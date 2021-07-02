Live Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

After a wild practice and Timed Training session on the fresh Les Gets track, riders faced a real challenge to find consistent speed on course. Troy Brosnan and Nina Hoffmann went fastest in Timed Training, but qualifying is where we will really see how fast riders can hit the new course.
In the Junior racing, Phoebe Gale and Jordan Williams came out fastest on the rough and rugged track with some decent winning margins against the rest of the field. Jordan Williams, the fastest rider in the Junior Men's category has already broken past the top training time of Troy Brosnan by nearly six seconds.
Myriam Nicole dominates the Elite Women's field on the Les Gets steeps as she goes over seven seconds faster than Vali Höll to set the top qualifying time. Camille Balanche crosses the line in third and becomes the only other Elite Woman to come within 10 seconds of Myriam.
Stay tuned as results come in from qualifying at the second round of the 2021 World Cup in Les Gets. Check back for the Elite Men's results.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:07.804
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:15.296
3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:15.460
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:18.202
5th. Eleonora Farina: 4:21.026
Elite Men
Results to follow shortly.
Junior Women
1st. Phoebe Gale: 4:50.522
2nd. Izabela Yankova: 4:51.744
3rd. Vicky Clavel: 5:05.110
4th. Leona Pierrini: 5:05.384
5th. Anastasia Thiele: 5:06.080
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:38.636
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:40.196
3rd. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:43.713
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:45.251
5th. Chris Grice: 3:45.412
