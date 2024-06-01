Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024

1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.402

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 2:29.955

3rd. Juanfer Velez: 2:31.790

4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:32.979

5th. George Brannigan: 2:33.604

6th. Sebastian Holguin: 2:34.219

7th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:34.707

8th. Sam Gale: 2:35.914

9th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:36.042

10th. Taylor Vernon: 2:40.367

11th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.014

12th. Brook MacDonald: 2:41.218

13th. Harry Molloy: 2:42.578

14th. Thibault Laly: 2:43.103

15th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:43.653

16th. Josh Lowe: 2:44.642

17th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:48.387

18th. Alex Storr: 2:48.753

19th. Jono Jones: 2:48.909

20th. Dennis Luffman: 2:49.763

21st. Vincent Tupin: 2:50.279

22nd. Sam Hockenhull: 2:57.222

23rd. Edgar Briole: 2:57.222

24th. Craig Evans: 3:01.322

25th. Matt Jones: 3:01.652

26th. Thomas Genon: 3:10.357

27th. Szymon Godziek: 3:27.700

Adam Brayton: DNF

Gaetan Vige: DNS



Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the updated Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.