Live Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 10, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Throwing a shape or two down this slick track Kade Edwards is trying to piece the doubles together.


After a wet and wild practice and Timed Training session on the now deeply rutted Leogang course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Vali Höll and Amaury Pierron went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?

In the Juniors it was Jenna Hastings and Jackson Goldstone who went fastest and will be last down the hill tomorrow. There are some big gaps in the results and we are hearing that the track is pretty destroyed after the wet weather.

Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2022 World Cup series in Leogang.



Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Junior Women

1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:57.150
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:10.242
3rd. Vicky Clavel: 5:13.458
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 5:17.406
5th. Izabela Yankova: 5:17.614

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:48.628
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:58.189
3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:58.341
4th. Tristan Lemire: 4:00.037
5th. Tegan Cruz: 4:00.111


Elite Women

Results to follow shortly.

Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.


Full Results:

Junior Women


Junior Men




12 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice job Jenna. Bernard lets everyone get an insight into the Pivot team, and Jenna seems like a great fit. Sorry Sammy G. but Jenna seems like she really really wants to be there and do well, hopefully she sticks around for years to come.
  • 4 0
 Goldstone 10sec gap???
  • 2 0
 This guy is going places. His control and comfort level on the 2 wheels must be unmatched. He has been riding since 0 years old.
  • 1 2
 Amazing, looking at the TT results he'd be 10th in elite, looking forward to see elite's times
  • 4 0
 Remy and Jordan were faster but crashed before last split. its gonna be a good race!
  • 2 0
 @phuq: I was worried when I didn't see Jordan near the top. It looks like he still qualified, but I wonder how he will perform when he starts so much earlier. As a young kid used to dropping last I hope he can figure out a good race run from the middle of the pack.
  • 1 0
 Remy was 2 seconds faster at the third split.
  • 1 0
 Classical mudfest again at Leogang, good luck to everyone today - stay on your bike that's all I can say
  • 3 0
 Lachlan. Bro. Nice.
  • 1 0
 How many Junior Men qualify for tomorrow?
  • 2 0
 25.





