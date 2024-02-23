Qualifying Results from Red Bull Hardline Tasmania 2024

Feb 23, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
photo

Ahead of finals tomorrow riders took on the challenge of a race speed run of the new Hardline course to decide the start order. Check out who went fastest below.

1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:01.752
2nd. George Brannigan: +2.771
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: +6.490
4th. Gaetan Vige: +8.318
5th. Darcy Coutts: +8.970
6th. Matteo Iniguez: +9.766
7th. Adam Brayton: +10.378
8th. Ronan Dunne: +11.753
9th. Laurie Greenland: +11.829
10th. Brook Macdonald: +12.323
11th. Kaos Seagrave: +13.787
12th. Sam Blenkinsop: +14.819
13th. Dan Booker: +15.107
14th. Sam Gale: +15.341
15th. Thibault Laly: +15.926
16th. Jim Monro: +16.250
17th. Vincent Tupin: +17.040
18th. Theo Erlangsen: +17.989
19th. Connor Fearon: +18.949
20th. Baxter Maiwald: +21.274
21st. Johny Salido: +26.565
22nd. Thomas Genon: +31.519
23rd. Matt Jones: +44.580
24th. Reed Boggs: +55.012
25th. Remy Morton: +1:07.859
26th. Dennis Luffman: +1:33.333
27th. Edgar Briole: DNF


29 Comments
  • 13 1
 That was probably Ronan's first full run!
Bernard is going to get Goldstoned again isn't he?
  • 2 1
 Maybe, but Jackson had to arrange for BK to have a fked wrist to achieve that
  • 10 0
 What about the women? Do they not have to qualify too?
  • 2 0
 I'm not sure if anyone has done a top to bottom run yet. There's a big difference between doing individual features and stringing them all together in one run without a tow.
  • 4 0
 @watchmen: Believe I read Gracie had completed a full run
  • 7 0
 There's been no seeding results published for the Women yet. If any become available we will add them in here.
  • 2 0
 I was thinking about this earlier, like what's the official plan. Checking out their Instagrams earlier today I believe Gracey is the only woman so far having ridden the full track. Several had planned to try the final jump this morning, but it had gotten really windy (and then wet), so they decided to cancel. However, they were also saying they're hoping to see if they could still do it tomorrow, but I'm not sure if it's just about trying it in the morning practice, or if they could still actually do proper race runs. Of course I'm not sure if any of the women have even planned to do the actual race, which would be absolutely fine, but I'm just not quite clear on how the Hardline rules and processes work.
  • 1 0
 @watchmen: Lots of them have and the 70 at the end wasn’t included. Further, it was expected some men might ride by the bottom shark fins (don’t know if any did). Tahnee gave it a miss and plans to race tomorrow. Let’s Go!
  • 3 4
 @edspratt: a comment in the article would have made that clearer.
  • 4 0
 Jeez, didn't Bernard predict a 3:10 finals time on his channel? He's beaten his own prediction by ten seconds. Can't wait to see Jackson's race pace, he was probably too busy blasting berms on that run
  • 5 0
 Sounds like they just went as far as the road gap for qualis because of the wind.
  • 1 0
 @fergward: that's correct.
  • 3 0
 Some big gaps from 1-4, but my guess is they are not going full race pace yet. Kerr naturally more comfortable at a higher pace thanks to the extra testing days.
  • 2 0
 Maybe. But all the sections where time can be made up were closed and most not even ‘cut’ when he visited to check the big jumps (which won’t be where time is made up as there’s a fairly fixed pace over them to avoid a lethal over-jump. They all know how to scrub. The big question is who was cruising a bit in those new conditions? And, is it true Jackson missed out the shark find?
  • 1 0
 and also its Kerr, buddy. Other riders were testing alongside him. He's just that good.
  • 5 0
 Let's hope Edgar Briole's DNF is down to a mechanical, not an injury
  • 1 0
 I think he crashed but he looks good in the last Thibault Laly's vlog
  • 1 0
 How did Jackson get 3rd without hitting the shark fin? Where’s the girls seeding results? Tomorrow’s race is going be awesome! Come on Marra!
  • 1 0
 Where did you see him not hitting it?
  • 1 0
 Jackson missed the sharks fin? Where did you see that? Marra took it oh and got tenth, so…
  • 1 0
 @kingstonwarr: it’s on Marra’s vlog, Wyn was stood at the shark fin and said Jackson didn’t do it
  • 4 0
 During seeding the wind and rain was hectic so the finish line (timer device) was bought up before the shark fin. Most riders didn't do it, many just stopped before it but some chose to carry on and do it for steez. Final jump was closed with a steel gate so these times can't possibly have been for the whole course.

Women's seeding didn't go ahead. They didn't tell us why as far as I know.
  • 1 0
 @doakwolf: I saw the final jump was closed but I didn’t know they put the finish line before the shark fin. Thanks for update about the girls
  • 1 0
 BK Sports going strong, yeah
  • 2 0
 Go George.
  • 1 0
 BK coming hot in 24!
  • 1 0
 Let’s go sports fans!!
  • 1 0
 Let's go LSD fans
  • 1 0
 Savage stuff from George







