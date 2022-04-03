Qualifying Results: Aaron Gwin & Rachel Pageau Go Fastest at Downhill Southeast Round 2

The 2022 Downhill Southeast series continues at Windrock with Aaron Gwin and Rachel Pageau taking the fastest times in seeding. Aaron Gwin dominated the Elite Men's field by around six seconds with Max Beaupre in 2nd and Seth Stevens finishing in third. For the Women, it was Rachel Pageau who came out on top with a two-second gap back to Caitlyn Farmer. Lilly Driver completed the top three almost 20 seconds off the pace.
Check out the full results from qualifying at the second round of the DHSE series below.
Results:
Pro Men:
1st. Aaron Gwin: 2:22.74
2nd. Max Beaupre: 2:28.56
3rd. Seth Stevens: 2:28.60
4th. Dylan Crane: 2:31.84
5th. Brian Cahal: 2:33.98
Pro Women:
1st. Rachel Pageau: 3:04.92
2nd. Caitlyn Farmer: 3:07.02
3rd. Lilly Driver: 3:22.36
4th. Emily Harris: 3:25.76
5th. Alanna Casey: 3:35.57
Full Results:Pro MenPro Women
More results can be found here
.
