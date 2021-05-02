Results: Dakotah Norton & Frida Ronning Dominate Downhill Southeast Qualifying

The Downhill Southeast 2021 series kicks off with a stacked field of riders. In the Pro Men's racing, Dakotah Norton comes out on top with a lead of over 5
seconds on Neko Mulally. Completing the top three is Luca Shaw who is back after his spinal fracture injury
from the Windrock Tennessee National.
For the Pro Women, Frida Ronning takes the fastest time with a significant 12
second lead on Caroline Washam with Rachel Pageau nearly 16 seconds behind in third place.
Check out the full results from qualifying below.
Results:
Pro Men:
1st. Dakotah Norton: 2:33.41
2nd. Neko Mulally: +5.37
3rd. Luca Shaw: +7
4th. Chris Grice: +10.13
5th. Walker Shaw: +14.62
Pro Women:
1st. Frida Ronning: 3:20.71
2nd. Caroline Washam: +12.65
3rd. Rachel Pageau: +15.9
4th. Mazie Hayden: +29.41
5th. Lilly Driver: +56.65
