Qualifying Results Decide Finals as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

With weather forecasts indicating storms, heavy rain and potential flooding, the race organisers have made the decision to cancel today's Junior finals
race.
Heather Wilson is back on top as she qualifies fastest in Les Gets. The round one and two winner just pulled ahead of Ella Svegby with a gap of just 0.531 seconds between 1st and 2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch leads a trio of New Zealand racers in third place, 1.904 seconds back. In a close battle for the win, Asa Vermette just edges out Max Alran for the qualifying victory by a tiny margin of 0.075 seconds. Jon Mozell leads Dane Jewett in third as he crosses the line over four seconds back from the fastest Junior time of the day.
With no finals race to determine the results, the UCI will be using the qualifying results to determine the final result. The results for this round will be as follows:
Junior Women
1st. Heather Wilson: 4:17.576
2nd. Ella Svegby: 4:18.107 / +0.531
3rd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 4:19.480 / +1.904
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 4:20.337 / +2.761
5th. Sacha Earnest: 4:22.965 / +5.389
Junior Men
1st. Asa Vermette: 3:31.016
2nd. Max Alran: 3:31.091 / +0.075
3rd. Jon Mozell: 3:35.195 / +4.179
4th. Dane Jewett: 3:36.293 / +5.277
5th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.706 / +6.690
Official UCI Communication:
Due to the latest weather forecast from Météo France, indicating continued Vigilance Jaune status because of storms, heavy rains, and potential flooding, the existing schedule for the UCI Downhill World Cup on Saturday, 6 July 2024, will not proceed as planned.
The Finals of the UCI Downhill Junior World Cup are cancelled. Following the article 4.11.010 of UCI Regulations, if the final cannot take place due to unforeseen circumstances, the last qualifying round determines the final result.
This safety decisions have been made by the UCI, WBD Sports, and the local organizers to ensure the welfare of athletes, teams, marshals, volunteers, spectators, and everyone involved in the event.
