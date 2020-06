Results:



Men:



1st. Luca Shaw: 2:54.98

2nd. Dakotah Norton: +1.93

3rd. Chris Grice: +3.90

4th. Nikolas Nestoroff: +5.90

5th. Seth Hanson: +6.00





Women:



1st. Frida Rønning: 3:31.36

2nd. Kailey Skelton: +4.00

3rd. Rachel Pogo: +19.63

4th. Mazie Hayden: +48.05

5th. Rachel Kelleher: +1:15.06





With qualifying completed at the first round of the Downhill Southeast series at Windrock check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.