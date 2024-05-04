Qualifying & Semi-Finals Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Sector 2:



Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 2:09.746 // Men - 1:50.510

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 2:09.511 // Men - 1:54.413

