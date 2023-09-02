Qualifying Results Decide Final Standings as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Junior Women



1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539

2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127

4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791

5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957



Junior Men



1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582

2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110

4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012



Official UCI Communication:

Full Results:

Overall Standings:

After overnight storms and significant rainfall, the race organisers have made the decision to cancel today's Junior finals race. With no finals race to determine the results, the UCI will be using the qualifying results to determine the final result. This is a safety decision based on the difficulty of conditions on course and the welfare of the riders. Tomorrow's UCI Downhill World Cup Elite race is set to proceed as planned.