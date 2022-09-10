Watch
Qualifying Photo Epic: Red Bull Hardline 2022
Sep 10, 2022
by
Nick Bentley
Follow
Following
Photo Epic
Seeding Day
from Red Bull Hardline 2022
Words & Photography by Nick Bentley(Man Down Media)
Hardline returns with changes made to the track to make it a little bit crazier. Alongside this, the fans have returned once again to be able to witness the madness for themselves.
Josh Lowe heading up in practice, although it wasn't to be for Josh today with a big crash leaving Josh awaiting x-rays on Saturday evening
Charlie Hatton was excited to head out riding this morning in practice
This section is a firm fan favourite
Last year's seeding day was plagued with wind, however, this year the Welsh-weather gods played ball
The step-up was changed a little this year to send the riders a little higher
Chris Cumming came up short on the step-up
But somehow both him and his new Nukeproof walked away unscathed
Thibault Laly kept it rubber side down in seeding, finishing up in 9th - a great effort for a first-time rider at Hardline
The drop after the step-up is formidable, although there were plenty of case marks from where the riders had come up just short
In respect for Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth the Second, fans, riders and crew paused for a minutes silence at 12 o'clock
Jackson Goldstone has taken to Hardline without missing a beat finishing up third in seeding
Is there anything that this young Canadian cannot do?
Ronan Dunne with his eyes fixed firmly on the step-up run in
No wind today meant the riders could send it
The Welsh Mountains make the perfect backdrop to the Hardline jumps
Less squashing for Jim Monro, more style over speed in practice
Harry Molloy trying to squash the step-up as much as he could
David McMillan hitting the step-up with some style
He may have retired from downhill racing but Florent Payet still charging hard here at Hardline
Bikes on the uplift trailer for one last run
You'll see more of these jumps tomorrow but I suspect images won't do their size any justice
Sam Hockenhull skipping across the rocky outcrop below the big drop
Chris Cumming giving it a little tweak off the big drop
This year the foliage has grown so much in the felled area of the track, the riders just keep dipping in and out of view
With a 7th place finish in seeding Gee Atherton wasn't just here to make up the numbers
So good to see Jackson Goldstone riding Hardline and, as always with Jackson, making it look oh so easy
Everyone's favourite privateer Taylor Vernon - the only Welshman in the field charging hard on home turf
4th place for Charlie Hatton. Charlie really is on a roll at the moment - it could be a good outside bet for tomorrow's race
This stunning waterfall runs alongside the main section of track
The exposed rock sections mid-track are taken flat out by the riders
Gaetan Vige riding on a borrowed bike from Jackson Goldstone
It didn't stop him sending all the features and finishing up in 15th
Sam Hockenhull unfortunately did not finish after smashing his rear mech off
Jim Monro laying it flat off the road gap
The Gee Man is back and wasn't shy in sending it
Harry Molloy on the gas through the flat-ish section between the big drop and the new jump line
The road gap was another firm crowd favourite, it's so great to see the fans back at Hardline
A cheeky toboggan for Theo Erlangsen over the final jump
Ad Brayton straight on the gas after landing the last jump
The bracken was pretty lush all around the track, disguising just how many rocks Joe Smith was making short work of on his way to sixth
Bernard Kerr sending it over the final jump
Vincent Tupin making his way through the tech below the big drop
The comradery between riders is second to none at Hardline
The crowds are back this year and the finish field was a firm favourite
The sun came out in the afternoon making it hot work for the riders
The Top 3 from seeding: Bernard Kerr, Adam Brayton and Jackson Goldstone
Jess Blewitt took a big slam on the step-up in practice earlier in the week but was voted riders 'Rider of the Week' by her fellow competitors
I have no idea how Bernard Kerr made it down after his horrendous earlier in the week, but he somehow managed to not only do it but qualify first
Team France were having a great time, ready to send it tomorrow
We'll be back tomorrow with more Hardline craziness!
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Photo Epics
DH Racing
Hardline
