj0yKIEur/?utm_medium=copy_link
  • 1 0
 Tory Brosnan always fast

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007838
Mobile Version of Website