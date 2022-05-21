Live Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Junior rider Jordan Williams riding to a top 5 TT lap for elite men this afternoon.


After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the rough and rowdy Fort William course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Marine Cabirou and Laurie Greenland went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2022 World Cup series in Fort William.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:33.107
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: +13.501
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +15.538
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: +25.469
5th. Jenna Hastings: +25.561

Junior Men

The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Fort William World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: Commencal Unveils Prototype Enduro Bike With An Unusual Four-Bar Suspension Design
54692 views
Nerding Out: Why a Lower Shock Position Doesn't Make a Bike More Stable
50743 views
Final Results from the Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2022
40668 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
39073 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
38284 views
19 Race Bikes from Peaty's Steel City Downhill 2022
36338 views
Myriam Nicole Reveals She Has Been Struggling with Concussion Symptoms Since the Lourdes DH World Cup
35967 views
First Look: CoreCap Claims 'World's First Integrated Bike Computer'
32597 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is Yankova out? Surprised not see her on top or at least in the top 5.
  • 1 0
 She finished 6th





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007646
Mobile Version of Website