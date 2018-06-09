Qualifying Photo Report: Working 9 to 5 - Leogang World Cup DH 2018

For the second day in a row the angry weather threatened but never managed to escape from the massive peaks on the other side of the valley. Fingers crossed we can make it three days in a row for Sunday. For the second day in a row the angry weather threatened but never managed to escape from the massive peaks on the other side of the valley. Fingers crossed we can make it three days in a row for Sunday.

The MS Mondraker mechanics admire the early morning carnage at the waterfall section, visible from the pits.

The good life... the fast life. Sylvain Cougoureux may not have qualified, but he still made the best of a difficult run for the cameras.

Jumps, motorways, and wallrides ... that's the Leo-game.

6 seconds back puts you in 23rd, that's how tight the field is stacked here in Austria. Harrison with the speed and style.

A great run for Vero Widmann took her well inside the top 10.

Blenki about to hang a foot out the back in order to hold onto a wild ride through the long off-camber turn.

Vali Holl winning the junior women and riding to another potential podium spot in elite women ahead of the big day.

Kade Edwards staying true to his plate and rounding out the podium positions once again for qualie.

Luca boosting to the moon and leaving everyone else in his dust.

Laurie Greenland is looking fierce and feisty. He was clearly pushing hard on his way down to 6th place.

Thibaut Daprela making space where there is none on his way to a fastest qualifying time in juniors.

Aussie young-gun, Sian A'Hern, means business, today hitting 6th spot.

Tenths matter so much here. Kye A'Hern just 0.044 back from first place junior Daprela.

Early morning B practice commitment.

Times are as tight as ever in Leogang. Marcelo Gutierrez was 6 seconds back but resigned to being outside the top 20.

You can't discount this man. After cruising a few runs yesterday Gwin turned it up a notch and took himself to 13th with more in the tank for tomorrow.

Emilie Siegenthaler hasn't been on the podium so far this year but took a strong step towards one today.

Mark Wallace just missed the top ten for qualies, but is on track to climb well up the ranks tomorrow.

Matt Walker is steadily improving after a broken hand took him out in Croatia. Just outside the top 10 today and still very much in touch with the podium contenders.

1.3 seconds back in 5th for Loris Vergier.

Connor Fearon put his Kona in the top 10 once again in Leogang.

Luca Shaw is an absolute force to be reckoned with right now, that much is clear.

Looking to make a statement after last weekend in Fort William, Shaw qualified first for the second week in a row.

A crash up top cost Rachel Atherton heaps of time and she could go no better than 16th in qualifying.

2nd on the day for Tracey Hannah as she tries to work her way back up in the overall standings.

Crash number 2 for Myriam Nicole during her qualifying run today.

Seagrave bounced back from her heavy crash in practice to book pole position tomorrow.

Winning... it's so chill.

Backing up his win from last week, Amaury Pierron came down in 3rd just 0.63 back.

Sometimes it's hard to wrap your head around the fact that Finn Iles is still only 18 years old. So much speed and so much style seems to be the names of the game for today's youth.

Whichever way you slice it, you just don't get much flatter than that.

Iles has joked before about how he has a knack for taking the weeks biggest crash in his final training run before qualifying. Today was definitely one of those days.

Reece Wilson unbelievably scored the fastest top split and then crashed out. As he carries the 13 plate you'll still get to see him go to war tomorrow.

Matt Walker is back sniffing around the top 20 positions... it's a been a while coming.

What a lineup Mondraker has this year, all 3 of their riders were in top 10 today. Mike Jones behind his teammates in 9th respectively.

Bruni stops to inspect the ever-changing and ever developing ruts this morning. Fourth this afternoon shows he has his eyes well on the prize.

Some big holes have developed throughout the weekend, the Leogang track is rough this year! Mr. Consistent, Troy Brosnan, slotted into 7th.

Troy and mechanic, Aaron, check the clips after another good day in the office... is it ever not?

After not making the finals last week Mick Hannah was all nerves at the finish in Leogang. But all is well and he can now rest easy knowing he made the big show in Austria.

The most successful 'behind the scenes' men in the game right now; Dougie Fresh and Tony Seagrave.

The hills are alive with the sound of turn schralping and razzing freehubs. Lovely ain't it?

What a way to make a livin'... racing bicycles down a mountain professionally. Is it a 'real' job? Let's save that debate for another time, but it sure takes work to find extra speed on a course this tight and today the riders were up bright and early looking for hidden tenths. By some miracle, the rains have kept away from our spot in the Austrian alpine and we look set to get away with it for finals as well, with storms building conveniently only for the evening. The upshot will be riders bundled onto the same second in their 6's and 7's... maybe more. Certainly the slightest line switch-up, extra pump or pedal could be the difference between unseating Gwin from his throne or slipping into relative obscurity off the podium.While Seagrave held the fort in the women's race, nightmarish qualifying runs for Atherton and Nicole meant we didn't get to see them flex in any serious way. Tomorrow's final will, therefore, come as something of a surprise, and of course, Hannah has the muscle to take the win here too, despite her less than ideal beginning to the season. In the junior women, Vali Holl should have no problem seeing off her rivals, today clearing the competition by over 5 seconds, while we have a fierce battle raging between Daprela and A'Hern in the junior men's, today separated by an insanely minimal 0.044 seconds. In the elite men, Luca Shaw continues to threaten complete domination, unless MacDonald can have his say or the gaggle of fast French - Pierron, Bruni, and Vergier who are all right up there on the money. Predictable this one is not. See you for the morning commute.