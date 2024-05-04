Qualifying & Semi-Finals Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Troy Brosnan getting a bit loose in the dust

With the first qualifying and semi-final sessions of the 2024 season wrapped up, riders now await their final chance at racing glory in Fort William. With varying course conditions and flat-out speeds taking the win at the 2024 season's first stop won't be easy.

As riders prepare for finals, let's get into the results and stats from qualifying and semi-finals.

A full breakdown of the splits and stats from Junior qualifying can be found here.


Qualifying Results


Tahnee is looking fighting fit at the Fort.

Elite Women

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:48.043
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +1.878
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 4:50.534 / +2.491
4th. Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.366
5th. Vali Höll: 4:51.739 / +3.696


Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 4:08.331
2nd. Finn Iles: 4:11.624 / +3.293
3rd. Luca Shaw: 4:12.089 / +3.758
4th. Troy Brosnan: 4:12.240 / +3.909
5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 4:12.317 / +3.986


Full elite results, here.


Semi-Finals Results


Vali Holl looking like the one to beat tis weekend

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:45.370
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 / +2.355
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.240
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +4.486
5th. Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 / +5.662


Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 4:14.909
2nd. Finn Iles: 4:14.922 / +0.013
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 / +0.071
4th. Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 / +0.501
5th. Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 / +0.958


Full elite results, here.


The Sectors


Scottish dust top top bottom

While there have been some changes to speed up the course at Fort William the general track layout remains mostly the same. For the 2024 opening round the biggest change outside of taping is a second river gap just before the motorway section jumps at the bottom of the course. The 11-metre gap at the end of the lower woods section does have the option to go around it on the path of the old course but this will be far slower meaning anyone who wants a competitive time will need to be hitting this.

Check out Ben Cathro's latest Inside the Tape from Fort William here.


Sector 1:

The first part of the course will see riders head off down the new steep roll-in ramp before hitting the usual fast and loose turns at the top of the course. The first sector extends just past the upper boardwalk sections until the first big rock garden.

Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 52.226 // Men - 47.636
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 51.77 // Men - 47.179
photo

Sector 2:

Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.

Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 2:09.746 // Men - 1:50.510
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 2:09.511 // Men - 1:54.413
photo

Sector 3:

The middle sector sees riders take on the loose woods section which saw a lot of riders puzzling during the early stages of practice. From here they will hit the big road gap and make their way down to just before the first of two river gaps. The entrance to the first river gap has been opened up compared to previous years to make the last part of the woods faster than before.

Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 42.089 // Men - 35.068
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 42.068 // Men - 35.541
photo

Sector 4:

After hitting the first river gap riders will now head through a resurfaced woods section before hitting the new 11-metre gap to head out of the woods. From here riders will be picking up some serious speed as they make their way towards the motorway jumps in the final sector.

Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 34.169 // Men - 30.566
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 33.9 // Men - 30.447
photo

Sector 5/Finish:

For the final sprint to the line, riders will want to keep it as low as possible throughout the motorway and they will be wishing for no headwinds on race day. After a series of jumps riders will fly through what was the iconic 'Visit Scotland' arch before crossing the line and into the always-packed Fort William finish arena.

Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 26.053 // Men - 23.551
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 26.074 // Men - 23.733
photo


Sector by Sector Results


Qualifying Split Rankings

Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 52.226
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 53.158
3rd. Vali Höll: 53.502
4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.675
5th. Myriam Nicole: 53.848

Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.746
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:12.035
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:12.553
4th. Mikayla Parton: 2:12.680
5th. Anna Newkirk: 2:12.740

Sector 3
1st. Anna Newkirk: 42.089
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.585
3rd. Camille Balanche: 42.674
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.809
5th. Phoebe Gale: 43.078

Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 34.169
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 34.461
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.626
4th. Anna Newkirk: 34.783
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 34.843

Sector 5/Finish
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.053
2nd. Frida Helena Rønning: 26.148
3rd. Sian A'Hern: 26.177
4th. Vali Höll: 26.258
5th. Mikayla Parton: 26.288


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 47.636
2nd. Luca Shaw: 47.829
3rd. Finn Iles: 47.848
4th. Troy Brosnan: 47.926
5th. Matt Walker: 47.941

Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:50.510
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 1:52.090
3rd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 1:52.286
4th. Finn Iles: 1:52.500
5th. Loris Vergier: 1:52.840

Sector 3
1st. Amaury Pierron: 35.068
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.192
3rd. Loic Bruni: 35.209
4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 35.6
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 35.64

Sector 4
1st. Troy Brosnan: 30.566
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 30.687
3rd. Luca Shaw: 30.865
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 30.881
5th. Loic Bruni: 30.886

Sector 5/Finish
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.551
2nd. Léo Abella: 23.609
3rd. Oliver Zwar: 23.705
4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.76
5th. Finn Iles: 23.939


Semi-Finals Split Rankings


Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 51.77
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 52.683
3rd. Vali Höll: 53.287
4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.671
5th. Anna Newkirk: 54.221

Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.511
2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:10.524
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:11.473
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:11.772
5th. Mikayla Parton: 2:11.951

Sector 3
1st. Camille Balanche: 42.068
2nd. Vali Höll: 42.598
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 42.696
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.896
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.924

Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 33.9
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 34.893
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.945
4th. Mille Johnset: 35
5th. Camille Balanche: 35.005

Sector 5/Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 26.074
2nd. Mille Johnset: 26.146
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 26.213
4th. Camille Balanche: 26.257
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.314


Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Finn Iles: 47.179
2nd. Austin Dooley: 47.21
3rd. Luca Shaw: 47.667
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 48.085
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 48.117

Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:54.413
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 1:55.082
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 1:55.476
4th. Dakotah Norton: 1:55.511
5th. Finn Iles: 1:55.565

Sector 3
1st. Henry Kerr: 35.541
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.791
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 35.908
4th. Troy Brosnan: 35.966
5th. Andreas Kolb: 35.986

Sector 4
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 30.447
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 30.492
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 30.674
4th. Dylan Maples: 30.923
5th. Finn Iles: 30.938

Sector 5/Finish
1st. Tyler Ervin: 23.733
2nd. Simon Chapelet: 23.754
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.811
4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.867
5th. Greg Williamson: 23.905



Story of the Sessions


Elite Women



Elite Men



Qualifying VS Semi-Finals


Elite Women



Elite Men



Stats Breakdown


photo

photo

photo

photo











6 Comments
  • 11 0
 Drop TV. Now DH is about graphs and stats.... Sorry such an unbalanced show... for this amount of analysis we should have had 4h of streaming so far and we got 0.
  • 1 0
 I know. This is bizarre. It's bad for everyone--riders, sponsors, fans--so why is it this way? I can't figure it out.
  • 4 0
 So to make finals and get any tv coverage, you have to be within 3% of the fastest time for men and 4% for women. That seems pretty tight.
  • 1 0
 Would be interesting to compare the first and last sectors with the wind strength and direction. Pretty sure it impacts the sectors heavily.
  • 4 1
 Semi's don't matter.
  • 2 2
 That’s what she said







