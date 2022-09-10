Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.225

2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:25.609

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:27.634

4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:29.497

5th. Jim Monro: 2:30.117

6th. Joe Smith: 2:31.128

7th. Gee Atherton: 2:32.349

8th. Sam Gale: 2:33.945

9th. Thibault Laly: 2:35.852

10th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:37.662

11th. Harry Molloy: 2:37.679

12th. Craig Evans: 2:38.588

13th. Taylor Vernon: 2:39.697

14th. Ronan Dunne: 2:40.080

15th. Gaetan Vigé: 2:41.042

16th. Chris Cumming: 2:42.707

17th. Vincent Tupin: 2:45.932

18th. Matt Hockenhull: 2:52.230

19th. David McMillan: 2:57.788

20th. Florent Payet: DNF

21st. Sam Hockenhull: DNF

22nd. Josh Lowe: DNF

23rd. Matteo Iniguez: DNS



Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a full run of the wild Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.