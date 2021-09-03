Live Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Sep 3, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
No surprise that Vali Holl went fastest in timed. She s is hungrier than ever.


After a flat out practice and Timed Training session on the Lenzerheide track, riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrows racing. Vali Höll and Loris Vergier went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

Stay tuned as the Junior Men, Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the fourth round of the 2021 World Cup in Lenzerheide.



Results:

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 3:32.139
2nd. Kine Haugom: 3:50.616
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:51.710
4th. Leona Pierrini: 3:51.858
5th. Delia Da Mocogno: 3:55.677

Junior Men

The Junior Men are on track now, results will follow shortly.


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Championships 2021
188469 views
Final Results from the Val di Sole XC World Championships 2021
71048 views
Orange Releases the Phase AD3 Adaptive Bike for Ex-EWS Racer Loraine Truong
57001 views
An In-Depth Look at the Canyon GeoBend Concept with the Industrial Designer Marvin Henschel
53737 views
Introducing SCOR, A New Swiss Bike Brand
51482 views
Shimano Announces New 6-Bolt Ice Tech Rotors
43715 views
Final Results from EWS Loudenvielle 2021 Race 1
42139 views
First Look: The Digit Datum Has Shock Strut Suspension
41463 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008881
Mobile Version of Website