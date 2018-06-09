Qualifying Photo Report: Working 9 to 5 - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

What a way to make a livin'... racing bicycles down a mountain professionally. Is it a 'real' job? Let's save that debate for another time, but it sure takes work to find extra speed on a course this tight and today the riders were up bright and early looking for hidden tenths. By some miracle, the rains have kept away from our spot in the Austrian alpine and we look set to get away with it for finals as well, with storms building conveniently only for the evening. The upshot will be riders bundled onto the same second in their 6's and 7's... maybe more. Certainly the slightest line switch-up, extra pump or pedal could be the difference between unseating Gwin from his throne or slipping into relative obscurity off the podium.
While Seagrave held the fort in the women's race, nightmarish qualifying runs for Atherton and Nicole meant we didn't get to see them flex in any serious way. Tomorrow's final will, therefore, come as something of a surprise, and of course, Hannah has the muscle to take the win here too, despite her less than ideal beginning to the season. In the junior women, Vali Holl should have no problem seeing off her rivals, today clearing the competition by over 5 seconds, while we have a fierce battle raging between Daprela and A'Hern in the junior men's, today separated by an insanely minimal 0.044 seconds. In the elite men, Luca Shaw continues to threaten complete domination, unless MacDonald can have his say or the gaggle of fast French - Pierron, Bruni, and Vergier who are all right up there on the money. Predictable this one is not. See you for the morning commute.
'Unbelievabley' is a bit harsh
Kid got 4th at FortBill last week
