RACING

Qualifying Results – Fort William DH World Cup 2017

Jun 2, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Women

1 // Rachel Atherton
2 // Tracey Hannah
3 // Myriam Nicole



Junior Men

1 // Sylvain Cougourex
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Finn Iles



Junior Women:

1 // Melanie Chappaz
2 // Megan James
3 // Flora Lesoin



27 Comments

  • + 4
 is there no live timing this time. I could´nt find any on UCIs homepage or somewhere else
  • + 3
 we are going backward ?
  • + 6
 www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results

scroll down and select Fort William Results + live Timing

The UCI Website is a nightmare...
  • + 1
 thanks. You´re right the hp is rubbish but also my browser blocks flash and scripts which is why I havent seen the timing.
  • + 5
 prod.chronorace.be/angular/results.html#/uci/event/20170606_dh/DHI/WE/dh/5/lst?ll=149649416496 works better than the embedded version on the UCI page
  • + 1
 yes works absolutely fine. thanks
  • + 1
 Pretty damn big gaps for the women and junior! Is there some hesitation to already pin it in the field? There are some points on the line....
  • + 1
 Fyi- live timing links didn't show up on my phone until I switched to the desktop version of the site.
  • + 1
 Could anyone tell me who is protected and who is not? Only top 20 from lourdes?
  • + 2
 Anyone know were the live timing can be found??
  • + 1
 www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2017-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup-presented-by-shimano/162153117/widgets/live-timing-results

Hopefully it's gonna work at some point. Maybe we're in between categories.
  • + 2
 @perroch: The women start is in 1 minute Smile
  • + 1
 thanks guys. women now on track.
  • + 1
 @casey79: Looks like Atherton smoked the rest of the field once more
  • + 1
 What is the part between split 1 and split 2? Is that the muddy woods part? Lot of guys lose a lot of time on that part.
  • + 1
 Hope Miranda is ok. Is she protected?
  • + 2
 Thank you DHMF
  • + 1
 You're welcome
  • + 1
 Way to go Finn! Kick ass time!!!
  • + 1
 Looks like nobody won't stop Rachel Atherton :O
  • + 8
 I'm just going to say it, yes RA is a brilliant rider but this is making the Womens race so boring. Okay neg me..
  • + 3
 I think Tahnee crashed or had a major mistake, look at her first split time. I bet she's still in for finals.
  • + 1
 Anyone know what happened to miranda miller? Hope shes ok

Post a Comment



