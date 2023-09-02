Qualifying Photo Epic: Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Straight after the weather-affected racing in Andorra the 2023 World Cup series has headed straight to the French Pyrenees and the new DH venue of Loudenvielle.
After the track walk and practice session on Thursday, the second day in France saw everyone go against the clock in qualifying. Ahead of finals spread throughout the weekend, it was Vali Höll, Benoit Coulanges, Sacha Earnest and Ryan Pinkerton who went fastest in qualifying.
With difficult weather conditions expected the Junior will fit their finals in on Saturday morning with Elites having both semi-finals and finals on Sunday.