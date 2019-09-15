Qualifying Photo Report: US Open 2019

The US Open is back for 2019 and finds itself in sunny California. It's a rider favourite on the calendar and after the official announcement that there would be an equal prize purse of $10,000 to be had, it made the trek to the south-west a little easier. The classic US Open format is all the same as previous years. Anyone can try at that prize money if they don't mind a few celebrity guests in their way fighting for the same goal. Of course, the amateur classes are also available and include their own set of awesome prizes. Fun will be had - guaranteed.
Much like last year's venue in Killington, there's a chairlift that runs to the top and well, that's it. Everything about the terrain and weather is pretty foreign to a lot of racers that don't live and ride in California or similar. It's extremely dry and there's no sign of a cloud or precipitation anytime soon. To further complicate the situation, the high altitude doesn't help much with breathing, especially once the dust gets flying. Regardless of all that, however, Snow Summit ski resort definitely put in their time to make sure the US Open staff were happy with the track and how it was taped off. The course is not particularly steep nor long but does feature open grass corners, loose rock gardens, some high-speed open sections, and dusty twisty descents. The trail crew linked up older bits of the track with fresh cut and rearranged terrain that equates to a course that has an old school feel to it. It's technical enough so keeping your speed through the chunder will be an asset to posting a good time. It's going to be wild come Sunday.
What's a mountain bike festival without some whip off action?
