Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:01.752

2nd. George Brannigan: +2.771

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +6.490

4th. Gaetan Vige: +8.318

5th. Darcy Coutts: +8.970

6th. Matteo Iniguez: +9.766

7th. Adam Brayton: +10.378

8th. Ronan Dunne: +11.753

9th. Laurie Greenland: +11.829

10th. Brook Macdonald: +12.323

11th. Kaos Seagrave: +13.787

12th. Sam Blenkinsop: +14.819

13th. Dan Booker: +15.107

14th. Sam Gale: +15.341

15th. Thibault Laly: +15.926

16th. Jim Monro: +16.250

17th. Vincent Tupin: +17.040

18th. Theo Erlangsen: +17.989

19th. Connor Fearon: +18.949

20th. Baxter Maiwald: +21.274

21st. Johny Salido: +26.565

22nd. Thomas Genon: +31.519

23rd. Matt Jones: +44.580

24th. Reed Boggs: +55.012

25th. Remy Morton: +1:07.859

26th. Dennis Luffman: +1:33.333

27th. Edgar Briole: DNF



Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the new Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.