Qualifying Photo Report: FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China

Welcome to Chengdu. FISE is proving to be a star attraction in Chengdu this year, with seemingly every local and their dog in attendance.

A break away from the crowds.

You don't need to see this cliché resting shovel shot to know some serious work has gone into this year's booters. Evidence of a solid session, and it's only getting started.

Riders have been sessioning the course since Wednesday and judging off some of the riding we've seen so far, the plentiful practice is paying dividends.

Alanko floating in the morning light.

The first feature, a sizeable step down to set your flow for the rest of the course.

The idyllic, Qingshuihe Park plays host to this year's event. Peaceful, minus the deafening megaphones in the near distance.

Flip Whip from Paulson during morning practice.

Isted perfects his barrel roll, ready for the semi-finals later on.

Reach up for the stars... just don't expect to see them through the thick layer of smog that continuously coats Chengdu.

If he doesn't win best run this weekend, he can rest assured he's already got best hairstyle in the bag.

Lemoine plays it safe while the wind drops.

You really gotta' make use of the first stepdown if you're going to put down a worthy score out here.

Lukas Knopf spots his landing.

Tom Isted managed a run worthy of 11th today, squeezing into the qualifying threshold by one place.

Bringer qualified 1st today and I guess you can sorta' see why.

This guy just can't keep his hands on.

That feeling when you're totally over it? Yeah, that.

Tom wasn't the first to take a knock in semi-finals runs today. Fortunately, he was able to walk out of it and go on to qualify for the big show tomorrow.

Even the little bikes came out to play for yesterdays afternoon session.

Nicolas, this shape still blows my mind.

Popping light and big booters, what more could you ask for?

Finishing 13th after missing his second run today, Berthier fell just shy of 12th, which is what he would have needed to qualify him for tomorrows final.

I guess, what the billboard said.

A Lemoine Signature.

Super Whips were proving to be a crowd favourite today and you can definitely see why.

Can't go wrong with a three tuck.

There were a few knocks in semi's today, all of which the victims were able to walk away alive and relatively unscathed.

Robin Davis wouldn't make the final tomorrow but he also wouldn't go out without leaving his mark, as demonstrated here with a respectable tuck no-hander, frontflip.

Griffin Paulson, flip whip during finals today.

Franck Paulin took a big fall in first runs, causing quite a scare for onlookers and riders alike. Fortunately, after some time on the ground, he was able to walk out of it, visibly shaken but not seriously injured.

Simon Pages is through to tomorrow's finals.

Tom Isted, getting extended.

Viktor Douhan qualified 10th today.

Alanko pulled enough moves out the bag to secure 9th place today and put him through to the finals tomorrow.

A truckdriver off the step down would set Lucas Huppert up for his 7th place run today.

Lemoine finishing his 4th place semi's run on a high note.

"Look, Chengdu... no hands!"

Front Flip No-Handers, among other things, sealed Timothé 1st place today.

For the fourth and final round of the FISE World Series, we’ve wound up in city of Chengdu, China. With its mild temperature and copious natural resources, Chengdu has enjoyed a reputation as the “Land of Abundance” since ancient times... However, this time around, that abundance is ever so present in the form of raw mountain bike talent, as the best riders from all over the World put tyres to dirt in Qingshuihe Park and take their best shots at the World Title. So far, it’s been a mixed array of highs and lows, crashes to cash rolls, and with finals just around the corner, emotions will be running high as riders prepare for those mere two runs that’ll decide it all.But first, let’s take a look back at what’s been happening over the past few days.