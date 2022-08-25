Live Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022

Riders are now on course against the clock for the first time at the 2022 DH World Champs. Stay tuned as the Elite Men's results come in from the 2022 DH World Champs.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:56.654
2nd. Nina Hoffmann: 4:03.340
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:04.000
4th. Vali Höll: 4:04.335
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 4:10.437
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 4:14.165
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 4:18.730
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 4:19.215
4th. Alizes Lassus: 4:19.453
5th. Phoebe Gale: 4:22.430
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:31.361
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:35.100
3rd. Bodhi Kuhn: 3:38.334
4th. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 3:39.534
5th. Hugo Marini: 3:39.862
“Results from qualifying today do not decide the start order for Saturday's World Champs race, instead, riders will start in UCI order on finals day.”
Today quali is just a time training … :-)