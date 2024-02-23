Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the new Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.
1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:01.752
2nd. George Brannigan: +2.771
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +6.490
4th. Gaetan Vige: +8.318
5th. Darcy Coutts: +8.970
6th. Matteo Iniguez: +9.766
7th. Adam Brayton: +10.378
8th. Ronan Dunne: +11.753
9th. Laurie Greenland: +11.829
10th. Brook Macdonald: +12.323
11th. Kaos Seagrave: +13.787
12th. Sam Blenkinsop: +14.819
13th. Dan Booker: +15.107
14th. Sam Gale: +15.341
15th. Thibault Laly: +15.926
16th. Jim Monro: +16.250
17th. Vincent Tupin: +17.040
18th. Theo Erlangsen: +17.989
19th. Connor Fearon: +18.949
20th. Baxter Maiwald: +21.274
21st. Johny Salido: +26.565
22nd. Thomas Genon: +31.519
23rd. Matt Jones: +44.580
24th. Reed Boggs: +55.012
25th. Remy Morton: +1:07.859
26th. Dennis Luffman: +1:33.333
27th. Edgar Briole: DNF
Bernard is going to get Goldstoned again isn't he?
Women's seeding didn't go ahead. They didn't tell us why as far as I know.