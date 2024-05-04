Qualifying & Semi-Finals Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

With the first qualifying and semi-final sessions of the 2024 season wrapped up, riders now await their final chance at racing glory in Fort William. With varying course conditions and flat-out speeds taking the win at the 2024 season's first stop won't be easy.
As riders prepare for finals, let's get into the results and stats from qualifying and semi-finals.
Qualifying Results
Elite Women
1st.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:48.0432nd.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +1.8783rd.
Anna Newkirk: 4:50.534 / +2.4914th.
Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.3665th.
Vali Höll: 4:51.739 / +3.696
Elite Men
1st.
Loic Bruni: 4:08.3312nd.
Finn Iles: 4:11.624 / +3.2933rd.
Luca Shaw: 4:12.089 / +3.7584th.
Troy Brosnan: 4:12.240 / +3.9095th.
Oisin O'Callaghan: 4:12.317 / +3.986
Semi-Finals Results
Elite Women
1st.
Vali Höll: 4:45.3702nd.
Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 / +2.3553rd.
Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 / +3.2404th.
Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 / +4.4865th.
Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 / +5.662
Elite Men
1st.
Troy Brosnan: 4:14.9092nd.
Finn Iles: 4:14.922 / +0.0133rd.
Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 / +0.0714th.
Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 / +0.5015th.
Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 / +0.958
The Sectors
While there have been some changes to speed up the course at Fort William the general track layout remains mostly the same. For the 2024 opening round the biggest change outside of taping is a second river gap just before the motorway section jumps at the bottom of the course. The 11-metre gap at the end of the lower woods section does have the option to go around it on the path of the old course but this will be far slower meaning anyone who wants a competitive time will need to be hitting this.
Sector 1:
The first part of the course will see riders head off down the new steep roll-in ramp before hitting the usual fast and loose turns at the top of the course. The first sector extends just past the upper boardwalk sections until the first big rock garden.
Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 52.226 // Men - 47.636
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 51.77 // Men - 47.179
Sector 2:
Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.
Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 2:09.746 // Men - 1:50.510
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 2:09.511 // Men - 1:54.413
Sector 3:
The middle sector sees riders take on the loose woods section which saw a lot of riders puzzling during the early stages of practice. From here they will hit the big road gap and make their way down to just before the first of two river gaps. The entrance to the first river gap has been opened up compared to previous years to make the last part of the woods faster than before.
Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 42.089 // Men - 35.068
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 42.068 // Men - 35.541
Sector 4:
After hitting the first river gap riders will now head through a resurfaced woods section before hitting the new 11-metre gap to head out of the woods. From here riders will be picking up some serious speed as they make their way towards the motorway jumps in the final sector.
Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 34.169 // Men - 30.566
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 33.9 // Men - 30.447
Sector 5/Finish:
For the final sprint to the line, riders will want to keep it as low as possible throughout the motorway and they will be wishing for no headwinds on race day. After a series of jumps riders will fly through what was the iconic 'Visit Scotland' arch before crossing the line and into the always-packed Fort William finish arena.
Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 26.053 // Men - 23.551
Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 26.074 // Men - 23.733
Sector by Sector ResultsQualifying Split Rankings
Semi-Finals Split Rankings
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 52.226
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 53.158
3rd. Vali Höll: 53.502
4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.675
5th. Myriam Nicole: 53.848
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.746
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:12.035
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:12.553
4th. Mikayla Parton: 2:12.680
5th. Anna Newkirk: 2:12.740
Sector 3
1st. Anna Newkirk: 42.089
2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.585
3rd. Camille Balanche: 42.674
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.809
5th. Phoebe Gale: 43.078
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 34.169
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 34.461
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.626
4th. Anna Newkirk: 34.783
5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 34.843
Sector 5/Finish
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.053
2nd. Frida Helena Rønning: 26.148
3rd. Sian A'Hern: 26.177
4th. Vali Höll: 26.258
5th. Mikayla Parton: 26.288
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Loic Bruni: 47.636
2nd. Luca Shaw: 47.829
3rd. Finn Iles: 47.848
4th. Troy Brosnan: 47.926
5th. Matt Walker: 47.941
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:50.510
2nd. Charlie Hatton: 1:52.090
3rd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 1:52.286
4th. Finn Iles: 1:52.500
5th. Loris Vergier: 1:52.840
Sector 3
1st. Amaury Pierron: 35.068
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.192
3rd. Loic Bruni: 35.209
4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 35.6
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 35.64
Sector 4
1st. Troy Brosnan: 30.566
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 30.687
3rd. Luca Shaw: 30.865
4th. Thibaut Daprela: 30.881
5th. Loic Bruni: 30.886
Sector 5/Finish
1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.551
2nd. Léo Abella: 23.609
3rd. Oliver Zwar: 23.705
4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.76
5th. Finn Iles: 23.939
Elite Women
Sector 1
1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 51.77
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 52.683
3rd. Vali Höll: 53.287
4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.671
5th. Anna Newkirk: 54.221
Sector 2
1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.511
2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:10.524
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:11.473
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:11.772
5th. Mikayla Parton: 2:11.951
Sector 3
1st. Camille Balanche: 42.068
2nd. Vali Höll: 42.598
3rd. Anna Newkirk: 42.696
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.896
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.924
Sector 4
1st. Vali Höll: 33.9
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 34.893
3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.945
4th. Mille Johnset: 35
5th. Camille Balanche: 35.005
Sector 5/Finish
1st. Vali Höll: 26.074
2nd. Mille Johnset: 26.146
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 26.213
4th. Camille Balanche: 26.257
5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.314
Elite Men
Sector 1
1st. Finn Iles: 47.179
2nd. Austin Dooley: 47.21
3rd. Luca Shaw: 47.667
4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 48.085
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 48.117
Sector 2
1st. Loic Bruni: 1:54.413
2nd. Troy Brosnan: 1:55.082
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 1:55.476
4th. Dakotah Norton: 1:55.511
5th. Finn Iles: 1:55.565
Sector 3
1st. Henry Kerr: 35.541
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.791
3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 35.908
4th. Troy Brosnan: 35.966
5th. Andreas Kolb: 35.986
Sector 4
1st. Benoit Coulanges: 30.447
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 30.492
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 30.674
4th. Dylan Maples: 30.923
5th. Finn Iles: 30.938
Sector 5/Finish
1st. Tyler Ervin: 23.733
2nd. Simon Chapelet: 23.754
3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.811
4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.867
5th. Greg Williamson: 23.905
Story of the SessionsElite Women
Elite Men
Qualifying VS Semi-FinalsElite Women
Elite Men
Stats Breakdown