Qualifying Analysis - Vallnord World Cup Downhill 2019

Sector Times



Men

Sector 1

1. Loic Bruni - 1:27.016

2. Finn Iles +0.624

3. Troy Brosnan +0.873

4. Danny Hart +1.588

5. Amaury Pierron +1.826



Sector 2

1. Loic Bruni - 42.058

2.Finn Iles +0.536

3. Loris Vergier +0.833

4. David Trummer +0.891

5. Troy Brosnan +1.172



Sector 3

1. Troy Brosnan - 53.465

2. Loic Bruni +0.934

3. David Trummer +1.125

4. Johannes Von Klebelsberg +1.269

5. Loris Vergier +1.433



Sector 4

1. Laurie Greenland - 23.226

2. Loris Vergier +0.145

3. Troy Brosnan +0.250

4. David Trummer +0.391

5. Amaury Pierron +0.521



Sector 5

1. Troy Brosnan - 46.345

2. Loic Bruni +0.059

3. Amaury Pierron +0.127

4. David Trummer +0.496

5. Loris Vergier +0.554



Perfect Lap



4:12.11



Fastest Run



4:14.395





Women

Sector 1

1. Rachel Atherton - 1:42.400

2. Tracey Hannah +0.039

3. Marine Cabirou +2.696

4. Nina Hoffmann +2.874

5. Eleonora Farina +6.263



Sector 2

1. Tracey Hannah - 49.098

2. Marine Cabirou +0.37

3. Nina Hoffmann +1.21

4. Rachel Atherton +1.898

5. Veronika Widmann +2.586



Sector 3

1. Nina Hoffmann - 1:04.926

2. Marine Cabirou +0.543

3. Tracey Hannah +2.214

4. Emilie Siegenthaler +2.870

5. Rachel Atherton +3.730



Sector 4

1. Nina Hoffmann - 29.109

2. Marine Cabirou +0.430

3. Rachel Atherton +1.434

4. Emilie Siegenthaler +1.778

5. Veronika Widmann +2.020



Sector 5

1. Nina Hoffmann - 56.352

2. Rachel Atherton +0.050

3. Veronika Widmann +0.574

4. Marine Cabirou +0.586

5. Emilie Siegenthaler +0.867



Perfect Lap



5:01.885



Fastest Run



5:05.969





Talking Points

The men's session was a battle of two halves

The privateers shined

Loic Bruni takes the provisional series lead

Men

1. Loic Bruni - 565

2. Troy Brosnan - 560

3. Amaury Pierron - 480

4. Danny Hart - 455

5. Greg Minnaar - 326

Women

1. Tracey Hannah - 650

2. Rachel Atherton - 530

3. Nina Hoffmann - 525

4. Marine Cabirou - 480

5. Veronika Widmann - 327



Tracey Hannah and Finn Iles were on heaters

Thibault Daprela's Incredible run

Vallnord served up an incredible qualifying session with first time top qualifiers, new series leaders and a junior that stunned everyone with an incredible run. Let's take a closer look at some of the runs and times to see what this means for tomorrow's race.The men's qualifying was dominated by two big names, Loic Bruni and Troy Brosnan. The two men at the top of the overall rankings were split by a gnat's whisker and nearly 3.5 seconds clear of the rest of the field. Loic was dominant through the first two bike park sectors, pulling out half a second on each one with only his teammate Finn Iles able to get close. The story changed after the Photo Corners though and Troy Brosnan took control as the track started to get steeper, winning two of the next three splits and coming third in the other. Loic wasn't slow either though and did just enough to hold on, taking the fastest time of the day by 0.01. Brosnan and Bruni are in a class of their own going into tomorrow's race and it's going to be a battle for the ages.Nina Hoffmann is less than two years into her World Cup career and already the fastest qualifier here in Vallnord. On top of this, we're pretty sure this is the first time a privateer has ever topped the timesheets in qualification. Johannes Von Klebelsberg also put in a great performance for a ninth-placed qualifying in the men's field. Wyn's privateer prize is clearly a great help for those funding their own racing.Although not technically a privateer, it would be rude not to mention David Trummer's fifth. He has been enjoying his most successful season to date this year and will be hoping to break into the top ten for the first time ever tomorrow.Bruni and Brosnan seem inseparable on the race track and in the overall as Bruni's run allowed him to leap frog Brosnan and take a lead of 5 points into tomorrow's race. Brosnan will still race in the white jersey but he'll have to beat Bruni outright tomorrow to keep hold of it.In the women's series, Tracey Hannah's lead was slightly reduced but it's Nina Hoffmann who made the biggest stride forwards and now sits within 5 points of Rachel Atherton.They may not have featured highly on the results sheets but don't sleep on Tracey Hannah and Finn Iles. Tracey was around 2 seconds up at Split 3 but missed one of the bridges in the steep section and had to settle for rolling down outside the top ten.Finn Iles was running second behind Bruni at Split 2 but crashed out and was left unable to finish his run. He's a protected rider though and hopefully will be able to make it to tomorrow's finals to put together a full run.Thibault Daprela picked his team's home track to really announce himself as one to watch as he put 13 seconds into the rest of the juniors with a run good enough for seventh in elites. Even more impressive are his split times that would have placed him third fastest in Split 2 and second fastest in Split 4 if he was racing elites. It was a truly impressive ride and we've no doubt he'll be humbling plenty of elite riders again tomorrow.