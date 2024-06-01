Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the updated Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.
1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.402
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 2:29.955
3rd. Juanfer Velez: 2:31.790
4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:32.979
5th. George Brannigan: 2:33.604
6th. Sebastian Holguin: 2:34.219
7th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:34.707
8th. Sam Gale: 2:35.914
9th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:36.042
10th. Taylor Vernon: 2:40.367
11th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.014
12th. Brook MacDonald: 2:41.218
13th. Harry Molloy: 2:42.578
14th. Thibault Laly: 2:43.103
15th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:43.653
16th. Josh Lowe: 2:44.642
17th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:48.387
18th. Alex Storr: 2:48.753
19th. Jono Jones: 2:48.909
20th. Dennis Luffman: 2:49.763
21st. Vincent Tupin: 2:50.279
22nd. Sam Hockenhull: 2:57.222
23rd. Edgar Briole: 2:57.222
24th. Craig Evans: 3:01.322
25th. Matt Jones: 3:01.652
26th. Thomas Genon: 3:10.357
27th. Szymon Godziek: 3:27.700
Adam Brayton: DNF
Gaetan Vige: DNS
But how many hands do those lads even have right now? Because they do pinkbike stuff with Ben, their own stuff just like shredits, and then usually get contracted yb companies like Trek for some form of pre-season and post-season promo vid. Busy boys.
I'm def OK with WB just hiring people who are already doing things right in the industry. They should also open up GoPros for all riders, if they haven't already. Just let riders post it and don't claim any of it under copyright/ownership. It's pennies anyway. Just free promotion.
I can't see any changes to the track from the cliff drop down where you could gain anywhere near that sort of time, to me it just shows how fast these boys are going this year.
Let’s go JuanFer, Let’s go Mini!!!
He lis listed as DNF.
Hope it was just a mechanical or something and he made it off the course ok
Step aside hardline, we've got a new main event.
I think Nico had the right idea ditching Dark Fest and only on PB is he ridiculed for not wanting to go "everythings is for sale" full retard...