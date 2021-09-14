Qualifying Photo Epic - Snowshoe World Cup DH Race 1 2021

The stopwatches came out today with the qualifying session for the first race of the week here in Pocahontas County. In the women's, it was business as usual, albeit with Myriam Nicole absolutely smoking the field; a massive seven and a half seconds up on her closest challenger today. 2020 World Champ, Camille Balanche, came away with second, followed by Holl, Hoffmann, and Cabirou rounding out the top five. They'll have some work to do in tomorrow's short morning practice if they are to have any hope of reeling in the rampant series leader.
The elite men's seeding had slightly more intrigue as both Daprela and Vergier were both absent from the front of the results sheet, which might have raised a few eyebrows if they had not both hit the deck. That left Finn Iles some opportunity to do the business and he will be last man down the hill for the very first time tomorrow. Could this finally be the young Canadian and former junior World Champ's moment? Unluckily for him, the times are ridiculously close, 1.8 seconds separates the leading 9 riders which means the battle for victory tomorrow is wide-open.
