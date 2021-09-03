Live Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Results:

Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:32.139

2nd. Kine Haugom: 3:50.616

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:51.710

4th. Leona Pierrini: 3:51.858

5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 3:55.677



Junior Men



The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.





Elite Women



Results to follow shortly.



Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the Lenzerheide track, riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrows racing. Vali Höll and Loris Vergier went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2021 World Cup in Lenzerheide.