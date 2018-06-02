Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH

.
Elite Men
Coming Soon
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 5:07.825
2nd. NICOLE Myriam 5:09.765 +1.940
3rd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 5:16.908 +9.083
4th. HANNAH Tracey 5:16.984 +9.159
5th. RAVANEL Cecile 5:22.395 +14.570
Junior Men
1st. A’HERN Kye 4:43.485
2nd. EDWARDS Kade 4:44.021 +0.536
3rd. KERR Henry 4:45.904 +2.419
4th. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:46.898 +3.413
5th. EDMONDSON Jamie 4:53.149 +9.664
Junior Women
1st. HOLL Valentina 5:18.319
2nd. JOHNSET Mille 5:38.754 +20.435
3rd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:43.134 +24.815
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:56.196 +37.877
5th. MELVIN Kaytlin 6:01.632 +43.313
Like Martin Maes did in EWS.
