Live Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Aug 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Bernard Kerr letting hang out on the first step down.


Riders are now on course against the clock for the first time at the 2022 DH World Champs. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from the 2022 DH World Champs.


Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Saturday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.


Live Timing can be found here.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:56.654
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.340
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:04.000
4th. Vali Höll: 4:04.335
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:10.437
Elite Men

Results to follow shortly.

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:14.165
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.730
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:19.215
4th. Alizes Lassus: 4:19.453
5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:22.430

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:31.361
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:35.100
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:38.334
4th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:39.534
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.862


Results:

Elite Women


Junior Women


Junior Men




13 Comments

  • 20 1
 Bernard Kerr for the win, so excited for this
  • 7 0
 Thumb up for Jenna, literally!
  • 5 0
 That website is something else !
  • 1 0
 From the 2nd paragraph above

“Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Saturday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.”
  • 2 2
 Hmm, kinda bummed there was not a fantasy league warning ("last chance") as usually you are able to still change the team at this time in the week.
  • 1 0
 As "qualis" dont matter and it is basically timed training would it be possible to open fantasy again until finals ?
  • 1 0
 Does quals matter for worlds?
  • 1 0
 So that fast riders go last, basically.
  • 1 0
 In the elite I remember they are all qualified, it's just a way to set the start list, I suppose it's the same for the junior
  • 1 1
 No, everyone will take part to the race run, for what I know. Quali determine the start list
  • 5 0
 @Giammamia: nope start list for final is based on UCI point if I am right.

Today quali is just a time training … :-)
  • 1 0
 @Altair74: Yeah you could be right, I don't remember exactly, but we will see it soon Wink
  • 1 0
 ..





