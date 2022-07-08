Live Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 8, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Minnaar testing the full turn where almost everybody is taking the short cut.


After a loose and dusty practice and Timed Training session on the refreshed Lenzerheide course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Camille Balanche and Loris Vergier went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2022 World Cup series in Lenzerheide.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Phoebe Gale: 3:35.939
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:39.156
3rd. Jenna Hastings: 3:43.005
4th. Izabela Yankova: 3:44.194
5th. Kine Haugom: 3:52.576

Junior Men

The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



