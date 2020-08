Results:



Men:



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:31.32

2nd. Loris Vergier: +0.72

3rd. Thomas Estaque: +1.18

4th. Angel Suarez: +1.44

5th. Antoine Vidal: +1.64





Women:



1st. Mélanie Chappaz: 4:09.32

2nd. Agnes Delest: +5.40

3rd. Mariana Salazar: +7.91

4th. Lauryne Chappaz: +8.73

5th. Mathilde Bernard: +8.95





With qualifying completed for the French Cup at Alpe d'Huez check out who will be last out of the start hut in finals.