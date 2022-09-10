Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2022

Sep 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a full run of the wild Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.

Riders who did not compete in qualifying or finish their run will still be able to race on Sunday.

1st. Bernard Kerr: 2:22.225
2nd. Adam Brayton: 2:25.609
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 2:27.634
4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:29.497
5th. Jim Monro: 2:30.117
6th. Joe Smith: 2:31.128
7th. Gee Atherton: 2:32.349
8th. Sam Gale: 2:33.945
9th. Thibault Laly: 2:35.852
10th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:37.662
11th. Harry Molloy: 2:37.679
12th. Craig Evans: 2:38.588
13th. Taylor Vernon: 2:39.697
14th. Ronan Dunne: 2:40.080
15th. Gaetan Vigé: 2:41.042
16th. Chris Cumming: 2:42.707
17th. Vincent Tupin: 2:45.932
18th. Matt Hockenhull: 2:52.230
19th. David McMillan: 2:57.788
20th. Florent Payet: DNF
21st. Sam Hockenhull: DNF
22nd. Josh Lowe: DNF
23rd. Matteo Iniguez: DNS


10 Comments

  • 8 0
 Wtf - looks like the exploding front wheel hasn’t held BK back at all…
  • 4 0
 How the f*ck is Gee in a top ten qualifying spot after everything? Way to come back and then some. Gee is just made out of something incredible. What an inspiration.
  • 2 0
 apparently BK can still be the best, even with one hand tied behind his back.
  • 4 0
 Jesse Blewitt?
  • 1 0
 Just posted, broken collar bone. Heal well, Jess.
  • 2 0
 Sadly she has broken her collarbone. Jess did win the rider of the week award.
  • 1 0
 Bernard Kerr still the fastest after that crash is insane!
  • 2 0
 Gee… yes dude!
  • 1 0
 AnimalKerr!
  • 1 0
 Any news on Kaos?





