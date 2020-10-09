Qualifying Photo Epic: Time To Get Serious - Leogang DH World Champs 2020

The track has continued to cut in and rut up. What state will it be in on Sunday?

Angel light before the storm to come.

The lingering clouds took a while to burn off.

Into the morning mist.

B Practice was something of a 'mare with many riders littering woods all the way down. Tahnee Seagrave waits for the traffic to thin.

The lower woods slowly beginning to emerge from this morning's inversion.

Morning glory.

Reece Wilson looked damn good in the steeps all morning. Maybe one too many observers tipped him for a medal because come qualifying he seemed jinxed.

Laurie Greenland was down on luck this afternoon and dislocated his thumb. He will still try to race finals, but will most likely need ligament surgery next week.

Just outside the top 10 for Hugo Frixtalon in 11th.

Vali Holl absolutely focused in on the task at hand.

There were chunks of the track flying in every direction. This is not one you want to be going down blind.

Louis Gaillet in the mix for the medals on Sunday.

Leona Pierrini up by almost four seconds today in the junior women's field.

Laurie Greenland takes to the skies in morning practice.

Conditions update: still moist.

Christopher Cumming dropping into P2 in junior men.

Third fastest today was Goncalo Bandeira.

6.4 seconds the winner in junior men... America's Matthew Sterling.

There was plenty of riders taking samples of dirt home with them today.

Finn Iles keeping his wheels well away from the slimy stumps and roots.

14.2 seconds off the pace but still good enough for bronze pace... Still that won't bring the defending champ any comfort.

Tahnee Seagrave wielding the unlucky number plate through the grease into 4th place.

Marine Cabirou was another top female to crash on her quali run. It's hard to gauge her pace if she could keep it clean for finals.

Tracey Hannah is the top threat behind Holl, 2.6 seconds adrift.

Benoit Coulanges takes the last spot in the top 10.

Nina Hoffmann safely into ninth today on a relentless track.

Myriam Nicole slotted into third. The field is stacked this weekend.

An incredibly common sight this year in Leogang. Few World Cups or Champs have ever claimed this many peaks.

Most excellent to see Remi Thirion right back in the mix, thriving in the steep gnar, riding off the main line.

Additional crash netting added overnight.

Plenty of 'golden' moments in Leogang this time around. Andy Vathis capturing the carnage-based nugs.

A very fast Remi Thirion skipping roots into fourth. He's definitely one to watch here.

Not a good afternoon for Charlie Harrison who was looking decent in practice.

Today's most common body position.

Jack Moir is carrying some serious form and is in contention for a medal.

Bruni on the charge on a last training run before the quali.

That's gonna hurt.

Ed Masters sending it to 12th and number 2 in the 'all rounder' stakes, just behind Jack Moir.

No foreground, no problem. Pinkbike photographers do not condone this kind of activity. And never do it. Not ever.

Anastasia Thiele may have muddied up her bright whites, but managed to hold on to third in junior women.

Siel Van der Valden gunning for a silver medal on Sunday in junior women.

Finn Iles has the bit between teeth this year.

The sole g-force inducing wallride in Leogang this year.

Loris Vergier has looked good all weekend and has been on form in the races he's been able to take part in this season. Will he be this year's World Champ?

Myriam Nicole came down early and didn't have a clean run, her 14-second deficit doesn't reflect her true potential.

Eleonora Farina sliding it into 5th.

The defending champ holding it wide open and coming home second on the day.

Greg Minnaar got faster as the track went on which bodes well for Sunday.

Danny Hart has time in the bag for Sunday.

Camille Balanche has solidified herself at the front of the women's field these days, she ended up 6th today.

Impressive ride for Angel Suarez making the top 10.

Monika Hrastnik made it through today in eighth.

Troy Brosnan trying his best not to get swallowed by the huge ruts on course.

Thibaut Daprela doing the business in the elite ranks. 5th place for the young Frenchie.

Man of the match; Loris Vergier. A big mistake on the triple stump before the motorway, but still with a second to spare, suggests he will be very hard to beat if we see a finals run from this man.

A crash resulted in a dislocated thumb for Laurie Greenland.

What is going through Loris Vergier's head tonight?

A cold wind blows from the north... presumably. The current forecast suggests that today's results may stand as final come Sunday.

Qualifying day at World Champs usually doesn't have much significance. There's no World Cup overall points on offer and it doesn't actually decide the running order for the race. So what's different this year? Well, this morning the UCI addressed the elephant in the room which was the questionable weather forecast for Sunday which suggests Leogang is set for a decent dump of snow overnight and through the day. Their back up plan for Sunday should it be too bad to race is use the today's seeding runs to determine the results which meant riders had no option but to hang it out today. Getting a clean run down this track is hard enough, never mind with the added pressure of the stopwatch.Vali Höll and Loris Vergier took the top honours today but we'll have to wait and see whether their crucial qualifying runs will end up taking them both to their first elite World Champs title. Tracey Hannah ran Vali closest but behind them there was a big gap to Myriam Nicole and Tahnee Seagrave who had messy runs meaning there's plenty of time on the table for them if they get the chance to redeem themselves on Sunday. Loic Bruni was a second back on Vergier and the time gaps then began to stretch with Finn Iles, Remi Thirion, and Thibaut Daprela following in behind. We've got a fresh crop of juniors who are cutting their teeth on the World circuit this year, and it was Leona Pierrini and Matthew Sterling who took top honours there.Now we wait. What will the weather do and what will the UCI decide to do on Sunday morning? Will Vergier and Höll be our World Champs for 2020? If we do get to race on Sunday, there are plenty of riders hiding away deep in the results sheets who have good track speed but couldn't quite get the run together when it mattered. Keep an eye out for them surging forward to challenge Loris and Vali.