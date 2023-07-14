Qualifying Cancelled at Red Bull Hardline Due to Bad Weather Conditions

With heavy rain, thunderstorms and high winds predicted for today and tomorrow the organisers of Red Bull Hardline have decided to cancel Saturday's qualifying.
In a short statement released today the organisers said: "Due to the extremely high winds, the decision has been made to cancel tomorrow’s Red Bull Hardline qualifiers. This is to ensure the safety of the riders which is of utmost importance.
As ever the weather conditions in the Dyfi valley are proving to be changeable. We are closely monitoring the situation ahead of the Red Bull Hardline live finals on Sunday, which is currently going ahead as planned."
Looking at the current forecast for Sunday
the weather does look better with rain showers expected in the morning before a drier afternoon. We will update this story if we hear any further news.