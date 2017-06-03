Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
RACING
Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup 2017
Jun 2, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Elite Women
1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Tracey Hannah
3 // Myriam Nicole
Junior Men
1 // Sylvain Cougourex
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Finn Iles
Junior Women:
1 // Melanie Chappaz
2 // Megan James
3 // Flora Lesoin
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
The New Santa Cruz Nomad is Longer and Slacker Than Ever – First Ride
143323 views
Enduro World Series Round 4, Ireland – Results
67173 views
Ibis' New HD4 - Review
64910 views
Tech Randoms – Fort William DH World Cup
56130 views
Pivot Switchblade – Review
53044 views
Fort William DH World Cup 2017 Track Walk – Photo Epic
50801 views
The Deathgrip Movie Photo Epic
47148 views
Isabeau Courdurier's Custom Sunn Kern - EWS Ireland 2017
46514 views
27 Comments
Score
Time
+ 4
Smilingtom
(1 hours ago)
is there no live timing this time. I could´nt find any on UCIs homepage or somewhere else
[Reply]
+ 3
cikudh
(1 hours ago)
we are going backward ?
[Reply]
+ 6
DHMF
(1 hours ago)
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
scroll down and select Fort William Results + live Timing
The UCI Website is a nightmare...
[Reply]
+ 1
Smilingtom
(45 mins ago)
thanks. You´re right the hp is rubbish but also my browser blocks flash and scripts which is why I havent seen the timing.
[Reply]
+ 5
kornbrot
(37 mins ago)
prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20170606_dh/DHI/WE/dh/5/lst?ll=149649416496
works better than the embedded version on the UCI page
[Reply]
+ 1
Smilingtom
(33 mins ago)
yes works absolutely fine. thanks
[Reply]
+ 1
chainzuck
(14 mins ago)
Pretty damn big gaps for the women and junior! Is there some hesitation to already pin it in the field? There are some points on the line....
[Reply]
+ 1
donpinpon29
(20 mins ago)
prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20170606_dh/DHI/ME/dh/TT_ME/res
[Reply]
+ 1
jonbath
(41 mins ago)
Fyi- live timing links didn't show up on my phone until I switched to the desktop version of the site.
[Reply]
+ 1
AdamOdh
(6 mins ago)
Could anyone tell me who is protected and who is not? Only top 20 from lourdes?
[Reply]
+ 2
casey79
(1 hours ago)
Anyone know were the live timing can be found??
[Reply]
+ 1
perroch
(1 hours ago)
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
Hopefully it's gonna work at some point. Maybe we're in between categories.
[Reply]
+ 2
DHMF
(58 mins ago)
@perroch
: The women start is in 1 minute
[Reply]
+ 1
casey79
(56 mins ago)
thanks guys. women now on track.
[Reply]
+ 1
DHMF
(49 mins ago)
@casey79
: Looks like Atherton smoked the rest of the field once more
[Reply]
+ 1
WMcycling
(4 mins ago)
What is the part between split 1 and split 2? Is that the muddy woods part? Lot of guys lose a lot of time on that part.
[Reply]
+ 1
won-sean-animal-chin
(11 mins ago)
Hope Miranda is ok. Is she protected?
[Reply]
+ 2
Hopthief
(36 mins ago)
Thank you DHMF
[Reply]
+ 1
DHMF
(21 mins ago)
You're welcome
[Reply]
+ 1
konafarker
(1 hours ago)
Way to go Finn! Kick ass time!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Hopthief
(1 hours ago)
Been searching for 3hrs + during the previous week, no live timing found
[Reply]
+ 1
DHMF
(57 mins ago)
www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results
[Reply]
+ 2
kornbrot
(36 mins ago)
prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20170606_dh/DHI/WE/dh/5/lst?ll=149649416496
[Reply]
+ 1
AdamOdh
(38 mins ago)
Looks like nobody won't stop Rachel Atherton :O
[Reply]
+ 8
neil-g
(27 mins ago)
I'm just going to say it, yes RA is a brilliant rider but this is making the Womens race so boring. Okay neg me..
[Reply]
+ 3
rideRB
(14 mins ago)
I think Tahnee crashed or had a major mistake, look at her first split time. I bet she's still in for finals.
[Reply]
+ 1
coolbeans1235
(16 mins ago)
Anyone know what happened to miranda miller? Hope shes ok
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
Pinkbike Live
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034567
Mobile Version of Website
27 Comments
scroll down and select Fort William Results + live Timing
The UCI Website is a nightmare...
Hopefully it's gonna work at some point. Maybe we're in between categories.
Post a Comment