Live Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:56.654

2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.340

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:04.000

4th. Vali Höll: 4:04.335

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:10.437

Elite Men



Results to follow shortly.



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:14.165

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.730

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:19.215

4th. Alizes Lassus: 4:19.453

5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:22.430



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:31.361

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:35.100

3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:38.334

4th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:39.534

5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.862



Riders are now on course against the clock for the first time at the 2022 DH World Champs. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from the 2022 DH World Champs.Live Timing can be found here