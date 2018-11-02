Qualifying Photo Report: FISE World Series 2018 - Chengdu, China

For the fourth and final round of the FISE World Series, we’ve wound up in city of Chengdu, China. With its mild temperature and copious natural resources, Chengdu has enjoyed a reputation as the “Land of Abundance” since ancient times... However, this time around, that abundance is ever so present in the form of raw mountain bike talent, as the best riders from all over the World put tyres to dirt in Qingshuihe Park and take their best shots at the World Title. So far, it’s been a mixed array of highs and lows, crashes to cash rolls, and with finals just around the corner, emotions will be running high as riders prepare for those mere two runs that’ll decide it all.
But first, let’s take a look back at what’s been happening over the past few days.
