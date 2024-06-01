Powered by Outside

Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024

Jun 1, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the updated Welsh Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.

1st. Ronan Dunne: 2:27.402
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 2:29.955
3rd. Juanfer Velez: 2:31.790
4th. Charlie Hatton: 2:32.979
5th. George Brannigan: 2:33.604
6th. Sebastian Holguin: 2:34.219
7th. Sam Blenkinsop: 2:34.707
8th. Sam Gale: 2:35.914
9th. Matteo Iniguez: 2:36.042
10th. Taylor Vernon: 2:40.367
11th. Josh Bryceland: 2:41.014
12th. Brook MacDonald: 2:41.218
13th. Harry Molloy: 2:42.578
14th. Thibault Laly: 2:43.103
15th. Brendan Fairclough: 2:43.653
16th. Josh Lowe: 2:44.642
17th. Theo Erlangsen: 2:48.387
18th. Alex Storr: 2:48.753
19th. Jono Jones: 2:48.909
20th. Dennis Luffman: 2:49.763
21st. Vincent Tupin: 2:50.279
22nd. Sam Hockenhull: 2:57.222
23rd. Edgar Briole: 2:57.222
24th. Craig Evans: 3:01.322
25th. Matt Jones: 3:01.652
26th. Thomas Genon: 3:10.357
27th. Szymon Godziek: 3:27.700
Adam Brayton: DNF
Gaetan Vige: DNS


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results Hardline Hardline 2024


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,173 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Canyon Gap Removed from 2024 Red Bull Hardline
77041 views
Video: Testing the New Canyon Gap at Red Bull Hardline Wales 2024
75456 views
Pinkbike Primer: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of Red Bull Hardline 2024
37146 views
[UPDATED] Final Elite XCO Results & Overall Standings from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2024
35770 views
Santa Cruz Bikes Founder Rob Roskopp is Joining Specialized Bikes
32884 views
Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline 2024
32017 views
Video: Hard Enduro Heavyweight Attempts to Set Fastest Time on the Red Bull Hardline Course
31198 views
Sam Hill Starts New Project with Foes Bikes
31186 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

84 Comments
  • 89 6
 I hope UCI/Warner Bros. Discovery are watching! Relax the rules on rider cameras and filming.....and look at the massive exposure. The rider created hype and content increases your broadcast value. Hard to imagine the thought process: "Massive free advertising? No cost to us? Nope, we can't have that!"
  • 67 6
 Loving how you mentioned UCI & Discover/WB...those guys are not watching Redbull, biking, or even their own broadcasts. They are snorting coke off hookers backsides on mega-yacths somewhere in the Caribean or Med. Good idea but...they are out to lunch on whats happening around this, esp anything to do with bikes. Logic, facts and reason are not in the chat.
  • 17 0
 I've seen a lot of advertising for insta360 and Red Bull this week on my Instagram. I hope the 30 odd riders doing all of this are paid well for their efforts! Said no one in marketing.
  • 5 15
flag MrNally (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 What sort of rider created hype/content have we got from Hardline this week that we wouldn't get from a World Cup week?
  • 12 0
 @MrNally: I mean insta360 basically bought out Hardline and is encouraging all riders to upload their stuff online. If you are allowed to run a GP at a WC, the event owns that footage. It's been fairly inconsistent who can or can't film race runs and what you can or can't do with the footage. Also, the Red Bull promo vids are still better than what WB/D are doing. They are learning, slowly. Basically by ripping off Vital RAW and Sleeper. Which is ok. But they could/should probably do MORE considering they run the event. More BtS stuff. Better interviews. Maybe ditch the generic commentator lass that doesn't know about DH. etc
  • 3 1
 @lepigpen: I think Sleeper are working with/for WB Discovery.
  • 3 0
 @theboypanda: Ya I feel like they got picked up to do basically a Vital RAW knock off. Which I'm totally down for. I'd love for Sleeper to get picked up for more than that. Basically end of series documentary.

But how many hands do those lads even have right now? Because they do pinkbike stuff with Ben, their own stuff just like shredits, and then usually get contracted yb companies like Trek for some form of pre-season and post-season promo vid. Busy boys.

I'm def OK with WB just hiring people who are already doing things right in the industry. They should also open up GoPros for all riders, if they haven't already. Just let riders post it and don't claim any of it under copyright/ownership. It's pennies anyway. Just free promotion.
  • 1 0
 Nope. Paywalls and lack of exposure grow sports. These people know what they’re doing.
  • 67 1
 Ronan is on fire right now. Hopefully he can put one down tomorrow
  • 5 0
 Comparing BK's run to the lip of the cliff drop (just after the new section joins the old track) it took him 16 seconds longer than Jackson took to get to the same point in his winning run in 2022. Ronan qualified 2.5 seconds faster and did this year's longer track in almost exactly the same time as his fourth place run in '22.
I can't see any changes to the track from the cliff drop down where you could gain anywhere near that sort of time, to me it just shows how fast these boys are going this year.
  • 2 0
 I thought his helmet cam footage looked suspiciously fast compared to other riders' footage, like the camera was doing some trickery. Turns out he really is just that must faster than everyone after all haha
  • 34 4
 Oh my god, this wasn’t live streamed?? I hate discovery
  • 14 0
 There wasn't even live timing to follow. I hate Disney
  • 20 0
 @MrNally: Wasn't mentioned in the newspaper either. I hate The Guardian.
  • 1 0
 @vinay: nie było nic w Gazecie Wrocławskiej, co za mendy!
  • 26 0
 Rat boy is back in action, hells yeah
  • 1 2
 Didn't know he's riding for YT!! tup He's not yet on their website.
  • 2 0
 Oops, my bad... it's the other Josh lol
  • 18 1
 Colombians are on fire!!!!
Let’s go JuanFer, Let’s go Mini!!!
  • 8 0
 No shit - This Urban DH boy showing the Dirt boys how to fly!
  • 2 0
 Are those the two guys in blue race kits? They've been looking good on track.
  • 3 1
 @mbrook: yes. They are
  • 13 0
 They put that friggin RB lid on the kid and it's over now. He's chugging RB and pissing confidence right now.
  • 12 0
 What happened to the Kestrel?
  • 1 0
 Poor guy is having a terrible run of luck this year!
  • 1 0
 Does he get to race tomorrow???
  • 2 0
 Flat on his qualy run. From what he was saying on his last vlog he’ll still be riding tomorrow I think??
  • 2 0
 He got a flat tyre www.youtube.com/watch?v=2fzBb0o4wIw
  • 10 0
 The rat was probably just chilling still beats half the current wc guys on the hill
  • 14 4
 Thats well Dunne then.
  • 7 0
 Fooking rat boy. Picks up a DH bike and lays down a heater beating many well known names. let's see what tomorrow brings. Long live the Rat
  • 8 0
 Let’s go Juanfer!
  • 7 4
 That video where Dunne is just casually chatting to himself while flying down this track. It has to be the best video on YouTube right now. He's not even human dude must be an alien.
  • 3 0
 Yeah that was awesome. When he landed some of the big ones he let out a sigh like it was me dropping off a kerb
  • 7 0
 And the women’s ?
  • 6 0
 i think next year we'll be seeing full runs from them
  • 6 30
flag BMXrad (10 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 You want serious injury or worse?
  • 7 2
 @BMXrad: you’ll get a serious injury or worse if you carry on like that
  • 1 0
 IT'S NOT A RACE! (anymore)
  • 1 0
 @nrelf038: yeah, been so cool watching some of the practice. It’ll come soon enough.
  • 4 0
 I wonder what happened to grandad?
He lis listed as DNF.
Hope it was just a mechanical or something and he made it off the course ok
  • 4 0
 according to his Youtube vlog he got a flat and will line up tomorrow
  • 4 0
 Don't you mean "Juanfer Velez" in 3rd? @juanfervelez25
  • 4 0
 Does anyone know if any woman qualified? Are they racing ?
  • 3 0
 Don’t think they have managed to do all the features yet, so can’t qualify. hopefully next year
  • 2 0
 Ronan's riding a wave at the moment. Would be even better if Jackson was able to ride!
  • 2 0
 what a hectic and epic top 3.
  • 23 21
 Where is the girls did they qualify? lol
  • 14 8
 Shhhh don't trigger it off
  • 11 0
 can only qualify if you've hit all the features, and don't think they've hit the 90's yet
  • 10 0
 just like tazmania they have to do every obstacle if they whana race it i guess they didnt do the two 90s but they where charging everything else hopefully next year some will step up to them
  • 3 0
 Too bad Gracey isnt here.
  • 2 0
 Haven't seen it live for a while so I'm so looking forward to tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 Looks like we will see a better version of the finals we missed last year! Fudging Awesome!
  • 3 0
 My $ would be on BC!
  • 1 0
 Who dat
  • 3 1
 @Roost66: British Columbia
  • 2 0
 @enduroNZ: makes sense
  • 1 0
 Bummer, my 6 yo daughter was really excited to watch the girls' runs. Gotta figure out what to tell her.
  • 2 1
 Literally can't wait for this
  • 42 3
 I think you mean, literally can wait for this. If your comment was a suicide note, I stand corrected, and I'm sorry I misread the gravity of the situation.
  • 2 1
 @st-alfie: you bizarre mofo lol
  • 10 0
 @dhclb: and with that it's looking like a simple grammatical error, but it's still too early to be sure. People will be on the edge of their seats waiting to see how this plays out.

Step aside hardline, we've got a new main event.
  • 1 0
 @st-alfie: RedBull Literal Hardline, with two commentators constantly interrupting one another with, "Well, actually..."
  • 15 0
 @Drewtini: Red Bull Helpline, for when you literally can't wait.
  • 2 0
 IT’S FIGURATIVELY
  • 3 3
 Result is Dunne No one is catching him. Charlie Hatton second, Craig Evans third.
  • 4 8
flag h8terbike999 (8 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 I feel like Ronan is gonna take the wc overall over bruni this season
  • 2 0
 @h8terbike999: bold prediction for a guy who is (by his own admission) 100% checkers or wreckers
  • 2 2
 @h8terbike999: you saw what happened to Amuray when he tried. I bet you Ronan is gonna see life-changing injuries if he keeps this up. No one can follow the actual GOAT (minnar won his races in the 00s when there wasn't competition like we see today)..
  • 1 0
 @EikSkaloe69: he said in an interview he wasn't riding ragged. He was max attitude, but not max speed. Sure, could still wreck anyway
  • 2 0
 What about Gee?
  • 2 0
 Gee wasn't on the rider list put up before the event, so I'd guess he never planned to race.
  • 8 0
 @commental: to be fair, it's just amazing to see the Terminator back riding with the rest of the lads again, he doesn't even need to compete.
  • 1 0
 @ardee: For sure, I certainly wasn't knocking him for not racing.
  • 5 1
 He didn’t want to hurt the mountain if he fell off, so decided not to race
  • 3 1
 Gee is held together by duct tape and prayers at this point, please do not encourage him
  • 2 0
 Juanfer!
  • 1 0
 Now thats a lineup
  • 1 2
 That's what I wanted to know also?
  • 2 1
 nvrmd delete
  • 1 0
 Let Brayton ride!!!
  • 1 0
 But where is the moto?
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.050045
Mobile Version of Website