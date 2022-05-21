Live Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022

After a flat out practice and Timed Training session
on the rough and rowdy Fort William course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Marine Cabirou and Laurie Greenland went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2022 World Cup series in Fort William.
Live Timing can be found here
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 5:33.107
2nd. Aimi Kenyon: +13.501
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: +15.538
4th. Delia Da Mocogno: +25.469
5th. Jenna Hastings: +25.561
Junior Men
The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
