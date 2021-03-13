Qualifying Photo Epic: Ready to Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Mar 13, 2021
by Dave Trumpore  


Photo Epic
READY TO ROCK
USA Downhill National Round #1
Windrock Bike Park
Words & Photography by Dave Trumpore

Where there's a will there's a way and despite the turmoil all around the world, it's nice to see a glimmer of normalcy now and then. For all those race fans out there, that sense of normalcy can be seen once again as the US National series kicks off its three-race series with round one at the infamous Windrock Bike Park. With over 600+ racers in attendance for the DH and Enduro events, it is without a doubt one of the largest domestic racing events we have seen for gravity disciplines here on home soil in some time. Proof that racing is alive and well even if events have been cancelled left and right and many racers forced to sit nearly a year out. It feels a bit weird to go racing again, but at the same time, it's providing a bit of hope that slowly and surely things just might get back to some semblance of normal in the coming months.

With the likes of Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Luca Shaw, Neko Mulally, and Charlie Harrison on the Men's side and in the Women's, Kailey Skelton, Frida Ronning, Caroline Washam, and Mazie Hayden, there is certainly no shortage of talent. The best of the best US downhill racers are here in Windrock and looking to make their mark on 2021. There's even a rumor that 2x EWS Champ Richie Rude has a dual crown on his bike and will be racing DH for the first time in what must be a few years.

Practice and qualifying went off with dry conditions (for the first five riders on track) but with rain rolling in at the end of the day and overnight it will surely be a roll of the dice from now on.

Qualifying Results:

Elite Women:

1st: Kaily Skelton - 2:51.58
2nd: Frida Ronning - 2:56.12
3rd: Caroline Washam - 3:04.27

Elite Men:

1st: Luca Shaw - 2:20.32
2nd: Dakotah Norton - 2:21.28
3rd: Charlie Harrison - 2:21.35



Luca Shaw
Luca Shaw

Dakotah Norton with the speed
Dakotah Norton with the speed

and the style
and the style

Charles Frydendal
Charles Frydendal

Richie Rude
Richie Rude

The infamous rock garden
The infamous rock garden

Out of the gate and straight into it
Out of the gate and straight into it

The new rock section right out of the start gate
The new rock section right out of the start gate

Kailey Skelton
Kailey Skelton

The KHS crew on a fast training Session
The KHS crew on a fast training Session

The bridge huck to boulder field is once again in the track
The bridge huck to boulder field is once again in the track

Austin Dooley
Austin Dooley

Caroline Washam
Caroline Washam

2nd in quali for Frida Ronning
2nd in quali for Frida Ronning

Charlie Harrison
Charlie Harrison

Chris Grice
Chris Grice


Axel Bryan
Axel Bryan

austin Hackett-Klaube
Austin Hackett-Klaube

Mazie Hayden - 4th in qualifying
Mazie Hayden - 4th in qualifying

There will a whole mud on race day
There will a whole lot of mud on race day

Dakotah Norton
Dakotah Norton

Richie Rude giving DH a try
Richie Rude giving DH a try

Tyler Ervin

Its been dry here... but will it last
Its been dry here... but will it last?

Tyler Maples
Tyler Maples

Rafael Ferreira

Dawson Church
Dawson Church

Nik Nestoroff
Nik Nestoroff

Caroline Washam
Caroline Washam

Mason DeKeyrel
Mason DeKeyrel

Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin

Aaron Gwin
Aaron Gwin


Neko Mulally
Neko Mulally

Zoe Ray Wood
Zoë Ray Wood

Ella Erickson
Ella Erickson


Kaira Jenson
Kaia Jensen


Ronnie Vance
Ronnie Vance

Dante Silva
Dante Silva

Dante Silva
Dante Silva

Conrad Haener Piedra
Conrad Haehner Piedra

It was dry to start qualifying but the only lasted for the first 5 or so riders
It was dry to start qualifying, but this only lasted for the first five or so riders

The dust is looking a bit wet heading into the weekend
The dust is looking a bit wet heading into the weekend


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics DH Racing


Must Read This Week
Last Chance to Enter: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
149315 views
Spotted: Trek High Pivot DH Prototype (Yes, It Still Looks Like a Session)
62144 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
56072 views
Round Up: 6 Ways Mountain Bikers Use Tape to Keep Their Bikes (and Bodies) Fast
55940 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
55173 views
Review: 2021 Rocky Mountain Instinct Carbon 90
54426 views
CyclingTips Digest: Specialized's Suspension Seatpost Patent, UCI 'Super Tuck' Ban, Guide to Choosing a Road Bike & More
49844 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
49581 views

3 Comments

  • 3 0
 Credit to Dave, these photos are incredible!!!
  • 1 0
 Richie Rude on the SB150 lunch ride DH edition ?
  • 1 0
 sb165

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008327
Mobile Version of Website