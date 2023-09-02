Qualifying Photo Epic: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

A little cloud inversion burning off just in time for course inspection.
Photography by Nathan Hughes, Ross Bell and Andy Vathis

Straight after the weather-affected racing in Andorra the 2023 World Cup series has headed straight to the French Pyrenees and the new DH venue of Loudenvielle.

After the track walk and practice session on Thursday, the second day in France saw everyone go against the clock in qualifying. Ahead of finals spread throughout the weekend, it was Vali Höll, Benoit Coulanges, Sacha Earnest and Ryan Pinkerton who went fastest in qualifying.

With difficult weather conditions expected the Junior will fit their finals in on Saturday morning with Elites having both semi-finals and finals on Sunday.


Welcome to Jurassic Park.
For the second week in a row we go racing in the Pyrenees.
Dramatic skies welcomed us in these parts of the Pyrenees.
Highway to the danger zone with Intense Factory Racing.
Between the active airport and various massive birds hanging about the exposure in the upper part of the track was felt by all.
The Wolrd Champions race rig getting prepped.
Coming straight off the carnage of the previous round last weekend mechanics were in a spin to get bikes back to ship-shape condition.
You re seeing it right - Wet Screams are being mounted because the dirt is that dry.
Vallnord victor Nina Hoffmann talking suspension settings.
The views are as epic as this course.
Loic Bruni is hungry to make up for the disappointment of Andorra last week.
Sacha Earnest would lay down the fastest qualifier in the junior women.
Mikayla Parton dropping in for morning practice.
AG on line spotting duty this week for IFR boys Norton and Breeden.
It seems that every 10 mins or so there is a red flag being thrown. Traffic jams were quite common during practice.
Maximum man points go to one of the early pioneers of the fabled scrub jump gap Chris Cumming.
Gracey Hemstreet too fast for normal photos.
The series leader destroying berms.
Monika Hrastnik would slot into 6th in qualifying.
Tahnee Seagrave plunging into the first proper steep section of track.
Christian Hauser hanging it out.
Ryan Pinkerton has a taste for victory now.
What a spot to go bike racing.
Rafael Pelletier is one of many French juniors looking to make a mark on home soil.
Could this be Benoit Coulanges weekend
Troy Brosnan ripping through the bottom half of the course.
The moto-x vibe.
A big crash for Bodhi Kuhn puts him out of the running for tomorrow.
Vali Holl almost getting away from her shadow and once again into the top spot.
Ireland Airways and your trusty pilot Chris Cumming headed for a massive crash landing.
Loic Bruni spewing the dirt.
Banana is the nrew black according to Hugo Marini.
Hrastnik powering out of the gate.
The Iniguez bros have been killing the style game out on the French slopes the past days.
Farmer Daveboy ploughing the fields.
Young US rider Dylan Maples achieves legend status for a top ten qualie out of nowhere.
Joe Breeden slamming left handers and probably the occasional right.
Sacha Ernest putting a good 4 seconds into the rest of the junior women s field.
Thibaut Daprela attacking where others are just surviving.
Ronan Dunne looking at home on the steep slopes of Loudenvielle.
A big crash took Jackson Goldstone out of the running in qualifying.
Bernard Kerr is looking dangerous out on track.
Iles piloting the leaders jersey into 5th.
Dak attack.
Andy Kolb keeping it rubber side down before a spectacular freak crash on the very next run.
Big run from Dylan Maples in qualies landing himself a top ten result.
It was getting real loose out there by days end.
P1 on the day for Benoit Coulanges. Will this be the track where he finally takes his first win We are on French soil after all.
Surfing through the dust is Marine Cabirou. She d place third in qualies.
First place qualifier and last weeks winner Ryan Pinkerton speeds his way to the bottom of the track.
Valentina Roa Sanchez slides into third for her qualifying run.
If Jackson Goldstone could stay on his bike he will be a serious threat on this track.
Gracey Hemstreet opens up the gas as she gets more comfortable on the steep bits.
Laurie Greenland making quick work of the dusty corners before diving into the trees.
Erice Van Leuven on her way to a second placed qualifier.
Ryan Pinkerton is on a tear at the moment.
Beautiful dirt conditions here in Loudenvielle.
Baptiste Pierron blasting down the flat out top section.
Thibaut Daprela bridges the long double before the first set of whoops.
The ultimate speed and style clinic continues with Finn Iles.
Luca Shaw qualified well into the top 10 and you can bet there is more in him.
Connor Fearon making shapes around one of the many scenic corners on track.
Bernard Kerr got faster as the track went on so look for him to move up the rankings in the race.
Mistakes are punished hard here in Loudenvielle.
It s amazing to watch Remi Thirion attack this steep track he could be on for a good result this weekend.
An incredible 4th place for Lisa Baumann in qualifying.
Daprela taking no prisoners and riding into 3rd place in qualies today.
A couple of Mondrakers across the Savanna.
King Charles out for a rip.
Kade Edwards froth level has been fixed at max since he first laid eyes on this track.
Goldstone leading out the party train.
Jenna Hastings out infront of the epic panorama.
Chris Grice tearing the ground apart trying to scrub speed on this wild steep track.
Mountain yoga with Dakotah Norton.
Mille Johnset has been on form especially as of late. She d qualify fifth even with a mistake.
Vali Holl kicking up dust in the upper turns.
The commute to the start gate for Sian A Hern.
Davide Palazzi has some of the meanest shapes on the circuit and doesn t disappoint when there s an opportunity to scrub.
Loic Bruni cranking it over on his way to a second placed qualifier.
Last light on the town before a weekend of uncertain weather.
