Qualifying Photo Epic: Ready to Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Qualifying Results:

Elite Women:



1st: Kaily Skelton - 2:51.58

2nd: Frida Ronning - 2:56.12

3rd: Caroline Washam - 3:04.27



Elite Men:



1st: Luca Shaw - 2:20.32

2nd: Dakotah Norton - 2:21.28

3rd: Charlie Harrison - 2:21.35





Luca Shaw

Dakotah Norton with the speed

and the style

Charles Frydendal

Richie Rude

The infamous rock garden

Out of the gate and straight into it

The new rock section right out of the start gate

Kailey Skelton

The KHS crew on a fast training Session

The bridge huck to boulder field is once again in the track

Austin Dooley

Caroline Washam

2nd in quali for Frida Ronning

Charlie Harrison

Chris Grice

Axel Bryan

Austin Hackett-Klaube

Mazie Hayden - 4th in qualifying

There will a whole lot of mud on race day

Dakotah Norton

Richie Rude giving DH a try

Tyler Ervin

Its been dry here... but will it last?

Tyler Maples

Rafael Ferreira

Dawson Church

Nik Nestoroff

Caroline Washam

Mason DeKeyrel

Aaron Gwin

Neko Mulally

Zoë Ray Wood

Ella Erickson

Kaia Jensen

Ronnie Vance

Dante Silva

Conrad Haehner Piedra

It was dry to start qualifying, but this only lasted for the first five or so riders

The dust is looking a bit wet heading into the weekend

Where there's a will there's a way and despite the turmoil all around the world, it's nice to see a glimmer of normalcy now and then. For all those race fans out there, that sense of normalcy can be seen once again as the US National series kicks off its three-race series with round one at the infamous Windrock Bike Park. With over 600+ racers in attendance for the DH and Enduro events, it is without a doubt one of the largest domestic racing events we have seen for gravity disciplines here on home soil in some time. Proof that racing is alive and well even if events have been cancelled left and right and many racers forced to sit nearly a year out. It feels a bit weird to go racing again, but at the same time, it's providing a bit of hope that slowly and surely things just might get back to some semblance of normal in the coming months.With the likes of Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Luca Shaw, Neko Mulally, and Charlie Harrison on the Men's side and in the Women's, Kailey Skelton, Frida Ronning, Caroline Washam, and Mazie Hayden, there is certainly no shortage of talent. The best of the best US downhill racers are here in Windrock and looking to make their mark on 2021. There's even a rumor that 2x EWS Champ Richie Rude has a dual crown on his bike and will be racing DH for the first time in what must be a few years.Practice and qualifying went off with dry conditions (for the first five riders on track) but with rain rolling in at the end of the day and overnight it will surely be a roll of the dice from now on.