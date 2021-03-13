Qualifying Photo Epic: Ready to Rock - Windrock Tennessee National 2021

Where there's a will there's a way and despite the turmoil all around the world, it's nice to see a glimmer of normalcy now and then. For all those race fans out there, that sense of normalcy can be seen once again as the US National series kicks off its three-race series with round one at the infamous Windrock Bike Park. With over 600+ racers in attendance for the DH and Enduro events, it is without a doubt one of the largest domestic racing events we have seen for gravity disciplines here on home soil in some time. Proof that racing is alive and well even if events have been cancelled left and right and many racers forced to sit nearly a year out. It feels a bit weird to go racing again, but at the same time, it's providing a bit of hope that slowly and surely things just might get back to some semblance of normal in the coming months.
With the likes of Aaron Gwin, Dakotah Norton, Luca Shaw, Neko Mulally, and Charlie Harrison on the Men's side and in the Women's, Kailey Skelton, Frida Ronning, Caroline Washam, and Mazie Hayden, there is certainly no shortage of talent. The best of the best US downhill racers are here in Windrock and looking to make their mark on 2021. There's even a rumor that 2x EWS Champ Richie Rude has a dual crown on his bike and will be racing DH for the first time in what must be a few years.
Practice and qualifying went off with dry conditions (for the first five riders on track) but with rain rolling in at the end of the day and overnight it will surely be a roll of the dice from now on. Qualifying Results:
Elite Women:
1st: Kaily Skelton - 2:51.58
2nd: Frida Ronning - 2:56.12
3rd: Caroline Washam - 3:04.27
Elite Men:
1st: Luca Shaw - 2:20.32
2nd: Dakotah Norton - 2:21.28
3rd: Charlie Harrison - 2:21.35
3 Comments
Post a Comment