Qualifying Photo Report: Les Gets Ready To Rumble - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019

Another epic day in the French Alps

Storms were brewing but the rains so far have stayed away

Tracey Hannah warming up before blazing the trail to yet another fastest qualifying time.

The woman's field is missing more than a few characters right now. Not least France's finest, Myriam Nicole.

Reece Wilson heads up for his first practice run this morning.

Eleonora Farina had some bad luck this year, unable to put a score on the board in Fort William and Leogang, but her season is on the up in a big way.

Tracey Hannah napping on the slowest chairlift in France

After the multiple impacts of yesterday afternoon the Bulldog is a bit rattled and saving the fight for tomorrow.

Finn Iles blowing things up before qualifying

Bruce Klein was one of the fastest looking in practice, but a crash in qualifying will sadly keep him out of the finals

Dakotah Norton making shapes for the riders on the chairlift

Camille Balanche could be on for the podium. 5th today with 2 seconds to spare.

A strong run from Mariana Salazar means she'll be third last down the hill tomorrow.

P2 qualifier for Canada's Seth Sherlock, his best result yet.

42nd for Remi Gauvin after a 4 year World Cup hiatus.

Vali Holl sending the final jump that nearly all the women are skipping.

Loic Bruni on pace and into 2nd

Miranda Miller back in the mix in tomorrow's big show.

11th place for number 11, Laurie Greenland.

Anna Newkirk making light work of the woods on her way to second place.

Danny Hart smashing the final corner to fog into 4th

Thibaut Daprela back into the swing of things. Any thoughts that his crash last weekend might have slowed him down a little have fallen on deaf ears.

Two 10th place splits tell an untold story for Greg Williamson today, he slid out and ended back in 54th.

Troy kept it consistent once again and will be fighting to spoil the win for the French on home soil.

Tracey Hannah has dominated qualifying so far this year but only has one win to her name in 2019.

Nina Hoffmann was 3rd and 4th at the splits but then disaster struck on the final flat drop that took down Rachel Atherton yesterday.

Low-key Luca Shaw sneaking into 12th.

EWS racer Caro Gehrig into the finals

Brendan Fairclough boosting into the finish

Another top 10 quali for Connor Fearon.

Amaury Pierron is the boy to beat and no bones about it he will be reluctant to give up his status here for finals.

Amaury Pierron fully pinned and into first.

Bernard Kerr lead early and would hold on to 7th.

Kiwi junior, Sam Gale, stormed into 3rd ahead of many more familiar faces.

Laurie Greenland drifting about.

Sik Mik continues his quest to return to the top. 15th today shows he's well on the way.

Marine Cabirou would come second just behind Tracey Hannah

5th for Loris Vergier to make it three French riders in the top 5.

Adam Brayton has the old-school speed and commitment needed for a classic track like this. Let's see what he has for the big show.

Foot out flat out for Loic Bruni on his way to a second place qualifying run. He'll open it up in pursuit of the win tomorrow.

David Trummer continuing his strong form and on a track that he thinks doesn't suit his style.

Mike Jones has got the bit between his teeth this weekend, he ended up 10 today.

Amaury and Loic made it a French one-two in qualifying

Loic Bruni right in the mix and ready to make the French fans happy tomorrow

Tales from the hill from the 3rd fastest Frenchman on the day.

Contemplating tire choice to find some extra seconds tomorrow.

Just another top performance for the GOAT, but only a podium or more will be good enough for the legendary perfectionist.

A good start to the French holiday weekend for Amaury Pierron

A quaint setting for a mountain bike race.

Downhill racing is more cutthroat than ever. Under 11 seconds was the difference between qualifying fastest and not qualifying whatsoever in the elite men today in Les Gets; the final spot in tomorrow’s finals was clinched by just 0.05 of a second. The high speeds and limited line choice have rider’s scrounging for tenths and even thousandths of a second but they’re easier lost than found.The French continued their domination, but it wasn’t Bruni leading the charge, for now at least. Reigning WC overall winner Amaury Pierron carved a 1.5-second buffer over Bruni in second, in behind them were the usual suspects of Brosnan, Hart, Vergier, and Minnaar. The likelihood of hearingringing out over Les Gets at some point tomorrow is pretty high, but who it’ll be for is up for debate. That said, there are more than a few people out to spoil the French riders' fun throughout the categories.The top of the women’s field was just as tightly fought with Tracey Hannah taking another fastest qualifier by just half a second over Marine Cabirou. With Rachel Atherton departing from the fight with an injury sustained yesterday it looks like it could be between these two for not only the win tomorrow, but for the overall too. Salazar, Farina, and Balanche can all be content with their day's work in 3rd, 4th, and 5th respectively. Nina Hoffmann would have and should have been in the mix if not for a big crash off the final drop; expect her to jump up the order substantially tomorrow.Holl and Daprela took up their usual number 1 in the juniors, although they were joined by a few unfamiliar faces in the top spots. Seth Sherlock and Sam Gale rounded out the top 3 junior men whilst Spanish pinner Ainhoa Ijurko slotted into third behind Newkirk and Holl in the women.The speeds are ridiculous and the action is eye-popping; be sure to tune in tomorrow for what looks to be a classic in prospect.