Qualifying & Semi-Finals Analysis from the Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Qualifying Results

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Semi-Finals Results

Elite Women

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

Elite Men

1st.

2nd.

3rd.

4th.

5th.

The Sectors

Sector 1:



The first part of the course will see riders head off down the new steep roll-in ramp before hitting the usual fast and loose turns at the top of the course. The first sector extends just past the upper boardwalk sections until the first big rock garden.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 52.226 // Men - 47.636

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 51.77 // Men - 47.179



Sector 2:



Kicking off with the brutal Fort William rocks this sector will be the true test of the riders at race speed as they will need to balance speed with keeping enough strength left in the tank for the lower half of the course. From the upper rock gardens, this split will see riders all the way into the top part of the woods. This sector is where Charlie Hatton made up a large amount of time on many riders last year at World Champs.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 2:09.746 // Men - 1:50.510

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 2:09.511 // Men - 1:54.413



Sector 3:



The middle sector sees riders take on the loose woods section which saw a lot of riders puzzling during the early stages of practice. From here they will hit the big road gap and make their way down to just before the first of two river gaps. The entrance to the first river gap has been opened up compared to previous years to make the last part of the woods faster than before.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 42.089 // Men - 35.068

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 42.068 // Men - 35.541



Sector 4:



After hitting the first river gap riders will now head through a resurfaced woods section before hitting the new 11-metre gap to head out of the woods. From here riders will be picking up some serious speed as they make their way towards the motorway jumps in the final sector.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 34.169 // Men - 30.566

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 33.9 // Men - 30.447



Sector 5/Finish:



For the final sprint to the line, riders will want to keep it as low as possible throughout the motorway and they will be wishing for no headwinds on race day. After a series of jumps riders will fly through what was the iconic 'Visit Scotland' arch before crossing the line and into the always-packed Fort William finish arena.



Fastest Qualifying Time: Women - 26.053 // Men - 23.551

Fastest Semi-Finals Time: Women - 26.074 // Men - 23.733



Sector by Sector Results

Qualifying Split Rankings



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 52.226

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 53.158

3rd. Vali Höll: 53.502

4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.675

5th. Myriam Nicole: 53.848



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.746

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:12.035

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:12.553

4th. Mikayla Parton: 2:12.680

5th. Anna Newkirk: 2:12.740



Sector 3

1st. Anna Newkirk: 42.089

2nd. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.585

3rd. Camille Balanche: 42.674

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.809

5th. Phoebe Gale: 43.078



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 34.169

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 34.461

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.626

4th. Anna Newkirk: 34.783

5th. Gracey Hemstreet: 34.843



Sector 5/Finish

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.053

2nd. Frida Helena Rønning: 26.148

3rd. Sian A'Hern: 26.177

4th. Vali Höll: 26.258

5th. Mikayla Parton: 26.288





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Loic Bruni: 47.636

2nd. Luca Shaw: 47.829

3rd. Finn Iles: 47.848

4th. Troy Brosnan: 47.926

5th. Matt Walker: 47.941



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:50.510

2nd. Charlie Hatton: 1:52.090

3rd. Oisin O'Callaghan: 1:52.286

4th. Finn Iles: 1:52.500

5th. Loris Vergier: 1:52.840



Sector 3

1st. Amaury Pierron: 35.068

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.192

3rd. Loic Bruni: 35.209

4th. Oisin O'Callaghan: 35.6

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 35.64



Sector 4

1st. Troy Brosnan: 30.566

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 30.687

3rd. Luca Shaw: 30.865

4th. Thibaut Daprela: 30.881

5th. Loic Bruni: 30.886



Sector 5/Finish

1st. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.551

2nd. Léo Abella: 23.609

3rd. Oliver Zwar: 23.705

4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.76

5th. Finn Iles: 23.939





Semi-Finals Split Rankings



Elite Women

Sector 1

1st. Tahnee Seagrave: 51.77

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 52.683

3rd. Vali Höll: 53.287

4th. Mikayla Parton: 53.671

5th. Anna Newkirk: 54.221



Sector 2

1st. Vali Höll: 2:09.511

2nd. Camille Balanche: 2:10.524

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 2:11.473

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 2:11.772

5th. Mikayla Parton: 2:11.951



Sector 3

1st. Camille Balanche: 42.068

2nd. Vali Höll: 42.598

3rd. Anna Newkirk: 42.696

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 42.896

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 42.924



Sector 4

1st. Vali Höll: 33.9

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 34.893

3rd. Tahnee Seagrave: 34.945

4th. Mille Johnset: 35

5th. Camille Balanche: 35.005



Sector 5/Finish

1st. Vali Höll: 26.074

2nd. Mille Johnset: 26.146

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 26.213

4th. Camille Balanche: 26.257

5th. Tahnee Seagrave: 26.314





Elite Men

Sector 1

1st. Finn Iles: 47.179

2nd. Austin Dooley: 47.21

3rd. Luca Shaw: 47.667

4th. Luke Meier-Smith: 48.085

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 48.117



Sector 2

1st. Loic Bruni: 1:54.413

2nd. Troy Brosnan: 1:55.082

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 1:55.476

4th. Dakotah Norton: 1:55.511

5th. Finn Iles: 1:55.565



Sector 3

1st. Henry Kerr: 35.541

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 35.791

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: 35.908

4th. Troy Brosnan: 35.966

5th. Andreas Kolb: 35.986



Sector 4

1st. Benoit Coulanges: 30.447

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 30.492

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 30.674

4th. Dylan Maples: 30.923

5th. Finn Iles: 30.938



Sector 5/Finish

1st. Tyler Ervin: 23.733

2nd. Simon Chapelet: 23.754

3rd. Luke Meier-Smith: 23.811

4th. Max Hartenstern: 23.867

5th. Greg Williamson: 23.905





Story of the Sessions

Elite Women

Elite Men

Qualifying VS Semi-Finals

Elite Women

Elite Men

Stats Breakdown

With the first qualifying and semi-final sessions of the 2024 season wrapped up, riders now await their final chance at racing glory in Fort William. With varying course conditions and flat-out speeds taking the win at the 2024 season's first stop won't be easy.As riders prepare for finals, let's get into the results and stats from qualifying and semi-finals.Tahnee Seagrave: 4:48.043Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 /Anna Newkirk: 4:50.534 /Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 /Vali Höll: 4:51.739 /Loic Bruni: 4:08.331Finn Iles: 4:11.624 /Luca Shaw: 4:12.089 /Troy Brosnan: 4:12.240 /Oisin O'Callaghan: 4:12.317 /Full elite results, here Vali Höll: 4:45.370Tahnee Seagrave: 4:47.725 /Camille Balanche: 4:51.409 /Nina Hoffmann: 4:49.921 /Mikayla Parton: 4:51.032 /Troy Brosnan: 4:14.909Finn Iles: 4:14.922 /Loic Bruni: 4:14.980 /Luca Shaw: 4:15.410 /Luke Meier-Smith: 4:15.867 /Full elite results, here While there have been some changes to speed up the course at Fort William the general track layout remains mostly the same. For the 2024 opening round the biggest change outside of taping is a second river gap just before the motorway section jumps at the bottom of the course. The 11-metre gap at the end of the lower woods section does have the option to go around it on the path of the old course but this will be far slower meaning anyone who wants a competitive time will need to be hitting this.Check out Ben Cathro's latest Inside the Tape from Fort William here