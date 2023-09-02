Qualifying Results Decide Final Standings as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

After overnight storms and significant rainfall, the race organisers have made the decision to cancel today's Junior finals race.
With no finals race to determine the results, the UCI will be using the qualifying results to determine the final result. The results for this round will be as follows:
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957
Junior Men
1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110
4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012
Official UCI Communication:
Due to overnight storms and significant rainfall, today's UCI Downhill World Cup Junior Finals race has been cancelled.
This is a safety decision based on the difficulty of conditions on course and the welfare of the riders.
Official qualifying results will be used to determine the final result.
Tomorrow's UCI Downhill World Cup Elite race is set to proceed as planned.
Full Results:
Junior Women
Junior Men
Overall Standings:
Junior Women
Junior Men
Dragging out Cedric and Aaron to justify the decision was just shameful.
Been following this sport 30+ years, pretty sure this is pre drinks before the funeral. Just for good measure they will take enduro down with it. f*ck I am disappointed where this is going.
Sam Hill is probably crying right now. f*ck these grubs that bought our sport.
I simply think that they could adapt it to make it safer, but that's only my opinion ;-)
Some bits of the track like the bridge would be dangerous too,even the top part with the wind would be dangerous cos it is very exposed.
Its time to have alternative series for the WC.
Farce & Fiasco cycling organisation.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnxPKf2xDZY
maybe we need to start a fans union to help save dh?!