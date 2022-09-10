Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a full run of the wild Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.
1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.225
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:25.609
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:27.634
4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:29.497
5th. Jim Monro: 2:30.117
6th. Joe Smith: 2:31.128
7th. Gee Atherton: 2:32.349
8th. Sam Gale: 2:33.945
9th. Thibault Laly: 2:35.852
10th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:37.662
11th. Harry Molloy: 2:37.679
12th. Craig Evans: 2:38.588
13th. Taylor Vernon: 2:39.697
14th. Ronan Dunne: 2:40.080
15th. Gaetan Vigé: 2:41.042
16th. Chris Cumming: 2:42.707
17th. Vincent Tupin: 2:45.932
18th. Matt Hockenhull: 2:52.230
19th. David McMillan: 2:57.788
20th. Florent Payet: DNF
21st. Sam Hockenhull: DNF
22nd. Josh Lowe: DNF
23rd. Matteo Iniguez: DNS
