Qualifying Cancelled at Red Bull Hardline Due to Bad Weather Conditions

Jul 14, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Fears the weather would close in brought the race start times an hour forward which did the job as the rain began to fall just after presentations

With heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds predicted for today and tomorrow the organisers of Red Bull Hardline have decided to cancel Saturday's qualifying.

In a short statement released today the organisers said: "Due to the extremely high winds, the decision has been made to cancel tomorrow’s Red Bull Hardline qualifiers. This is to ensure the safety of the riders which is of utmost importance.

 As ever the weather conditions in the Dyfi valley are proving to be changeable. We are closely monitoring the situation ahead of the Red Bull Hardline live finals on Sunday, which is currently going ahead as planned."

Looking at the current forecast for Sunday the weather does look better with rain showers expected in the morning before a drier afternoon. We will update this story if we hear any further news.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Hardline Hardline 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,518 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
First Ride: SRAM's New GX Transmission
67590 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
61755 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
44224 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
43230 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
42461 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: What Pinkbike's Editors Actually Carry on Rides
39508 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
34522 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
32766 views

9 Comments
  • 7 0
 If you can see the hills it's going to rain, if you can't see the hills it's raining.
  • 5 0
 All fun cancelled... if only there was a castle to party in today instead.
  • 4 0
 That blows.
  • 2 0
 The local pub is about to get sessioned.
  • 1 0
 Even down here in Exeter the current weather is awful, so I can imagine how it looks up there.
  • 1 0
 No qualis and rain will turn this into Red Bull Soft Line
  • 1 0
 Somewhat paradoxically, that soft line would be a very hardline.
  • 1 1
 Hopefully, this goes ahead, just for the opportunity of a Ratboy interview with subtitles for the Yanks Smile
  • 1 0
 Don't 50% of Brits need subtitles to understand Ratboy?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.087847
Mobile Version of Website