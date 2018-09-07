Qualification Photo Epic: Fire In the Hole - Lenzerheide DH World Champs 2018

After 3 previous visits to Lenzerheide under sunny skies, today would be the first time riders would ever ride the track in the mud. After 3 previous visits to Lenzerheide under sunny skies, today would be the first time riders would ever ride the track in the mud.

The locals at the top of the track are a serious bunch.

Cows yes, GOATs also... Minnaar throwing it sideways through the mist.

It was still dark when the first riders began to stir in the pits. Here the Atherton camp makes the final preparations to Rachel's bike ahead of the early 7:30 am start to practice.

Remi Thirion battles his way down through the upper switchbacks in the mist.

Yesterday's dust was today's sticky mud after a night of heavy rainfall.

Myriam Nicole drops into a soggy track at the bright hour of 7:30 am.

Vali Holl once again stuck it to the other junior women by a double-digit margin of 12.3 seconds

Summer this ain't here in Switzerland.

Laurie Greenland never planned to lay down a heater today and cruised to mid-pack. Confidence for the weekend is high.

Connor Fearon was one of the fastest through the woods above The Plunge in the morning training.

The road gap does indeed go over an active road.

Like a record, baby.

A cold, wet and foggy to start the day in Lenzerheide.

Cold fingers on a chilly morning make sure all the details are in order.

Loic Bruni anchoring up as he heads into the first wood section. This section was almost like a different track compared to yesterday after more rain overnight.

With a crash for Amaury Pierron today, we have no idea where he's at for pace, but we can assume only the medals that match his helmet will do this Sunday.

Anna Newkirk is the American hope of the future; third today for qualies.

Paddy Butler only went and stomped second place this afternoon in the juniors. The pressure's on for the young Aussie gunning for silver.

It was an early rise for those in the morning practice. Myriam Nicole sets about her warm-up just after 7 am.

Myriam Nicole was disqualified during her run for going through the tape, but since she is a protected rider she will start the final.

Tahnee Seagrave popping through the morning mist. She went down in her quali run but still came a close second to Rachel Atherton. Game on.

Amaury Pierron stops to inspect his line choice with the woods cutting in more and more each run.

Luca Shaw is a real threat for the medals, 2.6 seconds back in 7th.

It's somewhat hard to read these qualifying times, but one thing is for certain and that's Loris Vergier at the sharp end of the pack. A definite danger man for gold.

Greg Minnaar slithering through the slick woods.

The red, white and blue Kestrel incoming... 9th for Cumbria's finest.

EWS champ Cecile Ravanel ended up the day in 4th and in contention for the medals when the clock starts ticking for real.

Just a low-key member of the rainbow club riding to 6th place for team France. Morgane Charre is going for it.

Finn Iles gets a bit sideways in training.

Troy Brosnan catches up with his mechanic Aaron Pelttari back in the pits after qualifying.

Fast and loose and into the top 20 as a real wildcard - South Africa's Theo Erlangsen.

14th for the Swiss local Carina Capellari in the Women's Qualifier.

The mud was flying during the qualifying runs, but just in certain spots, while other stayed dry and loamy.

Sik Mik pinned and into the finals.

IXS Cup overall winner, Joshua Barth, bites the dust in the depths of the forest.

Thomas Estaque took a nasty crash in the rock garden during the morning training but still managed to squeak into the final in 73rd.

A happy Tracey Hannah in third.

Danny Hart flattening things out in the fog.

The gentle clang of cowbells through the crisp morning air.

Brook Macdonald was pushing harder than just about anyone in practice today and it showed in his qualifying run.

Henry Kerr would come 6th in junior men after a mistake-riddled run.

Millie Johnset had a great day in the woods and rode to second place in the Junior Women's.

Kade Edwards knocked it out of the park today, taking the top spot by some margin in the Junior Men.

It doesn't get any bigger than World Champs on home turf. Emilie Siegenthaler will be hoping to replicate her third-place run from last year.

Greg Minnaar sends the big Red Bull drop into the finish line. The two-time winner here in Lenzerheide would end the day in 30th.

It looked like Thibaut Daprela had some issues in his run, he ended up 4th and an uncharacteristic 10 seconds off the pace.

Miranda Miller wheeling the coveted pink plate down the mountain at pace.

Lucas and the IFR boys had a bit of a mare out there today, with 2 crashes and red flag between the three of them. Still, Sunday is when it counts.

Rachel Atherton once again did what she does best and went fastest, but just barely. Only 0.66 separated her and Tahnee Seagrave at the finish.

The Bulldog squashes the final big drop en route to the fastest time of the day.

A very happy Brook Macdonald at the finish after taking the top spot in qualifying.

Fifth for Gwin, 2.1 seconds back. What does it mean? Probably not that much, the talent is too great for this man. It'll be full heat, checkers or wreckers come Sunday.

Martin Maes has become quite the DH racer as of late and qualified in just 1.84 seconds back in 4th.

If there was any doubt he fluked it in La Bresse, Maes has silenced the nay-sayers, and with a chain for only half his run.

Danny Hart had a loose moment coming into this drop that saw him lose momentum and get pushed off line.

Connor Fearon will be hungry to get in amongst the medal positions on Sunday.

Third for Fearon is the highest we have seen him qualify in quite some time.

A big mix up with a red flag had Jack Moir in a flap as an unprotected rider. Luckily enough he was awarded a re-run and would glide safely into the top 10.

That was a close one for 'Shark Attack' Moir who is only here for the green and gold, and preferably the latter.

Troy 'Bronze-nans' Canyon cooling down from his qualie run. This time third place just won't do.

Troy's number 1 super fan isn't human.

Once you go gold, you don't go back. You better believe the rainbow man wants the hat trick year to be 2018.

Wash it, lube it, and do it all again tomorrow.

Old Macdonald had a farm, and it was fast. Taking the qualie win back in Croatia, Brook has capped the season with pole position here in Lenzerheide as well. Surely we can look forward to one of the wildest runs of his career for the big show.

Fog, fans, and FAF racing... today was an atmospheric one out on the mountain, headlined by a 'return of the Mac' and with a real nail-biter queued up for the women's race. From the early morning, thick fog clung to the course, keeping the rocks and roots slick all the way until the beeps of Qualifying drowned out the cowbells. The classic 'North Shore' conditions brought a vibe we've never encountered in this part of the World. Lenzerheide has hosted three World Cups with near immaculate summer weather each time. The clouds should now be on their way out, with sun being swapped in for the last practice day and nothing but rainbows on the forecast for the big show itself.The nature of World Champs is a YOLO affair and there's no better thrill than a wide-open race with no clear favourite like we have on hands here. In the men's, a top five of MacDonald, Vergier, Fearon, Maes, and Gwin separated by just two seconds leaves a lot to the imagination, particularly with enduro wizard, Maes, having lost a chain long before sight of the finish area. Rainbow club members Hart and Bruni were also inside the top ten, while Pierron crashed and Minnaar is possibly not yet fully recovered. Of course, we have to consider that, for the protected riders, this afternoon's shenanigans are of little consequence; not even having much effect on Sunday's start order.A plot twist could be on the way for the women's race as well, as Tahnee Seagrave had the advantage by some 4 seconds by the second split today, only to come off the bike and cross the line less than a second back on the four-time champ, Atherton. Vali Holl looks set to predictably steal the show on a bike that seems to have already won the World Champs (at least for most popular paint), having overtaken four competitors on her way to victory, while Kade Edwards put a huge score on the board and went fastest in the Junior Men's, although there were notable crashes.All eyes on Sunday.