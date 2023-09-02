Qualifying Results Decide Final Standings as Junior Racing Cancelled at the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023

Sep 2, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After overnight storms and significant rainfall, the race organisers have made the decision to cancel today's Junior finals race.

With no finals race to determine the results, the UCI will be using the qualifying results to determine the final result. The results for this round will be as follows:

Junior Women

1st. Sacha Earnest: 4:11.539
2nd. Erice Van Leuven: 4:15.249
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:21.127
4th. Lisa Bouladou: 4:21.791
5th. Lais Bonnaure: 4:24.957

Junior Men

1st. Ryan Pinkerton: 3:35.582
2nd. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:37.075
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:37.110
4th. Rafaël Pelletier: 3:37.481
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.012


Official UCI Communication:

Due to overnight storms and significant rainfall, today's UCI Downhill World Cup Junior Finals race has been cancelled.

This is a safety decision based on the difficulty of conditions on course and the welfare of the riders.

Official qualifying results will be used to determine the final result.

Tomorrow's UCI Downhill World Cup Elite race is set to proceed as planned.


Full Results:


Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo
photo


Overall Standings:


Junior Women

photo

Junior Men

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Loudenvielle World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,647 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123891 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Loudenvielle DH World Cup 2023
47061 views
Final Results from the Loudenvielle EDR World Cup 2023
46973 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
45617 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
41043 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
39165 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37795 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
36532 views

61 Comments
  • 55 0
 Seriously the saddest day for DH, of course it’s hard in the rain but half the juniors were riding dry tires with clogged mudguards, and none of them were consulted if they wanted to race. Some of the best and most memorable races in history have been in the wet, Sam Hill Champery 07, Danny Hart Champery 2011, Reece Wilson Les Gets 2021 to name few, now we just cancel when it rains without asking actual riders opinions, with no care for all the fans that came to watch the race.
  • 5 0
 You’re the man we need to get the opinion of as many junior riders as possible and get it out there
  • 1 2
 DH is turning into a pussy event.
  • 2 0
 Wondering if this is coming from Balanche, Pierron, Nicole, Seagrave, Wilson etc sitting out months/full season due to crashing. There’s been talk of rider safety and bad tracks recently.
  • 2 0
 Add Wyn Masters Rotorua EWS 2017 to that list that was a wet one!
  • 3 0
 Don't forget world champs 2023
  • 2 1
 f*ck you UCI/Discovery/ESO, why do you kill the sport you wankers?
  • 22 0
 Cancel tomorrow’s semi final and give the juniors a race!
  • 9 0
 Trouble is the semi finals are the time the outside-top-30 riders get to race. Better to call semis 'finals' and cancel finals
  • 1 0
 Agree!!!
  • 1 0
 So stupid they're fucking the juniors over for semis which neither the fans or riders want.
  • 1 0
 Putain! That's a VERY GOOD IDEA!!!
  • 1 0
 @mattg95: with cancel semi finals i meant that all 60 men and all 15 women would race the final.
  • 9 0
 This is the the future of downhill, thanks to the UCI/Discovery clown show. Had to cancel cos someone in a white jersey might get mud on it.
Dragging out Cedric and Aaron to justify the decision was just shameful.
Been following this sport 30+ years, pretty sure this is pre drinks before the funeral. Just for good measure they will take enduro down with it. f*ck I am disappointed where this is going.
Sam Hill is probably crying right now. f*ck these grubs that bought our sport.
  • 13 1
 Now they don’t even ride mud? This is downhill people
  • 2 0
 They only (are allowed to) ride park
  • 10 0
 UCI sucks !!!
  • 3 0
 Is not even raining anymore, junior women riders were clearing all the jumps and berms with no issues during morning practices, Diacovery and UCI need to GTFOH!
  • 5 0
 This is actually becoming a joke. Parents, juniors, and everyone involved didn't spend their life savings to have a race cancelled. Juniors already race for peanuts but, to take their potential career-making opportunities away is despicable. this new organisation has no idea about the history of the sport and a ruining its future.
  • 2 0
 100% this, we might have seen a future Sam Hill put down and absolute blinder on this track in these conditions today.
  • 3 0
 Difficult to understand this. Is the weather and it's effect on this track so different to years gone by when it's rained and races have simply carried on as planned? Obviously this is a steep and loamy track unlike FW or MSA which are rockier but it feels like overprotective bahvaiour by the UCI.
  • 1 0
 There is one OC section that half the riders wont get through if it's wet, but hell who hasn't had a race like that. It's hella fun, get up there and grub out a bench and get on with it if you have to.
  • 1 0
 @bikes-arent-real: the FullAttack track walk report was interesting about this: it appeared that this wooden "bridge" + the road at the bottom of the big 1st off camber slope are super slippery and dangerous in case of rain, especially with mud tyres.
I simply think that they could adapt it to make it safer, but that's only my opinion ;-)
  • 1 0
 @bikes-arent-real: I must agree,that steep left corner/section would be almost impossible to ride if it is very wet. That was the first come to my mind when I saw the track live a month ago.
Some bits of the track like the bridge would be dangerous too,even the top part with the wind would be dangerous cos it is very exposed.
  • 6 1
 When people joke about the fastest qualifiers being the winners of the race …
  • 2 0
 That was timed training mate
  • 7 1
 So it's not actually raining? It's just wet? What a load of crap.
  • 5 0
 What a fucking joke. The best runs of all time have happened on gnarly tracks in the rain. Absolute bullshit.
  • 3 0
 This new UCI/Discovery era is a pure shit show! enduro racing already half way in the grave and DH racing not far away - what a shame, because they killing the sport.

Its time to have alternative series for the WC.
  • 4 0
 Is anyone on site to interview the riders about their thoughts on this decision?
  • 1 0
 Doubt someone will say what he really think…
  • 1 0
 Look at Wyn's comment at the top
  • 1 0
 Updated Junior standings are already posted on UCI's web site. - Pinkerton now in 1st in standings. Kuhn drops to 2nd. - Top 3 women unchanged. Kenyon drops from 4th to 7th. Earnest moves up from 10th to 5th after her 2nd win of the year.
  • 4 0
 can the race not be pushed to tomorrow?
  • 3 0
 UCI probably only care about running it if it can be televised and monetarised as a result. The TV networks most likely won't make a new timeslot a day later. They'd probably force the issue if it was a roadie race, but they DGAF about MTB.
  • 1 0
 Of course it can.
  • 2 0
 Discovery & uci more footage blah blah blah & more cancellations! Pack ya shit up go home & give it back to redbull you clowns! & get bloody Warner on! Ffs
  • 5 2
 Un-Cyclist International.

Farce & Fiasco cycling organisation.
  • 3 0
 Well, that's a bit anti climatic.
  • 2 0
 Come on, are we getting to the point where F1 got? We don't race in rain anymore or what?
  • 1 1
 I'm not glad, and I am as a WBD hater as anyone else (specially my Eurosport subscription with screen flickering every 10 secs), but if a heli can't fly in case of a major crash, things have to be considered.
  • 3 0
 didnt know helis couldnt fly over mud who knew!
  • 1 0
 It's not raining there I believe, it's cancelled due to overnight rain. Track was deemed too difficult to ride. Seems like the general consensus (of riders on Instagram at least) is that it was a bad decision.
  • 2 0
 There's no mention of bad weather now. It was over night. If the heli can't fly due to weather, that's a reason to cancel sure. If it's just a bit tricky on track in the opinion of the organiser that's a totally stupid reason to cancel. These are the top riders in the world, they can handle a bit of slop. DH is like rallying not F1.
  • 1 0
 @Beeco: You know what they will do now, they will make sure sections are rideable to their standards in wet conditions in the future, so there won't be any gnarly steep OC stuff, it will all get benched. Ffs you just know it will happen.
  • 3 0
 Never heard of mud tyres ffs... So what if track gets cut up, that's DH...
  • 1 0
 well watch this really good interview with wyn instead..

www.youtube.com/watch?v=MnxPKf2xDZY

maybe we need to start a fans union to help save dh?!
  • 2 0
 Just tuned in to GCN+ to see the news. Fingers crossed for tomorrow!
  • 2 0
 I bought a bloody bag of chips to watch during the race, now I'm gonna have to fight my urge to eat the chips till tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 @bikes-arent-real: I usually buy a bag of chips to eat, not to watch it. But to each their own.
  • 2 0
 Bodhi Kuhn got robbed. Lame.
  • 2 0
 What a joke, uci is ridiculous!!!
  • 1 0
 Now, if only there was some totally unnecessary race tomorrow that they could cancel to make space for the juniors to race.
  • 4 2
 Fuckin UCI
  • 1 0
 They should start at 6 am next week
  • 1 0
 typooo
  • 1 0
 This is really bad
  • 1 0
 What a load of bollox
  • 3 6
 Quick, blame it on Discovery.
  • 3 0
 Well, as event organisers they (ESO) are the ones who made the call not to race today. From what I'm seeing some riders aren't happy about it.
  • 2 0
 Well they weren't involved in the past and this didn't happen.





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.066161
Mobile Version of Website