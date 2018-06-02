RACING

Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH

Jun 2, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Live timing here.

Elite Men

Elite Women

1st. ATHERTON Rachel 5:07.825
2nd. NICOLE Myriam 5:09.765 +1.940
3rd. SEAGRAVE Tahnee 5:16.908 +9.083
4th. HANNAH Tracey 5:16.984 +9.159
5th. RAVANEL Cecile 5:22.395 +14.570


Junior Men

1st. A’HERN Kye 4:43.485
2nd. EDWARDS Kade 4:44.021 +0.536
3rd. KERR Henry 4:45.904 +2.419
4th. DAPRELA Thibaut 4:46.898 +3.413
5th. EDMONDSON Jamie 4:53.149 +9.664
Junior Women

1st. HOLL Valentina 5:18.319
2nd. JOHNSET Mille 5:38.754 +20.435
3rd. NEWKIRK Anna 5:43.134 +24.815
4th. ZIBASA Paula 5:56.196 +37.877
5th. MELVIN Kaytlin 6:01.632 +43.313

23 Comments

  • + 26
 Vali is an absolute weapon.
  • + 3
 #future
  • + 2
 Yep, wow, just wow at that quali time. 20 seconds ahead of the second place Junior Women rider - would have got 5th place in the Elite Women!
  • + 3
 Look at the time! She was Hölling ass.
  • + 10
 Had to double take the decimal point when I read that Valentina Holl put +20.435 into the field!
  • + 10
 7 seconds faster then Myriam Nicole yesterday in timed training!
  • + 1
 The force is strong with this one
  • + 4
 maybe she should just skip being a junior although I think the red painted boxer gives her the advantage in juniors though.
  • + 2
 Is it possible to compete in DH as an Elite rider when you're too young?
Like Martin Maes did in EWS.
  • + 2
 Rachel and Myriam in a league of their own today
  • + 2
 Damn, Luca is darkhorsing like a boss!
  • + 1
 Is live timing available anywhere?
  • + 1
 www.uci.ch/mountain-bike/ucievents/2018-mountain-bike-uci-mountain-bike-world-cup/162153118/widgets/live-timing-results-185534
  • + 2
 @kdimock: Cheers lad!
  • + 4
 @kdimock: The link is just going to a blank UCI page... anyone else getting this?
  • + 1
 @joel4: yeh it seems to be crook
  • + 1
 Last I saw it was Luca, Hart, Loris, Blenky. Gwin was 9th, but only 15 on track.
  • + 1
 @joel4: UCI page is shite. Slow but eventually gets there.
  • + 2
 Luca Hart Loris Brosnan Williamson Blenkinsop Fearon Norton A. Pierron Iles MVG Brayton Gee Fairclough Niko Gwin Bulldog
  • + 1
 Vali Holl is really impressive, can't wait for her turning elite
  • + 2
 It is Kye, not Kyle
  • + 1
 How’d Mick go?
  • + 1
 24 seconds back into 62nd at the moment.... bummer

