Qualifying Photo Epic: Snowshoe World Cup DH #2 2021

Here we are on the dawn of close of play for the 2021 season. In an unbelievable bout of bad luck for Thibaut Daprela, the title has slipped from his hands and will now fall to Loris Vergier or Loic Bruni, with a remote chance for Reece Wilson. A devastating crash in the rocks of the lower fresh section has blown the season wide open at the last moment. A massive blow to Thibaut and his team, of course, a god-send to those incessant rivals who have been nipping at his heels. With no points on the line today it's hard to know how seriously the qualifying results should be taken, but rest assured Loic Bruni will be looking to repeat his decisive win tomorrow and give himself the best chance of running away with the overall.
The womens title looks much safer for one rider. Myriam Nicole is way out in front of the pack, almost one hundred points clear of Balanche, although she and Höll could still clinch it if Nicole was to overcook it and repeat the crisis from her last race. Actually, it would take more like a DNF or a flat to spoil her season, perhaps a safe run is in order, but it's doubtful we will see that if her near 5-second margin for qualies is any kind of indicator. Tomorrow it will be one for spectators. What a showdown it shall be.
