Live Qualifying Results from the Leogang DH World Cup 2022

After a wet and wild practice and Timed Training session
on the now deeply rutted Leogang course riders are back between the tape to fight for the top qualifying spots ahead of tomorrow's racing. Vali Höll and Amaury Pierron went fastest in timed training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the course. Will we get some fresh faces at the top of the timings today?
In the Juniors it was Jenna Hastings and Jackson Goldstone who went fastest and will be last down the hill tomorrow. There are some big gaps in the results and we are hearing that the track is pretty destroyed after the wet weather.
Stay tuned as the Elite Women and Elite Men's results come in from qualifying at the third round of the 2022 World Cup series in Leogang.
Live Timing can be found here
.
Results:
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 4:57.150
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 5:10.242
3rd. Vicky Clavel: 5:13.458
4th. Vanesa Petrovská: 5:17.406
5th. Izabela Yankova: 5:17.614
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:48.628
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:58.189
3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:58.341
4th. Tristan Lemire: 4:00.037
5th. Tegan Cruz: 4:00.111
Elite Women
Results to follow shortly.
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
